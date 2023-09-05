Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the recent 2,039-m first-pass diamond drill program at the Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC) (see June 29, 2023 news release ). Drilling returned gold-bearing intervals in all eleven drillholes, and successfully identified a bedrock source of the surface geochemical anomalies. Additional drilling is recommended in order to expand the known zones of mineralization.

Highlights

  • Gold-bearing mineralization was intersected in all eleven drill holes
  • Drilling intersected the bedrock source of the gold-bearing boulder-hosted surface geochemical anomaly comprised of silicified intermediate intrusive rocks
  • Highlights of the drill intersections include:
    • EC-23-02: 1.0 m of 14.3 g/t Au from 67.0 m
    • EC-23-01: 3.0 m of 2.42 g/t Au from 145.0 m, including 1.0 m of 4.94 g/t Au from 147.0 m
    • EC-23-05: 15.7 m of 0.32 g/t Au from 38.3 m, including 2.0 m of 1.50 g/t Au from 52.0 m

About Eakin Creek

The Eakin Creek property is located 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC and can be accessed via Highway #24 and by well-maintained forest service roads. The claims cover 1,610 hectares of prospective ground that drains into placer gold-bearing Eakin Creek.

The target was initially acquired due to: the historic ‘G Occurrence' located on the highway in one of the few exposed outcroppings on the property; a field of gold-bearing boulder samples (inferred to be local), and a grouping of some of the highest gold-in-till values in BC from regional till sampling.

During 2022, Trailbreaker completed a 10.75 line-kilometre Induced Polarization (IP) survey, a 302-sample Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil survey, and a prospecting program. A 1,000 x 600-metre area was defined as having a gold-silver-copper-antimony (Au-Ag-Cu-Sb) soil anomaly coincident with chargeability and resistivity anomalies. Also, widespread gold mineralization in bedrock and float samples was identified. The 2023 drill program was designed to comprehensively test this area.

Downhole assay results from maiden Eakin Creek drill program.

Figure 1: Downhole assay results from maiden Eakin Creek drill program.

Drill Results

Drilling has successfully defined a widespread system of gold mineralization at the Eakin Creek property. Intervals returning anomalous gold values were encountered in all eleven drillholes.

Gold mineralization in drill core is associated with zones of silicified intermediate intrusive rocks hosting disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate-chlorite veins containing pyrite ± magnetite. Gold mineralization is strongly correlated with silver (Ag) and tellurium (Te). This style of mineralization is similar to that observed within "float" material at surface. It is therefore interpreted that drilling has encountered the bedrock source of the surface geochemical anomaly.

Gold mineralization was also found to be structurally associated, particularly with faulting. Zones of faulting, brittle deformation, and brecciation were found to be spatially associated with increased gold grades.

Close-up photographs of mineralized, silicified intermediate intrusive rocks with disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate-chlorite-pyrite veinlets. A) ~67.8 m in EC-23-02 from interval grading 1.0 m of 14.3 g/t Au from 67.0 m ; B) ~52.9 m in EC-23-05 from interval grading 2.0 m of 1.50 g/t Au from 52.0 m; C) ~28 m in EC-23-05 from interval grading 0.7 m of 2.01 g/t Au from 27.3 m.

Figure 2: Close-up photographs of mineralized, silicified intermediate intrusive rocks with disseminated pyrite and quartz-carbonate-chlorite-pyrite veinlets. A) ~67.8 m in EC-23-02 from interval grading 1.0 m of 14.3 g/t Au from 67.0 m ; B) ~52.9 m in EC-23-05 from interval grading 2.0 m of 1.50 g/t Au from 52.0 m; C) ~28 m in EC-23-05 from interval grading 0.7 m of 2.01 g/t Au from 27.3 m.

Additional geological modelling will be undertaken to gain an improved three-dimensional understanding of the controls of gold mineralization and the distribution of gold, in order to improve targeting for high-grade gold mineralization such as that encountered in EC-23-02 (1.0 m of 14.3 g/t Au from 67.0 m), and for targeting of wider intervals of gold mineralization, such as EC-23-05 (15.7 m of 0.32 g/t Au from 38.3 m, including 2.0 m of 1.50 g/t Au, from 52.0 m).

Table 1: Summary of significant composite assay results from Eakin Creek drilling

Hole ID From
(m) 		To (m) Interval
(m) 		Au
(g/t)
EC-23-01 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.21
EC-23-01 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.21
EC-23-01 145.00 148.00 3.00 2.42
including 147.00 148.00 1.00 4.94
EC-23-02 12.45 14.00 1.55 0.26
EC-23-02 67.00 68.00 1.00 14.30
EC-23-02 116.00 116.50 0.50 0.45
EC-23-03 104.00 108.00 4.00 0.14
EC-23-03 132.70 134.00 1.30 0.34
EC-23-04 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.29
EC-23-04 31.00 31.80 0.80 0.90
EC-23-04 57.00 58.30 1.30 0.41
EC-23-04 83.65 84.30 0.65 0.23
EC-23-05 11.00 13.00 2.00 0.26
EC-23-05 27.30 29.30 2.00 0.87
including 27.30 28.00 0.70 2.02
EC-23-05 38.30 54.00 15.70 0.32
including 52.00 54.00 2.00 1.50
EC-23-05 93.30 94.00 0.70 0.24
EC-23-05 140.00 143.00 3.00 0.36
EC-23-05 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.22
EC-23-05 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.22
EC-23-05 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.21
EC-23-05 198.85 199.85 1.00 0.35
EC-23-06 22.00 22.90 0.90 0.43
EC-23-06 66.30 68.10 1.80 0.33
EC-23-06 76.30 77.00 0.70 0.41
EC-23-06 94.00 94.70 0.70 0.34
EC-23-06 101.40 102.15 0.75 0.56
EC-23-06 156.50 158.00 1.50 0.23
EC-23-06 160.90 161.70 0.80 0.42
EC-23-07 69.00 69.80 0.80 0.34
EC-23-07 94.50 95.40 0.90 0.29
EC-23-07 126.00 129.00 3.00 0.30
EC-23-08 8.00 8.90 0.90 0.34
EC-23-08 65.00 67.00 2.00 0.16
EC-23-08 145.00 147.00 2.00 0.56
EC-23-08 156.90 167.90 11.00 0.30
EC-23-09 14.00 15.00 1.00 0.39
EC-23-10 63.50 65.00 1.50 0.43
EC-23-10 119.40 126.00 6.60 0.29
EC-23-10 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.31
EC-23-10 165.00 166.00 1.00 0.36
EC-23-11 26.00 26.90 0.90 0.28
EC-23-11 40.80 42.00 1.20 0.28
EC-23-11 57.50 65.00 7.50 0.42
including 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.34

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC)

Drill core samples were cut in half using a core cutting saw on site at the Eakin Creek property. The resulting half-core samples were shipped via bonded courier to the Bureau Veritas Minerals (BV) analytical lab in Vancouver, BC, which is a certified and accredited laboratory (ISO 17025). Samples were prepared using industry-standard preparation methods, which involved crushing the entire sample until 70% passed through a 2 mm screen. A resulting 250 g split was pulverized to > 85% passing a 75-micron screen. All samples were analysed using analytical process FA350 (50 g fire assay, ICP-ES finish) for gold (Au). Samples that returned values >200 ppb Au were also analysed by procedure AQ200 (0.5 g ICP ES/MS) for 37-element analysis. Gold values >10,000 ppb from FA350 analysis were re-analysed by the overlimit method of FA530 (30 g fire assay, gravimetric finish).

Trailbreaker inserted regular certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks into the sample stream. Additionally, BV undertakes its own internal CRM standard, blank, and coarse and pulp-duplicate procedures to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Review of all QA/QC data was undertaken by Trailbreaker to ensure that all results are accurate.

Batches containing sample intervals with potentially significant assay results, that also included CRM values outside of industry-standard acceptable ranges of three standard deviations from certified values, were re-analysed to verify accuracy of results.

Message from the President

"With our first drill program at Eakin Creek, we have shown the presence of a wide-spread gold system based on strong fundamental geological principles. Drill-testing blind systems is always difficult. We have successfully intersected gold-bearing mineralized structures in every drillhole, locally returning significant grades. As well, we have gained valuable insight into the controls of gold mineralization at the Eakin Creek project, which will allow us to continue targeting higher grade mineralization within the system. These strong principles of exploration are what will aide us in continuing to advance our property portfolio, and to guide us towards potentially making the next big discovery."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Telephone: 604 681 1820
Facsimile: 604 681 1864

https://www.TrailbreakerResources.com

https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b45471d1-3c38-4800-a764-e6e9e11bd415

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f57b134-006d-4a28-ab86-69714d777940


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker ResourcesTBK:CATSXV:TBKBase Metals Investing
TBK:CA
Trailbreaker Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Trailbreaker Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated the Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The property was initially acquired through claim staking, then expanded through a partnership with Cazador Resources Ltd. ("Cazador") in January, 2023 (see January 20, 2023 news release ). Trailbreaker has now signed an agreement with Cazador which provides Trailbreaker with the option to own 100% of the 3,108-hectre (ha) Castle Rock property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has now added the 919-hectare (ha) Sheldon property, located in central Yukon, as part of its robust property portfolio.

The Sheldon property covers a "Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System" (RIRGS), located within the Tombstone Gold Belt of the Selwyn Basin. The Tombstone Belt is host to gold (Au)-bearing prospects and deposits including: Snowline Gold's Valley discovery (e.g. 410.0 m @ 1.89 g/t Au) 1 ; Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine (10 million ounces of gold, including past production) 2 and Victoria Gold's Eagle mine (4.3 million ounces of gold) 3 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC) for its 2023 surficial exploration program. Efforts will be focused on extending the known 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly that remains open to the southeast (see Figure 1 and May 29, 2023 news release ).

The 2,568-hectare Golden Sable property is located 75 km northeast of Kamloops, BC, and 20 km south of Bridge Lake, BC. It is easily accessible via Highway 24 and the Bonaparte Forest Service Road. Golden Sable comprises two claim blocks, the Golden Sable (GS) East and GS West blocks, which are spaced 1.7 kilometres apart. The blocks are separated by ground held by a third party (see Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the maiden diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

The drill program consisted of 2,039 metres (of a planned 2,000 metres) across eleven diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on May 24 th , 2023 and was completed by June 20 th , 2023. The drill holes covered 750 metres of strike length and 800 metres across strike (see Figure 1). The NQ-sized drill core was logged and split on-site by Trailbreaker personnel and sent to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC for analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") for a portion of Trailbreaker's Eagle Lake property.

The Eagle Lake property borders Vizsla Copper's Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project. The option deal includes four of the fourteen claims comprising Eagle Lake. The four claims account for 6,482 hectares (ha) of the 19,000 ha property (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed ERM to conduct a strategic analysis of the licensing process for the Vizcachitas Project and to define the required baseline studies.

ERM is a leading global, full-service, sustainability consulting firm. They have been operating in Latin America since the 1990s with 7 offices in the region, and more than 160 offices globally. In Chile specifically they have worked with a number of major mining companies including Anglo American, Teck, SQM, Glencore and Albermarle.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed ERM to conduct a strategic analysis of the licensing process for the Vizcachitas Project and to define the required baseline studies.

ERM is a leading global, full-service, sustainability consulting firm. They have been operating in Latin America since the 1990s with 7 offices in the region, and more than 160 offices globally. In Chile specifically they have worked with a number of major mining companies including Anglo American, Teck, SQM, Glencore and Albermarle.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Proposed Closing Date of its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Proposed Closing Date of its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:(E-0-0)) announces further to its News Releases of July 27, 2023 and August 2, 2023 that closing of the second tranche of the private placement of common shares issuable on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.877 per share (the "Charity Flow-Through Offering") has been extended for not later than Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering will be paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering For Total Proceeds Of $16.8 Million

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering For Total Proceeds Of $16.8 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced August 10, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will announce the results of a preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") on the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") on September 6, 2023 . The PFS will mark the culmination of the extensive de-risking and optimization program that has been undertaken since the issuance of the Baptiste 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" 2020 PEA ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern ( 7:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide an overview of the Baptiste PFS results and to answer questions from participants.  Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2023-09-06-100000

A replay of the webinar will be available within 48 hours after the event at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c2460.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Trailbreaker Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

CanAlaska Announces Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties and other Assets and Sets Date for Annual General & Special Meeting

Osisko Metals Announces New Drill Results at Pine Point With up to 33.00 Metres Grading 11.26% Zinc and 2.71% Lead

Related News

Lithium Investing

Oceana Lithium: Fully Funded Exploration in Brazil, Canada and Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

Uranium Investing

Häggån Scoping Study Confirms the Scale and Optionality of Aura’s Critical Minerals Project in Sweden

Resource Investing

2023 Exploration Update Gold, Lithium, Gallium & Rare Earths

Resource Investing

Aboriginal Heritage Survey Completed Opening Path To Maiden Drilling Program

Cobalt Investing

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) – Suspension from Quotation

×