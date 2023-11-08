Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

Message from the President

"Thank you to our base of loyal shareholders who have continued to believe in and support our exploration approach through a tough metals market. We are excited to be advancing numerous projects and are looking forward to an active 2024 exploration season. We are also excited about the ongoing target generation that our technical team has been engaging in, which we feel will continue to add highly prospective projects into our pipeline." – Daithi Mac Gearailt

2023 Exploration Activities

Click the hyperlinks below for more information on each project, news release, or presentation.

Atsutla : Prior to the start of the field season, Trailbreaker filed an NI 43-101 technical report for the Atsutla project, located in northwestern BC (see news release dated May 15, 2023 ). The technical report and accompanied structural geology report with drill recommendations, provide a geological framework and clear exploration methodology to advance the Atsutla project. There is strong potential both for intrusion-hosted auriferous quartz veins in the western portion of the property, where rock samples assayed up to 630 g/t gold (Au); and for porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralization at the Swan zone, where rock samples returned up to 11.7 g/t Au.

Eagle Lake : Trailbreaker optioned out a portion of the Eagle Lake project, located in central BC, to Vizsla Copper. These four claims abut Vizsla Copper's Woodjam project (see news release dated June 12, 2023 ). Vizsla Copper has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the four optioned claims by issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares to Trailbreaker over three years. Trailbreaker and Teck Resources Ltd. retain a combined 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on these claims. Trailbreaker retains the prospective Moffat zone portion of the Eagle Lake project, where historic drill results returned grades up to 3.52 g/t Au over 9.9 m. Also at the Moffat zone, a 2022 MMI (mobile metal ion) soil survey defined an 850 x 700 m gold-copper-silver-molybdenum (Au-Cu-Ag-Mo) anomaly.

Eakin Creek : Trailbreaker's field season began with a successful diamond drill program at the Eakin Creek project, south-central BC (see news release dated September 5, 2023 ). Gold was intersected in all eleven drillholes, highlighted by intervals including: 1.0 m of 14.3 g/t Au in hole EC-23-02; 3.0 m of 2.42 g/t Au in hole EC-23-01; and 15.7 m of 0.32 g/t Au in hole EC-23-05. This drill program represented a successful and cost-effective first pass test of a highly prospective target, with 2,039 m of drilling completed for less than CAD$500k. Additional drilling is recommended to expand the known extent of mineralized zones.

Golden Sable : Surface work at the Golden Sable project, south-central BC, extended the gold-in-soil anomaly to 4 km in length (see news release dated September 14, 2023 ). The Golden Sable project was newly acquired by Trailbreaker (see news release dated May 29, 2023 ). The project was subsequently explored by Trailbreaker, focusing on a previously identified significant gold-in-soil anomaly. This anomaly is locally supported by 2018 drill results, including 24.0 m of 0.83 g/t Au, in turn including a sub-interval of 4.0 m of 2.4 g/t Au. Outcrop exposure on the property is limited, and no follow-up drilling along the gold-in-soil anomaly has occurred, leaving a majority of the highly prospective anomaly untested.

Sheldon : A site visit to the Sheldon project, central Yukon, confirmed historic gold-in-rock values, as well as numerous key geological features indicating a potential "reduced intrusion-related gold system" (RIRGS). Rock samples collected in an area hosting abundant sheeted quartz veins containing arsenopyrite and bismuthinite, near the contact of the Sheldon Stock granite and hornfels sedimentary rocks, returned assays up to 6.48 g/t Au. The site visit confirmed the geological model, presence of high-priority targets, and supported our exploration approach to be applied at the Sheldon property. An updated project presentation may be found on our website.

Castle Rock : Trailbreaker announced the acquisition of the Castle Rock property, northern Vancouver Island, BC, through a combination of claim staking and a partnership agreement with Cazador Resources (see news release dated January 20, 2023 ). The property was subsequently consolidated through a secondary agreement with Cazador Resources, giving Trailbreaker the option to gain a 100% interest in the property (see news release dated August 8, 2023 ). A surface exploration program, consisting of 497 soil samples, 50 rock samples, and geological mapping, was completed at Castle Rock. This program followed up on the 2022 gold-in-soil anomaly identified near the gold-rich Heart porphyry prospect, and on historic rock samples at the Flan zone (see news release dated September 25, 2023 ). Assay samples for this work are still outstanding and will be reported separately once received.

Vice President of Exploration : In addition to Trailbreaker's field exploration activities, Dillon Hume, M.Sc., P.Geo., joined the team as the Vice President of Exploration in July, 2023. Mr. Hume brings a wealth of mineral exploration experience to Trailbreaker, having been involved in significant discoveries, including the East Ridge Zone at the Red Chris Cu-Au porphyry mine, and the Krakatoa Zone at the Kudz Ze Kayah VHMS deposit. Mr. Hume completed an M.Sc. degree on the structural and mineralogical controls of gold mineralization at the Tajitos orogenic gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico, and is registered as a professional geoscientist in British Columbia. He brings a strong management and technical foundation to help propel Trailbreaker's exciting project portfolio.

Project Generation

Trailbreaker is continually conducting project generation, including reviewing projects that may add significant exploration potential and fit well within Trailbreaker's portfolio. Project generation is primarily focused on identifying underexplored and undervalued projects which the technical team feels have realistic potential for significant advancement. Project generation work is primarily focused on gold projects in British Columbia and Yukon.

Outlook for future work

Trailbreaker is preparing for another year of exploration across a suite of prospective projects. Surface work and geophysical surveys will be conducted at numerous properties to develop drill targets that could lead to significant discoveries. As well, the technical team is planning first-pass drill programs for several projects. Additional news on specific work programs can be expected through the winter and spring months, as these planning efforts solidify.

In addition to field work for 2024, the Trailbreaker team will be attending conferences over the winter months, including but not limited to: the AMEBC RoundUp conference from January 22-25, 2024 in Vancouver; the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference from March 3-6, 2024 in Toronto; and the Kamloops Exploration Group Conference from April 9-10, 2024 in Kamloops.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Other

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Telephone: 604 681 1820
Facsimile: 604 681 1864

https://www.TrailbreakerResources.com
https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker ResourcesTBK:CATSXV:TBKBase Metals Investing
TBK:CA
Trailbreaker Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Trailbreaker Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Exploration Program at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a surficial exploration program at its Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The program consisted of the collection of 497 soil samples, 50 prospecting grab samples, and geological mapping. It was primarily designed to follow up on the channel sample and associated 400 m x 50 m gold-in-soil anomaly defined as the Heart zone in 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2023 surficial exploration program at the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC). Efforts were focused on investigating a historic 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly. The program was successful in extending the anomaly a further 1 kilometre to the southeast, where it remains open.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented: "This was an excellent first-pass evaluation of a property with known gold mineralization. There is a very significant gold-in-soil trend here, with historic drilling to verify the presence of gold mineralization in bedrock."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") on August 2, 2023, gave 30 days' notice to warrant holders that it was exercising the Warrant Acceleration Provision for warrants issued on March 6, 2023, pursuant to its $0.12 Flow-Through Unit and $0.10 Non-Flow-Through Unit Private Placement Financings. The Warrant Expiry Date was accelerated from March 6, 2026 to September 3, 2023.

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the recent 2,039-m first-pass diamond drill program at the Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC) (see June 29, 2023 news release ). Drilling returned gold-bearing intervals in all eleven drillholes, and successfully identified a bedrock source of the surface geochemical anomalies. Additional drilling is recommended in order to expand the known zones of mineralization.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated the Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The property was initially acquired through claim staking, then expanded through a partnership with Cazador Resources Ltd. ("Cazador") in January, 2023 (see January 20, 2023 news release ). Trailbreaker has now signed an agreement with Cazador which provides Trailbreaker with the option to own 100% of the 3,108-hectre (ha) Castle Rock property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, November 24-25, 2023

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM), Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on copper and zinc mineral assets., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Osisko Metals Inc. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:15 CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Highest grades intersected to-date in the current 25-hole drill program
  • New drilling confirms continuation of high-grade near-surface copper-tin-silver (Cu-Sn-Ag) mineralization
  • Mineralization remains wide open, with grades increasing to the west and down-dip to the north

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the intersection of additional high-grade near-surface copper mineralization at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Completes AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec and Company Exploration Update

Noble Minerals Completes AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec and Company Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 6, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update to ongoing exploration projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO), Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company"), a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources Corp. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:00AM CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Further assay results from the summer Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program have returned thick intervals of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, including:

  • Drill hole SR23-38 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 24.4m @ 1.1% Cu from 48.8m, including,
      • 6.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 54.9m, including,
        • 1.5m @ 8.3% Cu from 54.9m, and,
        • 4.5m @ 1.5% Cu from 67.1m
  • Drill hole SR23-41 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 12.2m @ 1.1% Cu from 118.9m, including,
      • 3m @ 4% Cu from 126.5m
  • Drill hole SR23-43 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 51.8m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1.6% Cu from 64m, and,
    • 3.1m @ 2.7% Cu from 76.2m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 80.8m
  • High-grade, near-surface copper has now been defined at the 4100N Zone over a strike of more than 1,300m and a width of 400m, with drilling and geophysics supporting the potential to extend mineralization at least 600m farther to the north-east.
  • Drilling results continue to demonstrate the strong correlation between geophysical targets and copper mineralisation, with an extensive suite of geophysical targets remaining to be tested.
  • The latest assays are part of the 63 drill holes completed at Storm in 2023 that will support the maiden mineral resource estimation at Storm.
  • All the known high-grade, near-surface copper zones remain open providing outstanding potential for further drilling to expand the resource.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the latest assay results from the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of airborne geophysical surveying at its 100% owned Copperview Project (the " Copperview Project " or " Copperview ") in south-central BC. The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 997 line-km of helicopter-borne, high-definition magnetic surveying was completed at Copperview
  • N-S magnetic trends extend onto the glacial till covered Copperview Project from Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (Kodiak) nearby MPD Project
  • Breaks or disruptions in the N-S trends are high priority exploration target areas

"This high quality airborne magnetic dataset provides excellent detail to aid our interpretation of the geology beneath the glacial till cover at Copperview," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "Several 'breaks' in the north-south magnetic trends are particularly prospective, as similar features have proven to be mineralized nearby. A good example is Kodiak Copper Corp.'s Gate Zone, less than 4km to the south of Copperview."

The Survey

A total of 997 line-km of helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical surveying was recently completed at Copperview by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. The survey consisted of east-west oriented grid lines spaced 100m apart, and the survey area is shown in Figure 1.  Nominal survey height was 50m above ground level.

The Results

A clear pattern of north-south oriented linear magnetic highs is present in the survey results, with the most pronounced trend extending from Kodiak's MPD property to the south. Mineralization at MPD, including the recently discovered Gate Zone, is often spatially associated with this north-south magnetic high trend, particularly where the trend is disrupted.  Several disruptive features along similar magnetic high trends are present in the new Copperview data and are shown on Figure 2.  Discovered by Kodiak Copper in 2019, drilling at the Gate zone has outlined a large 350m x 1km x 900m zone of copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization. The best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-041. The Copperview Project claim block is interpreted to be underlain by eastern facies Upper Triassic Nicola volcanics with local coeval intrusions – similar to MPD, and the Copper Mountain and New Afton mines.

Next Steps

Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) will be completed on the ground over airborne target areas in 2024, ahead of core drilling programs. DCIP surveying will highlight areas that are chargeable due to the likely presence of sulphide mineralization in the bedrock. Coincident DCIP, magnetic and AFMAG anomalies will be high-priority drill targets in future programs.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine ; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c1475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Trailbreaker Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Precious Metals Investing

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

Energy Investing

Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

Lithium Investing

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Progress Update

Resource Investing

Drilling Results Confirm a Significant Intercept at the Keep Seismic Target

Battery Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×