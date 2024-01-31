- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company), soon to be renamed Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L), is focused on tapping into the potential of Western Australia’s renowned lithium reserves. Its strategic exploration approach in this world-class mining jurisdiction is driven by a commitment to uncover valuable resources efficiently and effectively.
Highlights
- Capital Raising - $3m placement to new and existing institutions and sophisticated investors
- Demerger of technology business unit via in-specie distribution which took effect January 2024 Exploration gathering momentum:
- Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
- Heritage survey successfully completed in December 2024 at Abbotts North
- Contract for RC drilling signed with Precision Exploration Drilling Pty Ltd
- Yalgoo – Tenure added with new farm-n signed with Firetail Resources
- Other Li Projects – Advanced data analysis and field programs on all projects Corporate – the SensOre board was reconstituted on 25 January 2024
- Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
- Cash balance at 31 December 2023 $0.53m prior to proceeds of $3m raise received January 2024
Exploration
SensOre is working on a pipeline of promising lithium projects with Abbotts North being the premier exploration project hosting outcropping lithium bearing pegmatites.
Safety and Environment
SensOre conducted field exploration activity with no reportable ESG related incidents in the quarter.
Abbotts North Project
All heritage and environmental approvals are on track to facilitate first pass drilling in February 2024 with site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024. Drilling will be undertaken by Precision Drilling Pty Ltd. The RC program is designed to drill test a series of outcropping lithium bearing pegmatite units along ~500-600m of strike length within the main Buttamiah Prospect area. The pegmatites show previously reported grades of up to 1.25% Li2O at surface. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test for lithium mineralisation continuity at depth and assess pegmatite scale, geometry and mineralogy.
Abbotts North Lithium Project
SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Australia is already a particularly well-invested and well-established region for mining operations. Western Australia is particularly impressive, contributing to 63 percent of the country’s total mineral exploration expenditure. Australia is also one of the top five producers of minerals in the world for resources like alumina, lithium, zinc and manganese among others, with significant resources found in Western Australia. Given that mineral demand is on the rise and expected to continue to increase, there is a present and future opportunity for mineral exploration in Australia.SensOre (ASX:S3N) is an Australia-based minerals-targeting company working to meet the need for better mining exploration methods and has the advantage of running its operations out of Western Australia. SensOre aims to combine its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhanced technology with its significant geoscientific experience and big data to become the top minerals-targeting company in the world. CEO Richard Taylor describes this combination as a means of “surgical exploration reducing costs, especially in drilling.”
Today, mining exploration is of critical importance to the establishment of mines and the acquisition of minerals for various products. However, exploration is often a costly and time-consuming business that is highly regulated by the government. The Victoria State Government, located in the Australian capital Melbourne, reported that fewer than 1 percent of all exploration targets become mines. Even worse, typical mineral exploration only involves 20 percent to 40 percent of the available data and is subject to human biases that could potentially negatively affect outcomes.
SensOre applies AI/ML algorithms to what is known as a Data Cube, which is a constantly updating and verified repository of over 60 billion data points, to predict the locations of mineral deposits all while determining the economic viability of deposits and minimizing environmental impact. Furthermore, SensOre uses its technology to explore new targets that share similarities to already established mines. In doing so, SensOre’s Data Cube and Discriminant Predictive Targeting Technology (DPT) were designed to help mineral companies better analyze where and how to explore, therefore allowing mining exploration to be more timely, cost-effective and reduce land disturbance.
SensOre has been working with mining corporations to aid in exploration using its AI and ML-based technologies.
In 2023, Gateway Mining (ASX:GML) executed a farm-in joint venture agreement with SensOre to evaluate and target the lithium exploration potential at Gateway’s flagship Montague Gold project in WA’s Murchison region. SensOre’s DPT technology will generate targets and explore selected tenements within the Montague Gold project for lithium-focused exploration for up to $4.5 million over 4.5 years, earning 80 percent of the lithium rights at the Montague Gold project.
Exploration Ventures AI (EXAI), SensOre’s subsidiary, has an agreement with Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) to farm into the Golden Grove North project to identify copper (VMS) and lithium potential. EXAI may earn 70 percent in all mineral rights (excluding rare earths) by expending up to $4.5 million in two stages - $1.5 million to earn 51 percent over two years and $3 million for an additional 19 percent.EXAI also completed a farm-in agreement with Firetail Resources (ASX: FTL) which allows EXAI to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be paid by the company upon the delivery of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). Under the terms of the agreement, SensOre will provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects.
SensOre also collaborated with Stelar Metals (ASX:SLB) for the completion of research under their data sharing agreement, developing innovative lithium targeting tools and deploying the newly completed SensOre NSW data cube. The research revealed new areas of high LCT-pegmatite prospectivity along a NNW-SSE trend. The collaboration also aimed to deploy AI/ML applications on surface geochemistry and high-resolution geophysical techniques in support of lithium exploration.
The company has the potential to optimize mining exploration in a significant way through its proprietary technology and the Data Cube. This is only further compounded by Australia’s established mining industry and abundance of batteries and other precious metals.
Company Highlights
- SensOre is leveraging proprietary technology, big data analytics and extensive technical expertise to optimize every aspect of mining exploration.
- The company is a mineral-targeting firm operating out of Australia, with a particular emphasis on discovering precious and battery metals.
- SensOre has developed a suite of advanced technologies that aim to streamline mineral exploration through predictive targeting, organizing geoscience data and platforms powered by machine learning technology.
- The company’s Data Cube leverages over 60 billion data points across more than 2,400 layers to predict and determine deposit data layer correlations.
- Discriminant Predictive Targeting Technology (DPT) improves the way mining companies integrate, interrogate and analyze geoscience data, providing them with deep insights into where and how they should explore
Key Assets
Proprietary Technology Suite
A large portion of SensOre’s success can be attributed to its proprietary suite of mining technologies, which include predictive targeting, big data analytics, and machine learning platforms.
- DPT Technology: The company’s DPT technology uses the Data Cube to make predictions for the location, size, grade, and depth of a potential deposit.
- Discoveries Database: An evolving database that leverages public mineral deposit and occurrence data to improve the prospectivity mapping process and DPT platform.
- Data Cube: This streamlined repository of cleaned and leveled geoscience data uses public and proprietary geochemical, geophysical, and geological data obtained by the company. The Data Cube includes more than 2,500 data layers and 24 billion data points.
- AGLADS: The Archean Gold Lode Alteration Detection System (AGLADS) machine learning system identifies alterations in enveloping gold lode systems in the Archean of Western Australia.
- IGROCK: A rock-type classification system capable of identifying igneous rock types using multi-element geochemical assay data.
- iDEPOSIT: A deposit-type classification system that uses multielement, geological, and mineralogical data derived from varying deposit types.
- iFERTILE: A geochemistry-based gold fertility prediction system that uses target data contained in a mineralized intersection to predict the amount of gold a potential target may contain.
- iChromite: An assessment tool providing an increased ability to quickly assess large volumes of geochemical data using automated machine learning technologies to separate fertile and barren samples in the exploration workflow.
Moonera
Moonera is one of SensOre’s two projects occurring in the Madura region of Western Australia, at the Nullarbor Plain.
Project Highlight
- Initial Findings: SensOre’s DPT system confirmed that previous interpretations of the area predicted a concealed target.
Auralia Nickel-Copper-PGE Project
The Auralia Nickel-Copper-PGE project is the second of SensOre’s two projects in the Madura region of Western Australia and comprises three exploration licenses granted to its farm-in partner CGM (WA), a subsidiary of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN). “The application of SensOre's technology to nickel, copper and lithium is generating some exciting possibilities,'' said CEO Richard Taylor.
Project Highlights
- Joint-Venture: The terms of the joint venture allow SensOre to earn 70 percent of the project as long as the company spends $3.5 million over four years, with additional stakes beyond.
- Current Focus: SensOre is currently interested in an 80-kilometer strike length anomaly, approximately 250 to 350 meters below the ground level.
Management Team
Robert Peck AM - Non-executive Chairman
Robert Peck is a founding principal of peckvonhartel architects with 50 years’ experience in the architectural, development and infrastructure sectors, and the building industry nationally and in SouthEast Asia. Peck is the former president of the Australian Association of Consulting Architects, founding director of Japara Healthcare, former chair of iVvy and director of the RVF Group.
Richard Taylor - Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor has held senior executive roles in the resource sector for more than 15 years. Prior to SensOre, Taylor was CEO of ASX-listed Terramin Australia Ltd and held senior roles with Mineral Deposits Limited, PanAust, MMG and Oxiana Ltd specializing in business development, strategy and governance. He is a qualified lawyer. He holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge and a Master's degree in Law from ANU.
Robert Rowe - Executive Director and COO
Robbie Rowe has more than 30 years of experience in gold and copper exploration from greenfield to mining environment. He was the former chief geologist and VP of exploration Australia Africa Asia Pacific region with Barrick Gold Corporation. He is an UNCOVER executive and from 2014 to 2019 was an independent consultant to the mining industry, government and academia. Rowe is responsible for the acquisition of new data sources and for managing the execution of field exploration programs for technology validation.
Adrian Manger - Non-executive Director
Adrian Manger is a senior business executive with 30 years of minerals industry experience, including 20 years in executive roles with BHP. Manger has founded and successfully commercialized private Australian, Chilean and Peruvian mineral exploration companies, including investment financing and joint ventures with majors. He was a founding board member of the Australia Colombia Business Council and is the chairman of the recently Canadian Securities Exchange listed Pampa Metals.
Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).
Highlights
- New pegmatites have been identified at the Abbotts North project building on those previously announced in September 2023.
- First soil sample program was successful in locating previously unmapped sub-cropping pegmatites.
- Programme of Work (PoW) has been approved.
- Site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024.
- Drilling is on schedule to begin in February 2024.
- Re-branding of SensOre (ASX:S3N) to Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L) awaiting final ASIC and ASX approval
SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.
Subsequent ground truthing of the prioritised soil anomalism located ~2km Southeast of the main lithium bearing pegmatites confirmed the presence of discreet sub-cropping pegmatites in the vicinity of the anomaly. The full strike extent of these new pegmatites has not been defined and remains open.
Follow-up work is required to assess these new areas.
SensOre CEO Richard Taylor commented: "The potential at Abbotts North continues to grow for us. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of the areas potential and we are encouraged that with every field program we are seeing new opportunities emerge. These results set the scene for our drill program in February.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks
Australia is home to a thriving tech sector with investment opportunities across a variety of subsectors.
The tech sector contributed about AU$167 billion to the Australian economy in the 2020/2021 period, an increase of 79 percent from 2016. That represents a growth rate that is more than four times that of most industries — in fact, the tech arena is the third largest economic market in Australia, behind only mining and finance/insurance. Its growth is expected to continue over the coming years, according to Global Australia, with a projected contribution of AU$250 billion by 2030.
Unsurprisingly, many tech stocks on the ASX have performed well in this landscape. Below the Investing News Network profiles the five top ASX technology stocks by year-on-year share price performance. Data was gathered on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.
1. eCargo Holdings (ASX:ECG)
Year-on-year gain: 250 percent; market cap: AU$30.15 million; current share price AU$0.049
The first top-gaining ASX tech stock on this list is digital supply chain solutions provider eCargo Holdings, which helps its clients find operational efficiencies and expand their market footprint in Asia. The company offers brands across various sectors solutions for logistics, ecommerce, online-to-offline distribution and B2B supply chain services.
eCargo kicked off 2024 with the announcement of a AU$5 million private debt facility with credit investment firm AlteriQ Global. The deal will help eCargo continue to grow its proprietary B2B ecommerce platform, known as Flow. “This marks the first time we have secured external funding since listing, which demonstrates the maturity of our business model in the market,” commented eCargo CEO Lawrence Lun.
2. ClearVue Technologies (ASX:CPV)
Year-on-year gain: 216.67 percent; market cap: AU$132.19 million; current share price AU$0.57
Solar energy tech firm ClearVue Technologies has developed advanced glass technology that allows for energy-efficient windows and the integration of photovoltaics into building surfaces to provide renewable energy. The company has had commercial success in global markets and has been growing its footprint in its home country as well.
In early January of this year, ClearVue secured its first domestic manufacturing and distribution agreement through a deal inked with leading Australian glass-processing specialist MS Glass; the company also received its first commercial order in Australia to supply Generation 2 ClearVuePV solar windows for a building construction project for Melbourne's Construction, Forestry, Maritime and Employees Union.
3. Dug Technology (ASX:DUG)
Year-on-year gain: 190.84 percent; market cap: AU$227.39 million; current share price AU$1.90
Next on this list of top-gaining ASX tech stocks is Dug Technology, a leader in high-performance computing (HPC) that specialises in analytical software development. With a focus on sustainability, Dug’s network of supercomputers includes some of the largest and greenest in the world. The global tech company provides software products and cloud-based HPC-as-a-service, along with onboarding support. Its client base spans a wide variety of industries, including radio-astronomy, biomedicine and meteorology, as well as the resource, government and education sectors.
In a business update for Q1 of its 2024 fiscal year, Dug Technology reported US$30.9 million in new services projects awarded during the quarter, a 186 percent increase year-on-year. The company's total revenues for the period came in at US$12.9 million, up 15 percent year-on-year.
4. Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK)
Year-on-year gain: 158.26 percent; market cap: AU$621.56 million; current share price: AU$5.94
Cloud-first technology company Gentrack Group provides enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the cleantech and utilities industries. Its client base includes more than 50 energy and water companies.
In November 2023, Gentrack reached a significant milestone in its global expansion initiative with the opening of its Middle East hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; it previously opened a Singapore office in 2022. Released the following month, the company’s annual report for 2023 highlights revenue growth of 34.5 percent year-on-year, as well as EBITDA growth of 185 percent and a 79.6 percent increase in net cash over the same period.
5. Bluglass (ASX:BLG)
Year-on-year gain: 120.12 percent; market cap: AU$89.86 million; current share price: AU$0.055
Bluglass is a developer of semiconductor manufacturing technology and devices. It provides gallium nitride (GaN) photonics-based custom laser diode and LED development for the industrial defense, display and scientific markets.
Bluglass secured the first purchase order for its alpha GaN Distributed Feedback lasers in January of this year. The purchaser is a photonics and fibre-based laser technology company that will use the GaN Distributed Feedback lasers for testing in the development of applications in the defense, aviation and science fields.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy
Independent investment research firm Veritas Securities has initiated coverage on XReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) with a buy recommendation, citing that the company's virtual reality software is well positioned in a competitive market and set to disrupt the US$3.4B simulation training market
Veritas Securities also highlighted the company's other business stream focused on virtual reality in military and law enforcement training. The report says that although there has been a rise in competition in the virtual reality in training space, XReality Group remains to have "developed the most realistic software for participants to meet their training needs. Combines with the slimmest hardware, ability to use in any location and functioning on a secure offline network means Operator should be the most suited provider amongst its peers."
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.
Attached is a copy of the Premier1 Lithium presentation.
More information on the company’s exploration work can be found at: https://sensore.com/investor- centre/asx-announcements/
In relation to the demerged mineral software and AI technology business an overview of products and services can be found at www.intrepid-geophysics.com/products/ and https://sensore.com/technology/.
This announcement was approved by the S3N board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger
S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business
SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.
Highlights
- SensOre board decides on strategic division of its exploration and technology assets by privatising its technology assets.
- SensOre Limited to propose rebranding as Premier1 Lithium Limited, emphasising its lithium and critical minerals exploration, pending shareholder consent.
- The Company has entered an agreement with joint-venture partner Deutsche Rohstoff AG for the acquisition of the 70% interest in lithium assets that SensOre did not already own via a scrip deal.
- The agreement coincides with a well-supported $3m placement to sophisticated and institutional investors to fund Premier1 Lithium and drilling of the Abbotts North lithium project, which has assays up to 1.25% Li2O (see below), as well as the wider lithium portfolio.
- The new technology company will operate as an independent, unlisted entity with new venture capital as discussions progress with a number of parties.
- The expectation is that once regulatory and shareholder approvals are in place, the in-specie distribution of shares in the technology company will be followed by the share issues to DR and placement investors.
- Current shareholders are entitled to the in-specie distribution of shares in the technology company and will retain their interest in the listed company to be renamed Premier1 Lithium.
- Premier1 Lithium will retain certain usage rights to the technology which has been instrumental in identifying our existing projects.
Abbotts North 100% SensOre Owned: 70% acquired by SensOre Scrip
The acquisition of the 70% interest in EVAI from its joint venture partner Deutsche Rohstoff AG is for 34.3 million shares in SensOre. Should the acquisition and the $3m share issue outlined below (together the ‘Lithium Transactions’) be approved by SensOre shareholders, Deutsche Rohstoff will hold 19.9% of SensOre. The acquisition includes three tranches of options. Series 1 consists of 6m options exercisable at $0.075; series 2 consists of 8m options exercisable at $0.088; and Series 3 consists of 12m options exercisable at $0.100. All tranches have an expiry of 3 years from the grant date.
Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s VP Geology, Ms Anja Ehser, will join the board as a non-executive director subject to shareholder approval.
Strongly supported $3m Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors
SensOre is also pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for $3m from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors for the future exploration focused company in a placement Lead by PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd (Pac Partners). Should the placement be approved by shareholders, new shareholders will own 34%. The funds will be used to advance early drilling on Abbotts North and the Company’s portfolio of lithium assets including Montague, Yalgoo and Gecko North.
PAC Partners acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the placement (“Lead Manager”). The Lead Manager is entitled to receive 7.5m options exercisable at 10.5c with a three year expiry (subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting); and 6% fee (plus GST where applicable) payable on the gross proceeds raised under the Placement.
Strategic Changes – SensOre to Change Name to Premier1 Lithium
SensOre will demerge its technology assets (‘Demerger Transaction’). The acquisition of EVAI and placement above are contingent on the technology demerger taking place. Subject to shareholder approval, SensOre has committed to the demerger of the technology assets by 31 January. SensOre has attracted significant interest from a number of strategic investors in the technology company.
As a consequence of the acquisition and demerger, SensOre intends to rebrand as Premier1 Lithium.
Further, the board has resolved to reduce the number of directors to three (3), a number more appropriate for the new strategic direction. As a result, Mr Robert Peck AM, Mr Adrian Manger, Mr Anthony O’Sullivan and Mr Robert Rowe have indicated they intend to submit their resignations.
Conditions Precedent
The Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction are directly or indirectly conditional on the following:
(a) Shareholder approval of the demerger of the technology assets via in-specie distribution and capital reduction; the issue of shares to Deutsche Rohstoff AG for 70% of EVAI; and the issue of the placement shares;
(b) SensOre receiving binding commitments for at least $3m under the placement;
(c) Regulatory and ASX approvals; and
(d) Completion of the Demerger.
If any of the conditions precedent are not satisfied, the Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction may not be able to proceed on the current timeframe. In the event that shareholders do not approve of the transaction, or third parties do not extend the timeframes in the agreements (in the event that time extensions are required), the Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction will not proceed.
ASX and Regulatory Approvals
SensOre will seek advice from ASX on the application of relevant Listing Rules and S3N’s listing at the ASX post- demerger will be subject to receiving relevant confirmations from ASX.
SensOre is pleased to advise that it has received a waiver to Listing Rule 7.24A that allows escrowed shareholders to participate in the in-specie distribution subject to the condition that the shares distributed in- specie are subject to the same escrow period expiring on 11 February 2024.
General Meeting of SensOre Shareholders
SensOre will issue a notice of meeting to procure the shareholder approvals necessary to give effect to these transactions. The meeting is anticipated to be held on or about 17 January 2024. A Notice of Meeting will be dispatched to shareholders by 19 December 2023 being more than 28 days prior to the GM date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of SensOre Ltd (‘S3N’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of S3N, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
