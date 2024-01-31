Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
SensOre

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company), soon to be renamed Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L), is focused on tapping into the potential of Western Australia’s renowned lithium reserves. Its strategic exploration approach in this world-class mining jurisdiction is driven by a commitment to uncover valuable resources efficiently and effectively.

Highlights

  • Capital Raising - $3m placement to new and existing institutions and sophisticated investors
  • Demerger of technology business unit via in-specie distribution which took effect January 2024 Exploration gathering momentum:
    • Abbotts North – Soil results at Abbotts North expanded the potential area of prospectivity
      • Heritage survey successfully completed in December 2024 at Abbotts North
      • Contract for RC drilling signed with Precision Exploration Drilling Pty Ltd
    • Yalgoo – Tenure added with new farm-n signed with Firetail Resources
    • Other Li Projects – Advanced data analysis and field programs on all projects Corporate – the SensOre board was reconstituted on 25 January 2024
  • Cash balance at 31 December 2023 $0.53m prior to proceeds of $3m raise received January 2024

Exploration

SensOre is working on a pipeline of promising lithium projects with Abbotts North being the premier exploration project hosting outcropping lithium bearing pegmatites.

Safety and Environment

SensOre conducted field exploration activity with no reportable ESG related incidents in the quarter.

Abbotts North Project

All heritage and environmental approvals are on track to facilitate first pass drilling in February 2024 with site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024. Drilling will be undertaken by Precision Drilling Pty Ltd. The RC program is designed to drill test a series of outcropping lithium bearing pegmatite units along ~500-600m of strike length within the main Buttamiah Prospect area. The pegmatites show previously reported grades of up to 1.25% Li2O at surface. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test for lithium mineralisation continuity at depth and assess pegmatite scale, geometry and mineralogy.

Abbotts North Lithium Project

SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:s3nsensoretechnology investing
S3N:AU
SensOre
Sign up to get your FREE

SensOre Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
SensOre (ASX:S3N)

SensOre


Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).

Keep reading...Show less
computer motherboard with cpu in the centre

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Australia is home to a thriving tech sector with investment opportunities across a variety of subsectors.

The tech sector contributed about AU$167 billion to the Australian economy in the 2020/2021 period, an increase of 79 percent from 2016. That represents a growth rate that is more than four times that of most industries — in fact, the tech arena is the third largest economic market in Australia, behind only mining and finance/insurance. Its growth is expected to continue over the coming years, according to Global Australia, with a projected contribution of AU$250 billion by 2030.

Unsurprisingly, many tech stocks on the ASX have performed well in this landscape. Below the Investing News Network profiles the five top ASX technology stocks by year-on-year share price performance. Data was gathered on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Independent investment research firm Veritas Securities has initiated coverage on XReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) with a buy recommendation, citing that the company's virtual reality software is well positioned in a competitive market and set to disrupt the US$3.4B simulation training market

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business

SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of SensOre Ltd (‘S3N’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of S3N, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre
Sign up to get your FREE

SensOre Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business

A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Related News

Gold Investing

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Nickel Investing

Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business

Lithium Investing

A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Lithium Investing

NASDAQ Listing Update

Gold Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

×