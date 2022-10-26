5 Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks (Updated 2022)
The artificial intelligence sector is hot, and investors are looking for opportunities to jump in — here’s a look at five artificial intelligence stocks listed on Canadian exchanges.
Blockchain isn't the only new technology that's transforming the world we live in — artificial intelligence (AI) is also taking charge as a revolutionary industry in a big way, and its momentum looks set to continue.
Case in point — the global AI market was worth US$93.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent through 2030 to reach US$1.8 trillion.
According to a Grand View Research report, "The continuous research and innovation directed by the tech giants are driving the adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing."
AI solutions like deep learning, robotics, neurolinguistic programming and querying methods will be at the forefront for growth.
With the AI market poised for significant, transformative expansion over the next several years, here's a look at five small-cap AI stocks listed on Canadian exchanges. Data was gathered on October 24, 2022, using TradingView's stock screener, and only companies with market caps of between C$10 million and C$100 million at that time were considered,
1. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV:PINK)
Market cap: C$81.67 million; share price: C$1.30
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI is a medical technology company that is using ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging technology and AI to transform cancer surgery and address areas of high unmet medical need.
In late September 2022, Perimeter announced the commercial placement of its flagship Perimeter S-Series OCT system at a hospital in North Texas that is part of a major national healthcare system. “This commercial placement of our Perimeter S-Series OCT system at a hospital in a major healthcare network marks a significant milestone for us as we gain traction validating our commercial model," CEO Jeremy Sobotta said in a release. “Perimeter S-Series OCT aims to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs, and we are excited that leading surgeons and hospitals are seeing the potential of our ground-breaking technology.”
2. Fobi AI (TSXV:FOBI)
Market cap: C$65.75 million; share price: C$0.43
Next on this Canadian AI stocks list is Fobi AI. This data intelligence company operates globally in the retail, telecommunications, sports and entertainment, hospitality and tourism and casino industries. The company’s AI-based technology helps its clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and offer personalized customer engagement that drives generate profits.
The company’s clients include TELUS (TSX:T,NYSE:TU), Sobeys, DGTL Holdings (TSXV:DGTL,OTCQB:DGTHF), Big White Ski Resort, All Net Resort & Arena, the Australian government, bdGlobal Sports, Sunflora, Nielsen IQ and the Coupon Bureau.
3. Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM)
Market cap: C$38.5 million; share price: C$0.95
Datametrex AI uses AI and machine learning technology to serve a growing number of industries, such as cybersecurity and telehealth. The company has also recently entered the electric vehicle market.
In October 2022, Datametrex announced threepurchaseorders of about C$2.41 million from San Francisco-based tech company Bitnine Global for its AI technology, server automation and installation services, including NexaSMART Intelligence Licensing.
4. Zoomd Technologies (TSXV:ZOMD)
Market cap: C$25.67 million; share price: C$0.265
Next on this Canadian AI stocks list is global marketing technology company Zoomd Technologies. The firm has developed a proprietary patented technology for media agencies and advertisers that should help clients better manage digital advertising with a focus on mobile app user acquisition. Zoomd's self-serve products are designed to provide advertisers with a platform that uses AI, machine learning, prediction and automation technology as the basis for all user acquisition actions.
Zoomd's Q2 2022 revenues increased by 45 percent year-on-year to C$16.2 million. In recent years, the company has experienced growth by diversifying its customer base into industries such as fintech, gaming, entertainment and e-commerce.
5. Plurilock Security (TSXV:PLUR)
Market cap: C$13.2 million; share price: C$0.61
Last on this Canadian AI stocks list is Plurilock Security, a cybersecurity company using AI-driven technology to thwart cyber attacks. The firm has multiple patents for technologies using behavioral biometrics, machine learning and continuous authentication.
In October 2022, Plurilock announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting, received purchase orders from several organizations in September 2022. The orders totaled US$13.1 million, bringing the total value of all contracts and orders announced by Plurilock and its subsidiaries since the start of the year to roughly US$34.6 million in sales.
Many of the orders were a part of NASA's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in February 2018.
