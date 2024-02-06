Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
SensOre

Heritage Clearances Received for Priority Drill Targets at Abbotts North

Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that heritage clearances have been received for the first stage of the exploration drilling program at the Company’s Abbotts North Project located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Heritage clearances have been received for areas covering priority lithium pegmatite targets at the Abbotts North Project.
  • Main Buttamiah Prospect now accessible for the February RC program
  • Track and drill pad establishment has commenced and RC drilling rig is mobilising to site.
Richard Taylor, CEO of Premier1, said:

“With the receipt of the heritage survey report and the recent approval of the Programme of Work applications by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, we now have in place all the environmental and heritage approvals required for the first drilling program at Abbotts North. I thank the traditional owners of Abbotts North, the Ngoonooru Wajarri, for their advice and involvement in the process.

With site mobilisation having commenced and the RC rig already on its way, this is an important and exciting phase for Premier1.”

Priority Targets

The survey area covers the main Buttamiah Prospect where several parallel lithium bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled. The pegmatites strike approximately east west and single pegmatites can be traced in strike over an extended area. The RC program has been designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralised pegmatite field.

There remain further priority targets at the Abbotts North Project based on the latest completion of the first phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The results from the soil survey highlighted areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main Buttamiah Prospect (ASX 22 January 2024). Further follow up fieldwork will be conducted to assess these new priority targets and plan for further heritage clearance surveys.

Heritage Survey

The first heritage clearance survey at Abbotts North was completed by Archaeological Excavations Pty Ltd in conjunction with the Ngoonooru Wajarri people, who are the traditional owners of the lands and waters. The survey was conducted over several days, with participants from Archaelogical Excavations, the traditional owners and Premier1.

Figure 1: Abbotts North Survey Area.

Programme of Work (“PoW”) approvals have been received from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulations and Safety (“DMIRS”) for 4.92ha of land within Exploration Licence E51/2126 (Table 1).

Premier1 Lithium now has in place sufficient PoW and heritage clearances to conduct RC drilling over the main target areas at the Abbotts North Project. The first drilling program is planned for approximately 2,000m. The focus is to define the continuity and extent of lithium mineralisation evident in rock chip samples taken from surface within the main Buttamiah Prospect.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:s3nsensoretechnology investing
S3N:AU
SensOre
Sign up to get your FREE

SensOre Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
SensOre (ASX:S3N)

SensOre


Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company), soon to be renamed Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L), is focused on tapping into the potential of Western Australia’s renowned lithium reserves. Its strategic exploration approach in this world-class mining jurisdiction is driven by a commitment to uncover valuable resources efficiently and effectively.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).

Keep reading...Show less
computer motherboard with cpu in the centre

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Australia is home to a thriving tech sector with investment opportunities across a variety of subsectors.

The tech sector contributed about AU$167 billion to the Australian economy in the 2020/2021 period, an increase of 79 percent from 2016. That represents a growth rate that is more than four times that of most industries — in fact, the tech arena is the third largest economic market in Australia, behind only mining and finance/insurance. Its growth is expected to continue over the coming years, according to Global Australia, with a projected contribution of AU$250 billion by 2030.

Unsurprisingly, many tech stocks on the ASX have performed well in this landscape. Below the Investing News Network profiles the five top ASX technology stocks by year-on-year share price performance. Data was gathered on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Independent investment research firm Veritas Securities has initiated coverage on XReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) with a buy recommendation, citing that the company's virtual reality software is well positioned in a competitive market and set to disrupt the US$3.4B simulation training market

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business

SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre
Sign up to get your FREE

SensOre Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TNC Meets All Conditions Precedent for Tranche 1 Funding with Nebari

Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Related News

Copper Investing

TNC Meets All Conditions Precedent for Tranche 1 Funding with Nebari

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium, TMA Merger Creates Australia’s Largest Vanadium Developer

Uranium Investing

Forum Energy CEO Eyes Potential Uranium Discovery at Nunavut’s Thelon Basin

Agriculture Investing

Raw Rock Phosphate Deposit Unique in North America, Nevada Organic CEO Says

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Cleantech Investing

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

×