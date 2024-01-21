Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SensOre

Programme of Work Approved and New Soil Results at Abbotts North Project, WA

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) is pleased to report results from soil sampling at the Abbotts North project and the approval of the Programme of Work (PoW).

Highlights

  • New pegmatites have been identified at the Abbotts North project building on those previously announced in September 2023.
  • First soil sample program was successful in locating previously unmapped sub-cropping pegmatites.
  • Programme of Work (PoW) has been approved.
  • Site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024.
  • Drilling is on schedule to begin in February 2024.
  • Re-branding of SensOre (ASX:S3N) to Premier1 Lithium (ASX:P1L) awaiting final ASIC and ASX approval
All heritage and environmental approvals are on track to facilitate first pass drilling in February 2024 with site mobilisation scheduled for 29 January 2024. The RC program is designed to drill test a series of outcropping lithium bearing pegmatite units along ~500-600m of strike length within the main Buttamiah Prospect area. The pegmatites show previously reported grades of up to 1.25% Li2O at surface. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling is planned to test for lithium mineralisation continuity at depth and assess pegmatite scale, geometry and mineralogy.

SensOre has also completed the first pass lithium targeted soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed at Abbotts North with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology. The results from the soil survey highlighted new areas of interest with anomalous responses comparable to the geochemical signature over the main lithium bearing pegmatite field. The soil anomalism also correlates with prominent structural contacts and corridors.

Subsequent ground truthing of the prioritised soil anomalism located ~2km Southeast of the main lithium bearing pegmatites confirmed the presence of discreet sub-cropping pegmatites in the vicinity of the anomaly. The full strike extent of these new pegmatites has not been defined and remains open.

Follow-up work is required to assess these new areas.

SensOre CEO Richard Taylor commented: "The potential at Abbotts North continues to grow for us. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of the areas potential and we are encouraged that with every field program we are seeing new opportunities emerge. These results set the scene for our drill program in February.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

S3N:AU
SensOre
SensOre (ASX:S3N)

SensOre


computer motherboard with cpu in the centre

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Australia is home to a thriving tech sector with investment opportunities across a variety of subsectors.

The tech sector contributed about AU$167 billion to the Australian economy in the 2020/2021 period, an increase of 79 percent from 2016. That represents a growth rate that is more than four times that of most industries — in fact, the tech arena is the third largest economic market in Australia, behind only mining and finance/insurance. Its growth is expected to continue over the coming years, according to Global Australia, with a projected contribution of AU$250 billion by 2030.

Unsurprisingly, many tech stocks on the ASX have performed well in this landscape. Below the Investing News Network profiles the five top ASX technology stocks by year-on-year share price performance. Data was gathered on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less
Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Independent investment research firm Veritas Securities has initiated coverage on XReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) with a buy recommendation, citing that the company's virtual reality software is well positioned in a competitive market and set to disrupt the US$3.4B simulation training market

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business

SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of SensOre Ltd (‘S3N’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of S3N, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
australia map

ASX Tech Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Australia may be nicknamed the "land down under," but it's far from under when it comes to the economy.

Australia has strong economic conditions, which include affordability, a low public debt level and rising income. Impressively, before COVID-19, the nation had not experienced a recession in more than 30 years.

While many countries faced economic challenges as the pandemic caused worldwide shutdowns, the closures only accelerated Australia's move toward digital solutions. With monumental shifts in how business, banking and education are done, there came an increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and more.

Keep reading...Show less
