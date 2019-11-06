10 Top 3D Printing Companies

With the projected growth of the 3D printing industry anticipated to reach US$42.9 billion by 2025 we take a deep dive into the industry.









3D printing has always been a niche market, with a few companies dominating the industry. That said, the space is rapidly growing and is expected to be worth over US$42.9 billion by 2025.

Contributing factors to this growth will include mass customization, production of complex parts, government investment in 3D printing and improvements with respect to manufacturing efficiency.

For those interested in jumping into this exciting market, it’s worth becoming familiar with the main players. Below the Investing News Network provides an overview of the biggest firms in the 3D printing industry by market cap. All data was current as of November 5, 2019.

1. HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Market cap: US$427.27 billion; current share price: US$18.40

Although not strictly a 3D printing company, Hewlett Packard (HP) devotes some of its time to leveraging 3D printing technology for mainstream manufacturing. It is making inroads with its Multi Jet Fusion technology and, in 2017, it unveiled the world’s first state-of-the-art laboratory to help companies develop, test and deliver the next generation of materials and applications for 3D printing.

Looking ahead, CEO Dio Wiesler said HP will expand into 3D printing metal objects. HP also has a 3D printing center in Guangdong, China, putting it at the epicenter of the world’s US$12 trillion manufacturing sector. Establishing these footholds shows HP’s commitment to the 3D printing market.

2. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Market cap: US$2.76 billion; current share price: US$102.58

Founded in 1999, Proto Labs specializes in rapid prototyping using three additive processes: stereolithography, selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering. Along with this, its additive manufacturing technology produces plastic parts through its 3D carbon DLS printing methods.

The company has eight manufacturing locations on three continents, with its global headquarters located in Minnesota. The company calls itself the fastest digital manufacturer of prototypes the world over.

Proto Labs launched its industrial-grade 3D printing services in 2014; since then, it has become a leader in assisting developers, designers and engineers in moving from prototyping to low-volume production. In 2018, it expanded its manufacturing capacity with a new facility and more machines in Minnesota.

Are you read to profit from the technology market? Read your free outlook report on today. Give me my free report!

3. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Market cap: US$1.15 billion; current share price: US$9.70

Since 1983, 3D Systems has been providing 3D products and services. This includes everything from 3D printers, print materials, parts services and digital design tools. Chuck Hull — the inventor of stereolithography — is the company’s co-founder, executive vice president and chief technology officer.

As a printer manufacturer, naturally 3D Systems aims to simplify this process through streamlining the supply chain for manufacturing companies. This is accomplished by providing both the raw materials — such as metal powder and plastic filament — in addition to computer numerical control (CNC) machining.

CNC machining is a process where computers control the directions of a machine. 3D Systems’ applications of this can be found in building electronic parts or machine engraving.

3D Systems covers several industries with its products, such as: manufacturing, design and engineering, 3D scanning and healthcare.

4. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Market cap: US$1.16 billion; current share price: US$21.32

Stratasys has been in the 3D printing business since 1988, and operates primarily in the healthcare, aerospace, automotive and education markets. At a global scale, the company holds over 600 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents.

Some of its key patents are for the FDM®, PolyJet™ and WDM™ 3D printing technologies. These create prototypes and manufactured goods directly from 3D computer-aided design (CAD) files and other 3D content. The company’s subsidiaries include MakerBot, GrabCAD, RedEye On Demand and Solid Concepts.

5. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Market cap: US$1.03 billion; current share price: US$19.51

Materialise has been providing software solutions and 3D printing services for over 25 years. It is a Belgium-based company that prides itself on focusing on software and services in the 3D printing industry; Materialise also has a portfolio of over 95 patents and 165 more pending.

Over the years, Materialise has partnered with designers at Paris Fashion Week, Volvo (ST:VOLVB) and Adidas (OTC Pink:ADDYY). In addition, the company has partnered with HP in its Jet Fusion 3D 4200 technology. Materialise has also teamed up with HP again to make customized 3D printed shoe insoles as part of its FitStation software.

6. SLM Solutions Group (FWB:AM3D)

Market cap: 327.6 million euros; current share price: 16.48 euros

Based in Germany, SLM Solutions Group’s focus is on industrial design and rapid manufacturing while producing and distributing selective laser melting systems. SLM Solutions provides its services to industries such as automotive, aviation and aeronautics, tooling, medical, dental and research and education industries.

7. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Market cap: US$107.39 million; current share price: US$3

Nano Dimension is focused on 3D electronics printing and nanotechnology-based ink products. Its flagship products include the DragonFly 2020 3D printer, which can print high-resolution multilayer printed circuit boards in a few hours, compared to weeks or months.

Applications of Nano Dimension technologies include sensors, antennas, magnets and molded interconnected devices.

8. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

Market cap: US$123.11 million; current share price: US$7.50

Founded in 2005, ExOne’s business mainly entails making and selling 3D printing machines and products that are unique to its customers by using the installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne uses its proprietary Binder Jetting technology developed at MIT to print complex parts utilizing industrial-grade materials. This unique heatless technology uses a liquid binding agent that bonds layers of material to form an object. Some materials that have been used include metals, sands and ceramics.

Are you read to profit from the technology market? Read your free outlook report on today. Give me my free report!

In terms of its systems, ExOne’s printers range from production printers to prototyping printers to research and education.

9. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Market cap: US$51.94 million; current share price: US$0.39

Organovo uses 3D bioprinting technology to create three-dimensional functional human tissues for medical research and surgical and therapeutic applications. These 3D printed tissues can be implanted or delivered into the human body. The company is also active in researching specific tissues for therapeutic use in direct surgical applications.

Organovo has also partnered with biopharmaceutical companies and medical centers to design, build and “validate more predictive” in vitro tissues for disease modeling and toxicology.

10. Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Market cap: US$48.12 million; current share price: US$1.99

Voxeljet is a manufacturer of 3D printing systems for industrial applications. Among others, the company services industries such as automotive, reverse engineering, aerospace, pumps and heavy industry, architecture, art, design and film and museums. In addition, Voxeljet’s revenue growth over the last decade has been striking. Between 2010 and 2018, the company states that its compound annual rate of growth for revenues was 24 percent.

Voxeljet’s portfolio ranges from research systems to 3D systems for large-format production and a chemical 3D printing process. In 2017, the company unveiled its high-speed sintering, and in 2018 it expanded the number of specialty materials it can use for its high-speed sintering line. Voxeljet is also developing its new VJET X, which launched in June 2019.

Do you invest in 3D printing companies? Let us know your thoughts below.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2015.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.