Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that the distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.) occurred as planned on June 30, 2022.

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of CAD$1.5M, which is based on the anticipated listing price of CAD$0.25 of Canadian Copper on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the " CSE ") and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 ( see News Release dated March 10, 2022 ), the Company has:

  1. distributed 5,635,905 common shares of Canadian Copper that were previously issued to the Company (the " Distribution ") to all of its shareholders other than its beneficial shareholders who are residents of the United States (the " U.S. Shareholders ") and who were of record on June 17, 2022 (the " Record Date "); and

  2. paid in cash, $69,340.21 in U.S. dollars (CAD$91,014.02), the amount otherwise payable to the U.S. Shareholders who were of record as of the Record Date in connection with such reduction of stated capital (the " Cash Payment ")

The final exchange ratio (0.053897) related to the Distribution was defined using the number of Canadian Copper shares to be distributed (6,000,000) divided by the total of Puma's share outstanding after the Record Date (111,322,658).

Following the Distribution, Canadian Copper expects to meet the CSE public distribution requirements and be in a position for final approval for listing on the CSE. Canadian Copper has received conditional approval from the CSE to list its common shares on the CSE under the ticker "CCI", subject to the satisfaction of the public distribution requirements and final approval from the CSE. The listing price of CCI is expected to be CAD$0.25. A date for trading will be determined upon confirmation of the conditions being met by the CSE.

Puma has also received the "Listing" shares certificate for 6,000,000 Canadian Copper shares. The shares are held in escrow and will be delivered over three (3) years until July 12, 2025. Puma's total current Canadian Copper holding of 6,364,095 CCI shares represents 9.58% of Canadian Copper Inc.

As per the Option Agreement, Puma granted Canadian Copper the option to acquire 100% of its Copper Projects in consideration of CAD$3.5M payable by issuing an initial 12M Canadian Copper shares at a deemed value of CAD$0.10. The remaining CAD$2.3M is payable in cash or Canadian Copper shares over 3 years.

ABOUT CANADIAN COPPER INC.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Quick,
Director and CEO, (905) 220-6661
simon@canadiancopper.com
ir@canadiancopper.com

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305;
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") has completed its winter-spring drilling program and launched its fully-funded 2022 summer field exploration program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

COMPLETION OF THE 10,000 METRES DRILLING PROGRAM ALONG THE OGT

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol "PUMXF"

Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol "PUMXF"

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the new symbol " PUMXF " at the opening of trading this morning.

No further action is required from existing U.S. shareholders. Current and new U.S. investors can find the Company's recent financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce the anticipated timing and additional details regarding a previously announced distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.).

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of $1.5M, which is based on a deemed price of CAD$0.25 per common share of Canadian Copper and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 (see News Release dated March 10, 2022), the Company will:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report results from another 24 holes for 2,814 metres of its ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Several new high-grade veins were intersected at shallow depth (from 0-50 metres), including 51.73 gt Au over 1.85 metres and 10.70 Au over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66 and 35.09 gt Au over 1.45 metres in hole WB22-39. These two (2) new mineralized intersections are located 500 metres apart along the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") that remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS OF REPORTED HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS*:
WB22-39: 11.71 g/t Au over 2.50 m (1.23 g/t Au over 24.70 m)
WB22-57: 35.09 g/t Au over 1.45 m (4.30 g/t Au over 12.30 m)
WB22-58: 16.85 g/t Au over 1.20 m (1.15 g/t Au over 23.00 m)
WB22-60: 21.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (2.38 g/t Au over 6.20 m)
WB22-66: 51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m (13.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m)
WB22-66: 10.70 g/t Au over 2.00 m (5.01 g/t Au over 4.40 m)
*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.
True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203

Puma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth#203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. Red Pine drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine Shear Zone. We have confirmed gold mineralization in the extension of the Jubilee Shear south of the Parkhill Fault adding over 2.5kms in strike length of known continuous gold mineralization to the Wawa Gold Corridor.

"We know that the historic high grade mines; Minto, Parkhill and Darwin Grace; have produced spectacular gold intersections throughout their operational history and it is understandable that we are now intersecting similar high-grade as we work to expand our resources into these areas. Red Pine is making excellent progress as we expand the footprint of our current resource," - Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a three-year drill and exploration permit to carry out the next phase of exploration at its 100% owned Gowganda West gold property. The property is located in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The permit includes

  • 15 line km's of induced polarization (IP) surveying;
  • Trenching to refine gold targets at up to 25 locations, totaling 2500 linear metres;
  • greater than 20 drill pads, with multiple drill collars at each pad

"The 3-year permit renewal at Gowganda is a significant milestone for the Company as we prepare for the fully funded 2022 follow-up drill program of 2,500 metres," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "I recently visited our priority gold targets at Gowganda West with Tim Henneberry our Q.P and director along with Brian Madill our Mining Land Management Consultant and we are very excited to commence the 2022 exploration program.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Zone in Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Reports Final Results from First Drill Program at Sarvi Project

FireFox Gold Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Zone in Drilling at Mustajärvi Project and Reports Final Results from First Drill Program at Sarvi Project

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Four holes returned significant near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization, highlighted by hole 22MJ006 in the East Target that returned a 13.85-metre interval averaging 14.39 gt gold. Expressed in terms of grade-thickness, this interval measures 199 gram-meters of gold, the strongest mineralized interval yet drilled at Mustajärvi (see Table 1 below, and Figure 1: https:bit.ly3PFJ3ID

The details of several key drill intercepts are highlighted below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of a private placement. As part of the closing of this first tranche, the Company issued 2,950,000 units for gross proceeds of $590,000

Graycliff initiated a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,250,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $650,000. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold: Building Value Through the Drill Bit, CEO Clip Video

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG has three top tier gold and silver assets in the Walker Lane of Nevada. BTV interviews Director & CEO, Kimberly Ann, to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
www.b-tv.com/post/lahontan-gold-building-value-through-the-drill-bit-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG)

https://lahontangoldcorp.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130522

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×