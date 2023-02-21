Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 50 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 22, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

February 22, 2023, Schedule: (Eastern Time)

8:30
Virtual Lobby opens
9:00
Introduction

9:05 - 9:35
Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN)
Shahar Hania, CEO / Co Founder

9:40 - 10:10
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc., (OTCQB: SMKG)
Massimo Barone, CEO

10:15 - 10:45
Transition Metals Corp. (OTC Pink: TNTMF) (TSXV: XTM)
Scott Alexander McLean, President / CEO

10:50 - 11:20
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI)
Jennifer Good, President / CEO,
David Clark, CMO,
Farrell Simon, SVP Commercial and Strategy

11:25 – 11:55
Cloud DX, Inc. (OTCQB: CDXFF) (TSXV: CDX)
Robert Kaul, CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS)
Kirk Huntsman, CEO

2:25 – 2:35
Cyngn, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN)
Ben Landon, VP Business Development

2:40 – 2:50
Regen BioPharma, Inc., (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP)
David Koos, President / CEO & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:55 – 3:05
Renforth Resources Inc., (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)
Nicole Brewster, President & CEO

3:10 – 3:20
Winning Brands (OTC Pink: WNBD)
Eric Lehner, CEO Winning Brands, Vincent J. Vincent, CEO of GestureTek & Erol Vekil, President of GestureTek

About EmergingGrowth.com
Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

