Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M
The founding team behind gold miner Genesis Minerals returns, bringing an advanced WA gold and lithium exploration portfolio to market.
Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Ordell has listed on the ASX today, bringing to market a high-quality portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia.
Highlights:
- New gold explorer lists on ASX raising $6 million (30m shares at $0.20) (before costs).
- Ordell’s key asset is an 80% interest in the Barimaia Gold Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, which is an advanced gold exploration asset with significant historical drilling results.
- Barimaia hosts an extensive and underexplored gold system, with historical RC drilling returning significant results including:1
- 15m @ 11.4g/t Au from 74m
- 17m @ 3.4g/t Au from 49m
- 19m @ 1.5g/t Au from 18m
- 5m @ 4.0g/t Au from 43m
- 70m @ 0.7g/t Au from 59m
- Ordell’s experienced board of directors includes former Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Chair Tommy McKeith and former Managing Director Michael Fowler.
- Highly leveraged to exploration success, with a market capitalisation of ~$10m at listing.
The Company’s flagship asset is the Barimaia JV Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located in the Murchison region of WA, which represents an advanced exploration project with significant historical drilling results.
Ordell acquired its 80.2% interest in Barimaia from Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) (“Genesis”), which is now a major shareholder of Ordell with an 8% shareholding upon listing. Barimaia was never systematically explored due to Genesis’ strategic focus on its assets in the Leonora region.
Ordell has reunited key members of the team that oversaw the significant growth of Genesis between 2016 and 2021, including former Genesis Chair Tommy McKeith and former Managing Director Michael Fowler, who will be working to progress the exploration of Barimaia.
Barimaia is located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction in close proximity to several gold processing plants, lying adjacent to Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet mill, 70km from Spartan Resources’ Dalgaranga mill and 80km from Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna mill (see Figure 1).
Previous exploration by Genesis identified an extensive gold system at Barimaia, with historical RC drilling highlighting shallow open pit potential.
In addition to the Barimaia Project, Ordell also holds the Goodia Lithium Project, located in WA’s Kalgoorlie-Norseman lithium district about 50km south of Develop’s (ASX: DVP) Dome North lithium deposit, and the Fisher South Gold Project in the Laverton gold district.
Ordell Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said: “Having previously been closely involved in the exploration of the Barimaia Project in my past role as Managing Director of Genesis Minerals, I am looking forward to getting back on the ground at Barimaia.”
“Located in the heart of one of Western Australia’s most exciting gold districts, Barimaia lies within trucking distance of several gold processing plants, with past exploration confirming strong potential for a shallow Resource.”
“Given its location right on the doorstep of Ramelius’ Mount Magnet gold project, and with strong geological similarities to Eridanus which is currently being mined by Ramelius, our plan is to systematically drill the known 2.5km strike extent at Barimaia to target Eridanus type discoveries.”
“In addition to Barimaia, we also hold the earlier-stage Goodia Lithium Project and Fisher South Gold Projects, both of which offer exciting greenfields discovery opportunities.”
“I would like to thank everyone involved in Ordell’s Initial Public Offer process. In what is still a tough IPO market but with strong support from our shareholders, Lead Manager Argonaut and Legal Advisor Steinepreis Paganin, we were able to successfully complete the offer.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ordell Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda
The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased advise it has entered into a binding terms sheet (Agreement) with Sifang Mineral Resources Limited (Sifang), a Ugandan incorporated company, and its shareholders (Sifang Shareholders) to acquire an interest in a granted exploration licence (EL00379) located in central Uganda (the Mubende Gold Project) through the purchase 80% of the ordinary shares in Sifang. Sifang is the 100% legal and beneficial owner of the Mubende Gold Project and four exploration license applications located in central Uganda (the Applications).
HIGHLIGHTS
- The granted exploration license EL00379 covers 202 square kilometres in the Mubende region west of Kampala and includes the highly prospective Bukuya prospect.
- The Bukuya prospect is currently being mined by 60-80 artisanal workers over 600 metres of prospective strike and remains open along strike and at depth.
- Rock chip samples taken from a recent site visit to the Bukuya prospect by consultant geologists returned numerous specimens containing visible gold in both ferro-manganese and quartz veins.
- Experienced in-country technical team appointed including Mr Dylan le Roux and Mr Allan Agumya to manage exploration activities.
- Field activities scheduled to commence 05 August 2024.
Commenting on the acquisition Managing Director Mr Mathew Walker stated, “We are delighted to have secured a significant land holding that has prospectivity confirmed by a strong presence of artisanal mining activity. Uganda has a well established gold mining industry and regulatory protocols that add to the appeal of the acquisition. We look forward to the commencement of field activities in the immediate term.”
MUBENDE GOLD PROJECT
The Mubende Gold Project is an extensive landholding of 202 square kilometers that covers a series of metasediments, predominantly characterized by meta-wacke’s and phyllitic slates, with occasional interbedded quartzite units and mafic volcanics. Late-stage granites have intruded the metasediments, mainly in the southern part of the license.
Figure 1: Regional Map with locations of Sifang licenses.
At the Bukuya prospect, wall rock consists of metapelitic units with vertical foliation trending NW in most shafts, turning EW in the northern artisanal shafts. Mineralization appears confined to a deformation zone within the metapelites and hosts three subsets of veins exploited by artisanal workers. The first subset includes quartz veins with hematite mineralization, iron-oxide staining, and goethite/limonite-filled vugs, seen in southern shafts with NW trending foliation. The second subset comprises metallic veins of blueish-grey and black ferro-manganese mineralisation with botryoidal textures and specular hematite, found in northern shafts with EW trending foliation. The third set comprises massive milky white quartz veins.
These veins are described in more detail below.
Type 1 (Iron-rich quartz veins): These are quartz veins that show varying degrees of ferro(-manganese) mineralisation. Mineralisation occurs as hematite (red), specular hematite (dark silver/black), and a lesser degree of manganese (botryoidal, blue-grey to black). Vugs filled with limonitic material is often seen in these veins and is interpreted to represent leached out sulphides. These veins are seen in the SE of the Bukuya site. They are typically decimetre to metre scale and are foliation concordant (vertical to subvertical with dominantly NW trend).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from eMetals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT
Assays of up to 45% Cu and 11.75g/t Au from rock chips along with stronglyanomalous soil sampling highlight the Project’s significant exploration potential
West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the recently optioned Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project1, located in the Northern Territory.
- Initial reconnaissance sampling mission highly successful in providing exceptional copper and gold values in selective rock chips and extending the known mineralised structure to 1km in strike extent.
- Exceptionally high-grade copper assays, including 45.5% Cu, 39.8% Cu and 38.4% Cu, returned from selective rock chip sampling, with seven of the 15 rock chips returning values in excess of 22% Cu.
- High-grade gold values of up to 11.75 g/t Au in selective rock chips.
- The mineralised outcrop has been extended by this recent sampling to 1,000m while remaining open along strike to the north and south.
- Soil samples taken perpendicular to the mineralised outcrop show anomalous copper values, over widths across-strike of up to 80m, with coincident anomalous gold.
- Further field work planned for the current Quarter.
E79 Gold CEO, Ned Summerhayes, said: “These outstanding rock chip copper and gold results highlight the very exciting discovery potential of the Mountain Home Project. Encouragingly, we have now encountered high grades in both copper and gold along the entire length of the known mineralised outcrop, now extended to in excess of 1km strike extent and remains open to the north and south.
“The soil sampling results suggest there may be parallel structures given the across- strike width of anomalism in both copper and gold. These results give us confidence to both follow-up with programmes to extend the Mountain Home copper system and also to follow up historic positive stream and soil samples elsewhere on the project. We are aiming to undertake these exploration programs within the current September Quarter.”
Northern Territory Project
Mountain Home (EL32470 – NT Minerals Option), EL33886 and EL33886 (both under application – 100% E79)
Assays have been returned from E79 Gold’s initial reconnaissance sampling program at Mountain Home, including high-grade copper and gold values along the length of the prospective and extended 1,000m long outcrop. Results for all recent E79 Gold samples are provided (contained below in Table 1) and standout rock-chip assay results (Figure 1) include:
- MHR0004 - 28.9% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au
- MHR0008 - 0.11% Cu, 11.75 g/t Au
- MHR0009 - 22.0% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au
- MHR0010 - 45.5% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au
- MHR0011 - 38.4% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au
- MHR0012 - 24.9% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au
- MHR0013 - 39.8% Cu, 1.72 g/t Au
- MHR0014 – 30.0% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au
It is worth noting that the samples, especially the higher-grade copper results, had abundant oxide-copper mineral malachite (green mineral in Photo 1), that can produce elevated copper results due to supergene (weathering) surficial enrichment. Pure malachite copper content is variable but typically around 57- 58% Cu. Experience has been that the sulphide-rich precursor rocks or sulphide- rich unweathered examples in drilling beneath these types of surface copper assay values will typically be lower grade. For example, 100% un-oxidised chalcopyrite has an average copper content of around 35% Cu – the remainder is iron and sulphur.
This article includes content from E79 Gold Mines Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) a gold and copper focused exploration company with flagship projects in Côte d’Ivoire, is pleased to announce the strategic divestment of its 80% ownership in two exploration permits in central Queensland (refer to ASX release dated 16 March 2022) pursuant to a sale agreement entered into with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMXBH) (Sale Agreement). Concurrently, the Company also confirms that it will not be exercising its rights to execute an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects (Option Agreement) (refer to ASX release dated 2 May 2023).
Highlights
- Many Peaks executes binding agreement for sale of its 80% interest in exploration permits located in central Queensland
- Drilling campaign at Odienne Project completed with assay results pending for 1,069m of diamond core drilling and 7,741m of auger drilling
- Baga Project, in eastern Côte d’Ivoire, stream sediment sampling campaign is now completed with samples covering the 644km2 project area currently being shipped for analyses
The Company plans to focus efforts on continued exploration activity in Côte d’Ivoire where work continues at:
- the Odienne Project, where Many Peaks has recently completed an 8,810m drill campaign and awaiting results from both auger and initial diamond core drilling. Results from both drilling campaigns is anticipated to inform decisions on proposed follow-up drilling to commence as early as August this year;
- the Baga Gold Project, where within weeks of finalising an option agreement for a 2 year option period, the company has completed initial surface geochemistry programs with samples now in transit for assay; and
- at the Ferke Gold Project, where reconnaissance field work commences this week in support of drilling programmes planned for next quarter for follow-up on open gold mineralisation confirmed in drilling including diamond core intercepts assaying 47m @ 3.72g/t gold and 91.1m @ 2.02g/t gold from surface (refer to ASX release dated 26 March 2024).
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented:
“Our decision to divest the gold assets and terminate option agreements in Queensland allows us to reallocate resources to key projects in Côte d’Ivoire, where we see greater size and grade potential for mineralising systems and increased value creation for our shareholders.
The Birimian greenstone terranes in West Africa have demonstrated potential to host world-class gold deposits, and Cote d’Ivoire has proven to be a favourable jurisdiction for development and production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aurum’s planned 45,000m diamond drilling program for CY2024 continued during the quarter, with results reported from BD Targets 1 and 2. Results from BDT1 included:
- 59m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 68m inc. 13m @ 3.92 g/t Au (DSDD0010)
- 23m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 293m inc. 5m @ 3.32 g/t Au &
- 43m @ 0.96 g/t Au from 321m inc. 7m @ 1.73 g/t Au (DSDD0049)
- 9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 109m inc. 1m @ 16.82 g/t Au &
- 90m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 143m inc. 51m @ 1.04 g/t Au and 35m @ 1.47 g/t Au (DSDD0050)
- 12.22m @ 14.56 g/t Au from 275m inc. 1m @ 163.42 g/t Au (DSDD0051)
- 69m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 195m inc. 12m @ 2.28 g/t Au (DSDD0060A)
- 10m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 131m inc. 2m @ 7.37 g/t Au (DSDD0057)
- Diamond drilling has now hit multiple +50 gold gram metre1 intercepts over 300m strike at BDT1
- Results from BDT2 included:
- 74m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 167m inc. 1m @ 24.73 g/t Au & 6m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 99m & 8m @ 1.51 g/t Au from 71m (DSDD0044)
- 33m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 146m inc. 1m @ 9.95 g/t Au (DSDD0046)
- 1m @ 10.01 g/t Au from 71m (DSDD0024)
- Aurum-owned fleet expanding to six diamond drill rigs with drilling capacity at ~10,000m per month in August 2024
- Aurum is targeting an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali in late CY2024
- Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99% from oxide ore and more than 93% for samples grading 0.25g/t Au or higher2
- Aurum plans additional metallurgical to establish and optimise processing flowsheets
- Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister for the Ministry of Mine, Petroleum and Energy approved Aurum’s 80% ownership of the BD exploration permit.
CORPORATE
- Aurum received firm commitments for a $17M Share Placement in two tranches, with first tranche completed; additional Share Purchase Plan raised $744,1003 with flexibility to place shortfall subject to approval from shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 August 2024
- Aurum announced a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN)
- Aurum appointed Mark Strizek as Executive Director to guide exploration and development of the Company’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa
- Aurum appointed Yao N’Kanza (Fred) as Country Manager to expedite project and business development initiatives in Côte d’Ivoire, while progressing field exploration at Boundiali.
- Aurum successfully completed 3,500m diamond drilling at a gold project site owned by Turaco Gold Limited (“Turaco”) and to the satisfaction of Turaco for the purchase by Plusor Global Pty Ltd for a 35% shareholding in DS Resources Joint Venture Company Sarl which owns 100% interest in the BD exploration permit (TCG, ASX, 7/11/2023).
- Aurum had cash available $10.8 million in bank at the end of June 2024 with $9.46 million to be received from Tranche 2 of the $17M capital raise subject to approval from shareholders’ meeting to be held on 6 August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study (“ORS” or “Study”). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).
- Independent JORC (2012) Ore Reserve for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants shows a financially viable project highlighted by the following:
- Open pit mine design producing 1.24Mt at a fully diluted grade of 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz over an approximate 14 month mine life
- Ore Sale Agreement (OSA) at 92.5% metallurgical recovery produces 45.8koz recovered
- Project generates $19.9M in free cash flow (after capital) at a gold price of A$3,300/oz
- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place
- Mining and haulage contracts well advanced
- Binding OSA has been executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (Paddington), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd for treatment of Boorara ore
- Development decision expected imminently along with commencement of mining in the current September 2024
Commenting on the Ore Reserve, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:
“We are very pleased that the independent Ore Reserve has validated our initial work that allows us to move forward with mining at Boorara and bring strong cashflows into Horizon. Our contract negotiations are well advanced and are the final key milestone outstanding in relation to bringing this asset into production.
Horizon has strong optionality within its large resource book of projects, which we aim to develop in conjunction, and following, development of Boorara to be a sustainable gold producer and generate more cash in this strong gold price environmental for the foreseeable future.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
