Ordell Minerals Limited

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

The founding team behind gold miner Genesis Minerals returns, bringing an advanced WA gold and lithium exploration portfolio to market.

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Ordell has listed on the ASX today, bringing to market a high-quality portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia.

Highlights:

  • New gold explorer lists on ASX raising $6 million (30m shares at $0.20) (before costs).
  • Ordell’s key asset is an 80% interest in the Barimaia Gold Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, which is an advanced gold exploration asset with significant historical drilling results.
  • Barimaia hosts an extensive and underexplored gold system, with historical RC drilling returning significant results including:1
    • 15m @ 11.4g/t Au from 74m
    • 17m @ 3.4g/t Au from 49m
    • 19m @ 1.5g/t Au from 18m
    • 5m @ 4.0g/t Au from 43m
    • 70m @ 0.7g/t Au from 59m
  • Ordell’s experienced board of directors includes former Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Chair Tommy McKeith and former Managing Director Michael Fowler.
  • Highly leveraged to exploration success, with a market capitalisation of ~$10m at listing.

The Company’s flagship asset is the Barimaia JV Gold Project (“Barimaia”), located in the Murchison region of WA, which represents an advanced exploration project with significant historical drilling results.

Ordell acquired its 80.2% interest in Barimaia from Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) (“Genesis”), which is now a major shareholder of Ordell with an 8% shareholding upon listing. Barimaia was never systematically explored due to Genesis’ strategic focus on its assets in the Leonora region.

Ordell has reunited key members of the team that oversaw the significant growth of Genesis between 2016 and 2021, including former Genesis Chair Tommy McKeith and former Managing Director Michael Fowler, who will be working to progress the exploration of Barimaia.

Barimaia is located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction in close proximity to several gold processing plants, lying adjacent to Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet mill, 70km from Spartan Resources’ Dalgaranga mill and 80km from Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna mill (see Figure 1).

Previous exploration by Genesis identified an extensive gold system at Barimaia, with historical RC drilling highlighting shallow open pit potential.

In addition to the Barimaia Project, Ordell also holds the Goodia Lithium Project, located in WA’s Kalgoorlie-Norseman lithium district about 50km south of Develop’s (ASX: DVP) Dome North lithium deposit, and the Fisher South Gold Project in the Laverton gold district.

Ordell Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said: “Having previously been closely involved in the exploration of the Barimaia Project in my past role as Managing Director of Genesis Minerals, I am looking forward to getting back on the ground at Barimaia.”

“Located in the heart of one of Western Australia’s most exciting gold districts, Barimaia lies within trucking distance of several gold processing plants, with past exploration confirming strong potential for a shallow Resource.”

“Given its location right on the doorstep of Ramelius’ Mount Magnet gold project, and with strong geological similarities to Eridanus which is currently being mined by Ramelius, our plan is to systematically drill the known 2.5km strike extent at Barimaia to target Eridanus type discoveries.”

“In addition to Barimaia, we also hold the earlier-stage Goodia Lithium Project and Fisher South Gold Projects, both of which offer exciting greenfields discovery opportunities.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved in Ordell’s Initial Public Offer process. In what is still a tough IPO market but with strong support from our shareholders, Lead Manager Argonaut and Legal Advisor Steinepreis Paganin, we were able to successfully complete the offer.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ordell Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

eMetals Limited

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased advise it has entered into a binding terms sheet (Agreement) with Sifang Mineral Resources Limited (Sifang), a Ugandan incorporated company, and its shareholders (Sifang Shareholders) to acquire an interest in a granted exploration licence (EL00379) located in central Uganda (the Mubende Gold Project) through the purchase 80% of the ordinary shares in Sifang. Sifang is the 100% legal and beneficial owner of the Mubende Gold Project and four exploration license applications located in central Uganda (the Applications).

Keep reading...Show less
E79 GOLD MINES LIMITED

Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT

Assays of up to 45% Cu and 11.75g/t Au from rock chips along with stronglyanomalous soil sampling highlight the Project’s significant exploration potential

West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the recently optioned Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project1, located in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) a gold and copper focused exploration company with flagship projects in Côte d’Ivoire, is pleased to announce the strategic divestment of its 80% ownership in two exploration permits in central Queensland (refer to ASX release dated 16 March 2022) pursuant to a sale agreement entered into with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMXBH) (Sale Agreement). Concurrently, the Company also confirms that it will not be exercising its rights to execute an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects (Option Agreement) (refer to ASX release dated 2 May 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Boorara Ore Reserve Study (“ORS” or “Study”). The proposed mining project is 100% owned and is located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

×