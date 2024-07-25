Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the " Corporation" ) is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Benoit Charette, has given the mandate to the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment ( "BAPE" ) to hold an inquiry and a public hearing concerning Falco's Horne 5 project (the "Falco Horne 5 Project" or the " Project "). This mandate will begin on August 26 and will have a maximum duration of four months.

Falco is pleased with this decision which marks an important milestone for the Falco Horne 5 Project. Falco's team will be supported by expert resources, including the firms A2GC, Sanexen, SoftdB, BGC and WSP in order to respond to questions and requests from the population and the BAPE during the hearings. The inquiry commission will be composed of Joseph Zayed, who will act as President, as well as Martin Lessard and Geneviève Meloche, who will act as commissioners. The curricula vitae of the commissioners can be consulted on the BAPE website.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, declared: " We welcome Minister Benoit Charette's decision and thank him for listening to the organizations and the population who have, like us, requested that hearings on the Falco Horne 5 Project be held in Rouyn-Noranda. We are convinced that this democratic exercise will be beneficial for the Project and all communities in addition to being beneficial for the socio-economic development of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. "

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer declared: " Falco Resources will approach this BAPE exercise with great seriousness and consideration in order to further improve the Project. We will be attentive and receptive to questions and concerns from citizens and organizations in order to respond to the issues raised. "

Falco invites the population and organizations to stay tuned for details that will be transmitted by the BAPE which will specify the steps to follow in order to participate in the sessions. In the meantime, the entire Falco team remains available and proactive to support and inform citizens about the Falco Horne 5 Project, ensuring that everyone has access to the information necessary for informed participation.

Citizens who wish to continue to be informed or who wish to express themselves on the Falco Horne 5 Project are invited to Espace Falco, located at 157 avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.7% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular Falco's ability to complete the BAPE. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors identified in Falco's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falco ResourcesFPC:CCTSXV:FPCBase Metals Investing
FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is delighted with citizen participation in the immersive public workshop which was held on July 17 th at the Rouyn-Noranda Convention Center. The population was invited to experience sound and vibration simulations and meet acoustics experts.

In addition to explaining the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us, the evening aimed to collect the concerns, understandings and proposals for improvement formulated by citizens regarding Falco's Horne 5 Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the "Corporation" ) invites the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda to an immersive public workshop where they will be able to meet acoustic and vibration experts, experience sound and vibration simulations, share their concerns and participate in the discussion on issues related to the sound and vibratory climate.

This workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 17 th , from 6 p.m. at the Centre des Congrès de Rouyn-Noranda . In addition to the simulation stations, a presentation, followed by a question period, led by acoustics experts will begin at 7 p.m. The activity will be a unique opportunity to learn more about the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Resignation of Board Member

Falco Announces Resignation of Board Member

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the " Corporation" ) announced today that Mr. Claude Dufresne has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dufresne for his contribution over the past few years and wish him well in his future endeavors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX.V - FPC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") would like to thank all those who participated and enriched the discussions during the public information period of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and reiterates its commitment to working closely with the community, environmental groups, and authorities for the success of Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project" ).

This information period, which was held from April 24 to June 10, 2024, allowed citizens, groups, the municipality and organizations to learn about the various environmental, economic and social aspects of the Project. During this period, it was also possible to make requests for public consultation or mediation to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V:OM ; OTCQX:OMZNF ; FRANKFURT:0B51 ) is pleased to provide an update on the activities being carried out this summer as part of the development of the Gaspé Copper project.

Mr. Robert Wares, President and CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "Since the beginning of the summer, significant work has been completed marking key advances in our efforts to eventually re-open the mine. Our 2024 drilling program is progressing well, as is surface water characterization of the mine site and surrounding area, both of which will continue into the fall. Detailed sampling of the pit waters as well as experimental fishing downstream from the mine site are also planned to better understand the health of fish populations and the potential impacts of pit dewatering. Publication of the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) is still scheduled for early 2025. In parallel with our technical work, we are pleased to support local community activities by sponsoring several events."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Ltd. and CEO Provide Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. and CEO Provide Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on corporate activities, as well as additional insights into the Company's operations over the past six months from Gordon Neal, President, Director and CEO of World Copper.

World Copper appointed Gord Neal as its CEO a little over six months ago, and it would like to properly introduce him and his work history to the Company's shareholders. Gord Neal originally began in the resource sector in 2003 as the Vice President of Corporate Development for MAG Silver (NYSE: MAG) (TSX: MAG). He left MAG after ten years to join Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) (TSX: SVM) as Vice President of Corporate Development. Gord made the decision to join Silvercorp to expand his knowledge of silver mining production, and in 2017, he was appointed as President of New Pacific Metals (NYSE: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG). Gord worked in Bolivia with New Pacific Metals for seven years and brought its Silver Sand project from discovery to a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Gord has taken pride in his work and his association with the many companies he has had the opportunity to serve, and he has been instrumental in creating significant corporate and shareholder value. All three of the abovementioned companies reached billion-dollar market cap valuations under his watch, and his plan is to produce similar results for World Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Intervals up to 121.2m of continuous visual copper mineralization intersected

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

World Copper Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Amends Loan Extension Agreement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows World Copper to issue and sell common shares from treasury ("Common Shares") having an aggregate gross sales amount of up to $25 million to the public, over an approximately two (2) year period (subject to earlier termination as described below), from time to time through BMO Capital Markets (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Sales of the Common Shares under the ATM program will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated July 17, 2024, entered into between the Company and the Agent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

rare earth investing

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Lithium Investing

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

×