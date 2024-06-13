Ora Gold Limited





Investor Insight: Why Ora Gold Stands Out For investors with an eye on mining stocks, Ora Gold (ASX: OAU ) presents a unique opportunity. The company's shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit, significant land package in the prolific Murchison goldfields, and strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources, positions it as a noteworthy contender in the Western Australian gold exploration space. As Ora Gold continues to navigate the path to production , its journey is one that astute investors will watch with keen interest.

Overview Within the heart of Australia's Murchison gold district, a region host to +35 Moz gold endowment (historic production and current resources), stands Ora Gold, a forward-thinking gold explorer with a clear strategy to maximise shareholder value driven by a highly experienced management team. The company’s value proposition centres on growing and de-risking its shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit (part of the company’s Garden Gully gold project) and a strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources , offering a clear pathway to production and cash flow generation.

Key Project Garden Gully

Ora Gold’s flagship Garden Gully gold project is located c. 20 kilometres north-west of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The project boasts a 677 square kilometre tenement package that covers the Abbotts Greenstone Belt. The project includes granted mining leases and Native Title agreements in place over the Crown Prince, Abbotts and Lydia prospects. Garden Gully is in close proximity to a number of operating gold mines and existing gold processing facilities. Ora Gold has a strong pipeline of exploration and development prospects at Garden Gully, with the most advanced being Crown Prince.

Crown Prince deposit

The company published an updated mineral resource estimate for the Crown Prince deposit of 1.8 Mt at 4.1 g/t gold for 240 koz (68 percent indicated category), which includes a maiden resource for the Southeastern Zone (SEZ) of 1 Mt at 5.2 g/t gold for 164 koz (discovered in late 2022). The resource is shallow, delineated from surface, remains open at depth and along strike, and located within a 300 m x 200 m area demonstrating strong open pit mining potential. There is significant resource growth potential at new mineralised zones at the north eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 m from SEZ). Ora Gold also published strong metallurgical performance from advanced test work at Crown Prince with high recovery of gold through gravity and cyanide leach test work, reporting overall gold recovery rates ranging from 98.2 to 99.8 percent.

Recent high-grade gold intersections at SEZ Westgold Strategic Alliance Ora Gold announced a strategic alliance and $6 million placement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources . The Westgold transaction provides a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in a strong gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables Ora Gold to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate development. The primary aim of the strategic alliance is to fast track the development of Ora Gold’s Crown Prince deposit into production. As part of the strategic alliance, Ora Gold and Westgold will use their best endeavours to agree on the terms of a proposed ore purchase agreement (OPA). Crown Prince is located only 33 km from Westgold’s 1.6 – 1.8 Mtpa Bluebird Mill. A key term of the OPA will include Ora Gold granting Westgold a right of first refusal to the future purchase of all ore produced from tenements owned by Ora to be processed at Bluebird. In addition to the OPA, the strategic alliance may also encompass other strategic collaboration initiatives such as access to Westgold’s expertise and infrastructure. Upon completion of the strategic placement, Westgold will be an 18.7-percent shareholder (undiluted basis) and have the right, but not the obligation to an Ora Gold board seat and an equity participation right. Proceeds from the strategic placement and current cash will allow Ora Gold to fast track further resource development, project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince and continue systematic regional exploration across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure.

Major players are increasingly partnering with junior explorers to secure access to high-grade, quality gold resources. Ora Gold's collaboration with Westgold epitomises this movement, setting a blueprint for mutual success in the industry. Key Focus The near-term focus for Ora Gold will be further resource growth and rapidly advancing project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince: Crown Prince Drilling : Further delineating new high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 metres from SEZ) and resource definition drilling along strike and below 100 metre vertical depth

: Further delineating new high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 metres from SEZ) and resource definition drilling along strike and below 100 metre vertical depth Crown Prince Resource : Updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in September of 2024.

: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in September of 2024. Crown Prince Development : progress detailed technical programs, preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams and agree on an ore purchase agreement and other strategic collaboration initiatives with Westgold

: progress detailed technical programs, preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams and agree on an ore purchase agreement and other strategic collaboration initiatives with Westgold Regional: Continue systematic regional exploration programs across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure package