Nova Minerals

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Nova Minerals Limited (Nova or the Company) (ASX: NVA, NASDAQ: NVA, NVAWW OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) is pleased to announce the closing of its underwritten US NASDAQ public offering today of 475,000 units, with each unit consisting of one American Depositary Share representing ordinary shares (“ADS”) and one warrant, with an ADS-to-ordinary-share ratio of 1 to 60, at a price to the public of US$6.92 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately US$3.3m (AUD$4.9m) before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Each whole warrant is exercisable for one ADS at an exercise price of US$7.266 per ADS, and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years following the date of issuance. In addition, Nova has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 47,500 ADSs and/or an additional 47,500 warrants to cover over-allotments, if any until August 29, 2024.

The offering also included the purchase by the underwriters of 47,500 warrants in connection with the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option.

The Company has issued a total of 28,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares to the depositary agent which will underlie the ADS.

The ADSs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 24, 2024 under the symbols “NVA” and “NVAWW”, respectively.

Nova will also issue options (warrants) to the underwriters of the offer, as approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 31 May 2024.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies, and general working capital.ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-278695) relating to the public offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 23, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: “This marks a major milestone for the company and highlights the quality of our team who made it happen through countless hours of dedication and hard work. A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base. Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market. The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Nova Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

WA-focused gold explorer, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX: KAL) (‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce its first Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)) for the Kirgella Gift and Providence gold deposits (Figure 1 and Figure 2) at the Company’s Pinjin project, 140 km to the northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Keep reading...Show less
Ordell Minerals Limited

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

The founding team behind gold miner Genesis Minerals returns, bringing an advanced WA gold and lithium exploration portfolio to market.

Ordell Minerals Limited (ASX Code: “ORD”) (“Ordell” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Ordell has listed on the ASX today, bringing to market a high-quality portfolio of exploration assets in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
eMetals Limited

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased advise it has entered into a binding terms sheet (Agreement) with Sifang Mineral Resources Limited (Sifang), a Ugandan incorporated company, and its shareholders (Sifang Shareholders) to acquire an interest in a granted exploration licence (EL00379) located in central Uganda (the Mubende Gold Project) through the purchase 80% of the ordinary shares in Sifang. Sifang is the 100% legal and beneficial owner of the Mubende Gold Project and four exploration license applications located in central Uganda (the Applications).

Keep reading...Show less
E79 GOLD MINES LIMITED

Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT

Assays of up to 45% Cu and 11.75g/t Au from rock chips along with stronglyanomalous soil sampling highlight the Project’s significant exploration potential

West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the recently optioned Mountain Home Copper-Gold Project1, located in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) a gold and copper focused exploration company with flagship projects in Côte d’Ivoire, is pleased to announce the strategic divestment of its 80% ownership in two exploration permits in central Queensland (refer to ASX release dated 16 March 2022) pursuant to a sale agreement entered into with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMXBH) (Sale Agreement). Concurrently, the Company also confirms that it will not be exercising its rights to execute an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects (Option Agreement) (refer to ASX release dated 2 May 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Kirgella Gift and Providence: First Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 76,400 oz Au from only 3m depth

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

Related News

Iron Investing

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

rare earth investing

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

Copper Investing

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Resource Investing

Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product

Nickel Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

Aurum Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Gold Investing

Boorara Ore Reserve Supports Development

