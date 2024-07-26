- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Nova Minerals Completes NASDAQ IPO, Secures Growth Capital
Nova is targeting US investors with its US$3.3 million IPO as Alaska is home to its flagship Estelle gold and critical metals project.
Gold and critical minerals exploration company Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA,NASDAQ:NVA,NASDAQ:NVAWW) announced the closing of its underwritten NASDAQ initial public offering (IPO) of 475,000 units on July 26.
“A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base,” Nova Minerals CEO Christopher Gerteisen said. “Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market.”
Each unit, priced at US$6.92, consists of one American Depositary Share (ADS) representing ordinary shares and one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at US$7.266 per ADS for five years, and the ratio of ADS-to-ordinary-share is one to sixty (1:60).
The pricing was first announced on July 24, the same day that the ASDs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NVA and NVAWW respectively.
Gross proceeds are approximated at US$3.3 million (AU$4.9 million), which Nova said it intends to use for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies and general working capital.
"The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production," Gerteisen said.
Situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska, US, the Estelle gold project contains multiple deposits across a 35 kilometer long mineralized corridor with more than 20 identified gold prospects. Estelle also hosts silver, copper and lead, as well as critical metals antimony, bismuth and tungsten.
Assuming that all steps proceed according to the projected schedule, the prefeasibility study is targeted for 2025, with a definitive feasibility the following year.
Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- 10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024) ›
- Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024) ›
- A Guide to Physical Gold as an Investment ›
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.