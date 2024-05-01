Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals

TSXV:CCMI
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in locating, acquiring, and exploring precious metals in Canada.
Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian Critical Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in locating, acquiring, and exploring precious metals in Canada. The Company is advancing exploration and development of its two primary copper projects in British Columbia and Ontario. It holds a 100% interest in Bull River Mine project located in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which has mineral resources containing copper, gold, and silver mineralization. The Company holds a 100% interest in Thierry Mine project located in Pickle Lake, Ontario, which contains copper, nickel, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver mineralization. The Company¿s subsidiaries include Bul River Mineral Corporation, Gallowai Metal Mining Corporation, Grand Mineral Corporation, and Stanfield Mining Group of Canada Ltd.
Canadian Critical Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian Critical Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

