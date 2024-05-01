Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in locating, acquiring, and exploring precious metals in Canada. The Company is advancing exploration and development of its two primary copper projects in British Columbia and Ontario. It holds a 100% interest in Bull River Mine project located in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which has mineral resources containing copper, gold, and silver mineralization. The Company holds a 100% interest in Thierry Mine project located in Pickle Lake, Ontario, which contains copper, nickel, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver mineralization. The Company¿s subsidiaries include Bul River Mineral Corporation, Gallowai Metal Mining Corporation, Grand Mineral Corporation, and Stanfield Mining Group of Canada Ltd.