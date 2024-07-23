Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

GMV Minerals

GMV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Toro Energy

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Pilot plant design close to completion with start-up aimed for H2 2024

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the Company is continuing to advance its plans to begin operation of a pilot plant for its Wiluna Uranium Project in the second half of 2024.

  • Design phase for the pilot plant commissioned by Toro is nearing completion ahead of planned start-up later this year
  • Sonic drill programs designed to supply material feed to the pilot plant from all three deposits approved by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS)
  • Detailed reworking of the geometallurgical models for all three deposits, to ensure the drill plan is representative of all ore types likely to be mined and processed, has been initiated
  • Pilot plant will test the improved beneficiation & hydrometallurgical circuit developed by Toro at closer to production scale
  • Pilot plant to test potential ore from all three uranium deposits – Lake Maitland, Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede – these deposits could potentially underpin an expanded Lake Maitland operation
  • Project optimisation work continues to evaluate further economic improvements driven by Lake Maitland’s close proximity to Toro’s 100% owned Centipede- Millipede and Lake Way uranium deposits within Wiluna by the potential integration of additional resources from these deposits. Strong improved financial outcomes from the updated Lake Maitland Scoping Study include:
    • Pre-tax NPV8 of A$832.8M (+37% increase of A$223.20M)
    • Excellent 48% IRR (+7% increase)
    • Total EBITDA of $2,303.3M (+30% increase of A$534.4M)
    • Total undiscounted cash flow of A$1,903.3M pre-tax – average >$2M per week (+36% increase of A$507.3M)
    • Short payback period of 2.1 years
    • Low C1 operating cost of US$17.28/lb U3O8 in years 1 to 7 when high grade uranium resource is being processed
    • Strong life of mine C1 operating cost of only US$24.78/lb U3O8
    • Low AISC cost of US$22.58/lb U3O8 in years 1 to 7 when high grade uranium resource is being processed
    • Strong life of mine AISC cost of only US$30.55/lb U3O8
    • Modest total CAPEX of US$149M plus 20% for contingency and 15% for EPCM over a 17.5 year mine life producing a total of 22.8Mlbs U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs V2O5

Management Commentary

Commenting on the update Toro’s Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany, said:

“Toro continues to advance important workstreams across our flagship Wiluna Uranium Project in WA, and we are pleased to report that work on the pilot plant design is nearing completion. The pilot plant is an important step in demonstrating the potential scale and value of not only the Lake Maitland Uranium deposit, but of the entire Wiluna Uranium Project.

This latest body of work further builds upon the excellent economics resulting from the updated Lake Maitland Scoping Study which confirmed a significant uplift of 36% or A$223M in pre-tax NPV8 to A$832.8M.

It should be emphasised that the pilot plant will aim to test potential ore from all three uranium deposits – (1) Lake Maitland (2) Lake Way and (3) Centipede-Millipede – that Toro believes could contribute to an extended Lake Maitland processing operation. The proximity of Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede to Lake Maitland provides Toro with valuable optionality to substantially increase the feasibility of the broader Wiluna Uranium Project beyond the A$832M NPV8 resulting from the updated stand-alone Lake Maitland Scoping Study. Another outcome could be that Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede sustain a separate feasible mining and processing operation to that at Lake Maitland.

Toro remains committed to ensuring the Wiluna Uranium Project is ready to be brought into production when government policy aligns. Our ongoing evaluation work, in a strong global uranium market and backdrop of an evolving sophisticated nuclear energy debate in Australia, is exciting for Toro shareholders and potential investors.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksuranium explorationnickel explorationuranium stocksnickel stocksasx:toeuranium investingUranium Investing
TOE:AU
Toro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Toro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Toro Energy

Toro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

License Applications Lodged Around Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new licence applications (252km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Drilling Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has lodged two (2) new licence applications with the Kazakhstan ministry of Natural Resources. The licenses are designed to cover ~18km of additional prospective strike that the C29 geologists have interpreted as potentially being in the same mineralised trend that hosts the high grade Ulytau Uranium Project and may contain further high-grade uranium mineralisation.
Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Private Placement of up to C$15.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$15,000,000 from the sale of up to 11,111,111 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

NGX Limited (NGX or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into earn-in joint venture agreements to acquire two uranium exploration project applications in Namibia. These projects enhance the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing graphite assets in Malawi.

  • NGX has entered into two binding earn-in joint venture agreements for two Exclusive Prospecting Licence applications (EPL) in Namibia
  • Both EPLs are located in the Erongo Region of Namibia, one of the world’s best-known uranium districts with multiple operating mines in the area
  • The acquisition of these uranium project applications enhances the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing natural graphite assets in Malawi
  • The Company’s downstream strategy and anode qualification program from its natural graphite project base in Malawi are continuing, with ongoing testwork programs and the recent appointments of two highly experienced commercial and technical experts

Figure 1: Regional Map of EPL9921 & EPL9629 applications including neighboring major uranium mines in the area

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Toro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Toro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Mernova Q3 Revenue Update

Exploration Program Underway at Corvette River Lithium, Gold, Copper & Silver Project in Quebec

Metallurgical Testwork Program Commences at Horden Lake

License Applications Lodged Around Ulytau Uranium Project

Related News

lithium investing

Exploration Program Underway at Corvette River Lithium, Gold, Copper & Silver Project in Quebec

Nickel Investing

Metallurgical Testwork Program Commences at Horden Lake

Lithium Investing

Liquid Assets & Future Proceeds from Divestments

Gold Investing

Kerry Stevenson: Ready to Invest After Cashing Out (Gold, Biotech and More)

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Next Price Catalyst After Record H1 Performance

Gold Investing

Top 6 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Updates Management

×