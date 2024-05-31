- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Gold and Silver Prices End Week Lower as PCE Stays Flat in April
PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, and the latest data shows that it stayed fairly steady in April.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data for April on Friday (May 31). The release shows that PCE remained steady on both a monthly and yearly basis, matching the March rises of 0.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
Core PCE, which excludes the food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, a decline from March’s 0.3 percent rise; however, year-over-year it matched the 2.8 percent gain from the previous month.
Increases to personal income cooled slightly on a monthly basis, coming in at 0.3 percent, down from 0.5 percent in March. Likewise, disposable income saw some cooling in April, rising 0.2 percent compared to 0.5 percent in March.
Real PCE saw a decrease of 0.1 percent in April, which the Bureau of Economic Analysis said was owing to a 0.4 percent decrease in spending on goods, but a 0.1 percent increase in spending on services.
April brought the slowest monthly core growth so far in 2024, and is largely in line with analysts' expectations.
The PCE is a favorite index for the US Federal Reserve, which uses the data when it considers its future interest rate decisions. The broad consensus is that the central bank won't make reductions until at least September.
The gold price saw strong gains in morning trading following the PCE news, spiking to US$2,359 per ounce before falling back toward its opening value of US$2,343.80. Silver saw similar activity, quickly rising to US$31.73 per ounce in early morning trading before falling again. Both precious metals are set to end the week lower than they started.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) opened their sessions on Friday similarly, posting quick gains before declining.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
