Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices End Week Lower as PCE Stays Flat in April

PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, and the latest data shows that it stayed fairly steady in April.

Green stock chart.
Markus Winkler / Unsplash

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data for April on Friday (May 31). The release shows that PCE remained steady on both a monthly and yearly basis, matching the March rises of 0.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Core PCE, which excludes the food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, a decline from March’s 0.3 percent rise; however, year-over-year it matched the 2.8 percent gain from the previous month.

Increases to personal income cooled slightly on a monthly basis, coming in at 0.3 percent, down from 0.5 percent in March. Likewise, disposable income saw some cooling in April, rising 0.2 percent compared to 0.5 percent in March.

Real PCE saw a decrease of 0.1 percent in April, which the Bureau of Economic Analysis said was owing to a 0.4 percent decrease in spending on goods, but a 0.1 percent increase in spending on services.

April brought the slowest monthly core growth so far in 2024, and is largely in line with analysts' expectations.

The PCE is a favorite index for the US Federal Reserve, which uses the data when it considers its future interest rate decisions. The broad consensus is that the central bank won't make reductions until at least September.

The gold price saw strong gains in morning trading following the PCE news, spiking to US$2,359 per ounce before falling back toward its opening value of US$2,343.80. Silver saw similar activity, quickly rising to US$31.73 per ounce in early morning trading before falling again. Both precious metals are set to end the week lower than they started.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) opened their sessions on Friday similarly, posting quick gains before declining.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
silver investingfinancegold investingGold Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deanbelder
dbelder@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22269.12+197.41
TSXV610.87-4.09
DOW38686.32+574.84
S&P 5005277.51+42.03
NASD16735.02-2.06
ASX7628.20-37.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2327.36+1.61
Silver30.41+0.01
Copper4.63-0.03
Oil77.18-0.73
Heating Oil2.390.00
Natural Gas2.58+0.01
×
Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.