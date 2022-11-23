Base MetalsInvesting News

November 23, 2022 TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced private placement has closed oversubscribed, with a total of $1,558,100 gross funds raised in a combination of flow through and non-flow through funds. The Company has closed the final tranches of the previously announced non-brokered private placement for additional gross proceeds of C$869,300 from the sale of 580,000 non-flow through units of the Company at a price of C$0.035 per unit and 21,225,000 flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.04 per flow-through unit. Each non-flow through unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each flow through unit consisted of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.06 for a period of 24 months following the distribution date. In connection to this tranche of the financing, the company paid a cash commission of $44,850 and issued 1,207,000 finders warrants. The finders warrants are exercisable at a price of C$0.06 for a period of 24 months.

Renforth is currently drilling on the Company's wholly owned 330 sq km Surimeau District Property with the first drillhole at Lalonde almost completed, Prop5 as noted in the map below. Logging of the first half of the drill hole records visual mineralization near the top of the hole, as anticipated based upon mapping of the stripped area which the drill hole in undercutitng.


Click Image To View Full Size

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may', ‘will', ‘plan', ‘expect', ‘believe', ‘anticipate', ‘estimate', ‘intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

