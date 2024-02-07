Nanalysis Announces Upcoming Webinar and Conference Participation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, announces that Founder and CEO Sane Krakiwsky will be participating in an upcoming webinar and conference.
Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13th at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5717071661279/WN_TS79x1UxQNautofycA8qxQ
Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky are providing a business review and update with an outlook on 2024 and beyond, including the rollout, expansion and growth opportunities for the $160 million CATSA contract as well as the NMR and MRI businesses.
The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.
Event : Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 8 AM PT
Webcast Link : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49865
Management will also be available on February 14 th and 15 th for one-on-one meetings which can be requested through the conference site.
To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference
Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.
The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.
At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.
Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.
Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.
The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.
As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving , the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.
Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.
The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.
In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .
