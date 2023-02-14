Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-cse/.

Join Nicole to hear the latest on Renforth's Surimeau property and its developing large scale, low grade battery metals systems with surface mineralization, road access and hydroelectrical power on the property in Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic open pit mine, a good precented for Renforth's uninhabited Surimeau's future development.

Commodities to be covered: Ni, Co, Zn, Cu, Ag, Au

About Renforth Resources

About RenforthRenforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.Renforth also holds the Nixon-Bartleman property, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Renforth Resources
Nicole Brewster, President and CEO
4168181393
nicole@renforthresources.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources


