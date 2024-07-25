Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey



(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 25, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Zone 3 Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon survey "SGH Soils" report has been received and are very encouraging. The Company also has updated the drill program to focus on Zone 3 with historical confirmation drilling and SGH soil target testing.

Highlights:

  • The Zone 3 SGH analysis suggest stronger gold anomalies when compared to the SGH orientation survey at Alcona (Figure 1,2,3,4)

  • Drill program updated to focus on Zone 3 historical and SGH Anomalies (Figure 4)

  • Zone 10 SGH results pending

"The Zone 3 results from the SGH survey are very encouraging in relation to Alcona and therefore support evaluating SGH anomalies with diamond drilling at Zone 3. Drilling to commence in short order. Drill pads and waterline trail have been completed. We look forward to updating the market on further developments of our program in the very near future." Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 – Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 -  Zone 3 (Left) and Alona (Right) SGH Gold Pathfinder Class Map.

Figure 3: HML – DBL - Zone 3 -  SGH "Gold" Pathfinder Class Map

Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Yellow outline).

Figure 4 - HML-DBL-Zone3 SGH "Gold" Pathfinder Class Map with Planned Drill Holes

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

