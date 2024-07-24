Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

GMV Minerals

GMV:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
World Copper Ltd. and CEO Provide Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. and CEO Provide Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on corporate activities, as well as additional insights into the Company's operations over the past six months from Gordon Neal, President, Director and CEO of World Copper.

World Copper appointed Gord Neal as its CEO a little over six months ago, and it would like to properly introduce him and his work history to the Company's shareholders. Gord Neal originally began in the resource sector in 2003 as the Vice President of Corporate Development for MAG Silver (NYSE: MAG) (TSX: MAG). He left MAG after ten years to join Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) (TSX: SVM) as Vice President of Corporate Development. Gord made the decision to join Silvercorp to expand his knowledge of silver mining production, and in 2017, he was appointed as President of New Pacific Metals (NYSE: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG). Gord worked in Bolivia with New Pacific Metals for seven years and brought its Silver Sand project from discovery to a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Gord has taken pride in his work and his association with the many companies he has had the opportunity to serve, and he has been instrumental in creating significant corporate and shareholder value. All three of the abovementioned companies reached billion-dollar market cap valuations under his watch, and his plan is to produce similar results for World Copper.

Gord has been fortunate to have been handed stellar assets in the mining industry, including Juanicipio at MAG, Ying Mine at Silvercorp and Silver Sand at New Pacific. Now, he has been gifted with the Zonia copper project in Arizona.

It is well known that the world is in desperate need of more copper, primarily due to our need to mitigate the effects of climate change. We will need to produce copper faster, more economically and as environmentally friendly as possible. Oxide deposits like Zonia are the key to solving our burgeoning copper deficit. World Copper plans on advancing Zonia into production as quickly as possible. Below are some salient points on why Zonia holds significant market value:

Project Highlights

  1. Arizona is the largest copper producing jurisdiction in the United States and was ranked #7 in the 2023 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies for the Investment Attractiveness and Policy Perception Indices;

  2. Zonia's copper resources are located on private land, resulting in an easier and faster permitting process than resources located on public land;

  3. Active power lines and water wells on site;

  4. The Zonia Project was previously operated as an open pit mine and as a past producer with a 1:1 strip ratio (which is considered in the industry to be very low and as such positively affects mine economics);

  5. 1-billion-pound copper resource (450.M lbs in M&I and 575.M lbs in Inferred);

  6. Lower environmental impact utilizing the SX-EW process (no tailings or smelting);

  7. Production expected to be online in 3-4 years;

  8. 50 to 70 million pounds of copper cathodes per year for 10 years;

  9. Potential for pre-production revenue by utilizing approximately 14 million tons of previously stockpiled mineralized material on leach pads; and

  10. The Company believes it has the potential to triple the resource size of the Zonia project by exploring its existing BLM land claims not included in the updated resource estimate.*

2024 Corporate Video and Introduction to the Zonia Mine

Click here to watch

Significant progress has been made in moving the Zonia Project down the path to bankable feasibility and ultimately production. The Company expects to provide an update on progress at the Zonia Project via news release in the near future.

Gord Neal commented: "I will close by thanking our shareholders for their support and encouragement. In the resource sector we can only move forward with the support of our investors. I have always made myself available to all investors and at all times. If you ever have a question or inquiry, please contact me by phone or email at the information provided below."

QUALIFIED PERSONS

John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of World Copper as he is a consultant of World Copper.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at https://worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal
President & Chief Executive Officer
gneal@worldcopperltd.com
Mobile:604-657-7813

For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:
Gordon Neal or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3665
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

* Updated resource estimate completed by Richard A. Schwering, P.G., SME-RM of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC of Lakewood, Colorado, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for World Copper as part of the Company's overall exploration plan for Zonia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to advance the Zonia project and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of World Copper, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Company's projects, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217557

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

World CopperWCU:CATSXV:WCUBase Metals Investing
WCU:CA
World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

World Copper Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

Amends Loan Extension Agreement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows World Copper to issue and sell common shares from treasury ("Common Shares") having an aggregate gross sales amount of up to $25 million to the public, over an approximately two (2) year period (subject to earlier termination as described below), from time to time through BMO Capital Markets (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Sales of the Common Shares under the ATM program will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated July 17, 2024, entered into between the Company and the Agent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Identifies New Opportunity at Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

World Copper Identifies New Opportunity at Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0)  ("World Copper" or the "Company") provides an update on its Zonia copper-oxide project in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the Zonia Project").

A review of historical data by World Copper's newly formed Technical Advisory Committee has revealed the potential for re-processing mineralized material that was included in the historical mine plan at the Zonia Project. This material, located on heap leach pads from historical production on private patented land, and last processed in the mid-1970s, was treated with acid to recover soluble copper. Two historical reports, a 1979 mine production summary report by McAlester Fuel Company ("McAlester") and a 1982 resource evaluation report by Mountain States Research & Development ("MSRD"), indicate that the site hosts over 14 million tons of historically mined material available for re-processing:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a general corporate update regarding the Company's assets and direction.

Zonia Project Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Provides Corporate Update

World Copper Provides Corporate Update

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a general corporate update regarding the Company's assets and direction.

Zonia Project Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Creates Technical Advisory Committee for Zonia Copper-Oxide Project

World Copper Creates Technical Advisory Committee for Zonia Copper-Oxide Project

Grants Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces the formation of a Technical Advisory Committee, related to the progression of the development of the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project"), a project wholly owned by the Company. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of committee members, Mr. Joe Phillips, and Mr. Derek White.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V:OM ; OTCQX:OMZNF ; FRANKFURT:0B51 ) is pleased to provide an update on the activities being carried out this summer as part of the development of the Gaspé Copper project.

Mr. Robert Wares, President and CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "Since the beginning of the summer, significant work has been completed marking key advances in our efforts to eventually re-open the mine. Our 2024 drilling program is progressing well, as is surface water characterization of the mine site and surrounding area, both of which will continue into the fall. Detailed sampling of the pit waters as well as experimental fishing downstream from the mine site are also planned to better understand the health of fish populations and the potential impacts of pit dewatering. Publication of the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) is still scheduled for early 2025. In parallel with our technical work, we are pleased to support local community activities by sponsoring several events."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Intervals up to 121.2m of continuous visual copper mineralization intersected

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Significant Citizen Interest in the Immersive Workshop

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is delighted with citizen participation in the immersive public workshop which was held on July 17 th at the Rouyn-Noranda Convention Center. The population was invited to experience sound and vibration simulations and meet acoustics experts.

In addition to explaining the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us, the evening aimed to collect the concerns, understandings and proposals for improvement formulated by citizens regarding Falco's Horne 5 Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Update on Scheme Timetable

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Update on Scheme Timetable

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Trident Royalties PLC

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

World Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

World Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Related News

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

Uranium Investing

Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M

Resource Investing

Viani - Low Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project License Renewed

Lithium Investing

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

×