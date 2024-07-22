Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AuKing Mining

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Carbonatite Mineralisation: Near-surface carbonatite mineralisation spans an extensive area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km, based on historical exploration.
  • High Grade Intercepts: Notable high-grade intercepts include 0.93% niobium (Nb) and 2.06% total rare earth oxides (TREO).
  • Significant Exploration Potential: The mineralisation remains open (subject to verification) at depth and along strike, indicating significant potential for further mineral discovery and expansion. Maximum detection limits of Nb and Ce were detected in rock chips ~2km away from the historically drilled zone.
  • Strategic Location: The claims are strategically situated in the South-Central mining region of British Columbia, known for its rich mineral deposits.
  • Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
  • Upcoming Exploration: Drill targets have been identified, setting the stage for an extensive upcoming work program aimed at further exploration and development.
  • Capital Raising: Proposed placement of $150,000 together with upcoming rights issue to existing shareholders.

AuKing’s Managing Director, Mr Paul Williams, said that with the strong levels of market interest in the exploration and development of niobium/rare earth elements (REE) the Company was excited to have been able to secure the Myoff Creek project. With the global search for sources of critical minerals in full steam he welcomed the opportunity to immediately commence exploration activities after the completion of the acquisition.

“Myoff Creek is situated in south-eastern British Columbia and has been the subject of exploration activities for 40 years. Previous exploration activities (including drilling programs) have identified a 1.4km by 0.4km area of near-surface Nb-REE bearing carbonatite hosted mineralization. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition of Myoff Creek, AuKing plans to immediately carry out a detailed soil sampling and initial drilling program, based on the historical workings,” Mr Williams said.

Background

Niobium is a vital element used to create nanocrystalline materials, which are a new generation of advanced soft magnetic alloys that are used to control and convert electricity. By adding niobium to the alloys, the materials can have a crystal size of <10 nanometers.

That means high permeability and a high heat tolerance – perfect for making miniature and lightweight materials that advanced technology is increasingly seeking.

Most of the world’s niobium (Nb) production (around 82%) derives from the largely Chinese- owned CBMM mine in Brazil. Just 8% of production comes from outside South America at IAMGOLD Corp’s Niobec mine in Quebec, Canada.

The West Arunta region of eastern Western Australian has also become the focus of a substantial amount of activity largely off the back of WA1’s major 200Mt Luni discovery which has seen that company achieve a share market capitalization of more than $1Bn.

Myoff Creek Project

Strategically located in south-eastern British Columbia, Canada, the Myoff Creek project is situated in South Central Mining Region, well known for mineral extraction and processing. This region is host to some major mining operations including; Teck Resources Limited’s Highland Valley Copper Mine, and Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Copper Mountain Mine.

The nearest township of Seymour Arm, which is accessible by road from the claims, has accommodation and logistical support. Kamloops (pop. 108,000), the major commercial centre for the region, has numerous resources such as equipment and professional services for mining and exploration activities.

British Columbia hosts several significant Niobium / Rare Earth projects including but not limited to, Wicheeda (Defense Metals Corp) with 34.2Mt @ 2% TREO, Blue River (Commerce Resources Corp) with 53Mt @ 1,680 ppm Nb.

Geological Setting

Myoff Creek lies within the Proterozoic (Aphebian) age metamorphic carbonatite belt of the Shuswap Metamorphic Complex, a belt of high-grade and intensely deformed metamorphic and intrusive rocks in the core of the Columbian Orogen in south-eastern British Columbia. This is a known area for Nb-REE-P-Ti bearing carbonatites. The Shuswap Complex, along its eastern margin, is characterized by a series of fault-bounded domal culminations that expose mixed paragneiss, granitic gneiss and migmatite of Paleoproterozoic age.

There are two types of carbonatite recognized in the area. Type I, the intrusive phase (the REN carbonatite) and Type II, the extrusive phase (the Mount Grace carbonatite – MGC).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GTI Energy

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). All permits, bonds and access arrangements are now in place allowing a mud rotary drill rig to mobilise to site and commence drilling within the next 48 hours.

Laramide Announces the Appointment of Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S. and Provides Update on Drilling Activity in Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Josh Leftwich as Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S.A. Mr. Leftwich's substantive professional expertise will be instrumental in advancing Laramide's U.S. uranium assets through development and into production.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Mr. Josh Leftwich's career includes a role as Director of Radiation Safety and Licensing, reporting directly to the President of Cameco. At Cameco, he was a key senior manager in charge of operational compliance and oversight of three mine operations and seven development projects. He was the key contact for all tribal relations which required development and administering of policy processes, as well, he was the key regulatory contact for all state and federal communications including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

His other relevant uranium mining company experience includes negotiating complex regulatory issues at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); and, as a key component of the initial start-up team at Mestena Uranium (now The Alta Mesa Project owned by enCore Energy and Boss Energy), he was responsible for all permitting activities including demonstrating and communicating groundwater restoration capabilities and establishing health, safety and environmental/radiation programs from greenfield to production.

"We are very pleased to welcome Josh to Laramide Resources and back to the uranium industry where he began his career," said Marc Henderson , CEO and President of Laramide Resources Ltd. "Each of our U.S. projects are development stage with significant resources and can make a meaningful contribution to future US domestic uranium production, which is now a bipartisan US government objective.  This political backdrop should provide a tailwind for our assets and Josh's skills will enhance our progress towards achieving our aggressive development timeline."

Westmoreland Uranium Project Drilling Update

Drilling at the Westmoreland project is proceeding well with the first three of seven planned diamond holes at the Amphitheatre prospect now completed. Initial core sampling of shallow mineralised zones is underway, guided by downhole gamma probe and handheld scintillometer data. The first samples are being prepared for delivery next week to ALS Laboratories.

The first five drillholes at Amphitheatre are targeting immediate extensions of the known mineralisation and to understand any structural controls.  The last two holes planned for this study at Amphitheatre will be to step out and to test over 300m to the north under alluvial cover to get a sense of the potential scale of this project.

As part of the 2024 resource extension program, a second drill rig will arrive later this month to commence drilling at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna to test whether the zones between these two deposits can be linked. The combined program will comprise 10,000 to 12,000 meters over 100 drillholes and includes the satellite deposit at Long Pocket with an objective of expanding and updating the Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimation.

Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/18/c9054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), shared exciting developments in the company's uranium exploration efforts and offered valuable insights on the current state of the uranium market.

Trimble highlighted significant progress at Skyharbour's two core projects: Russell Lake and Moore Lake. At Russell Lake, the company has made what Trimble described as a "breakthrough discovery" in its initial drilling program.

"Within the first few holes at the Russell project, we've intersected something quite significant, indicating a high-grade zone of uranium mineralization," he said, emphasizing the potential of this early stage find.

Saga Metals

SAGA Metals Receipts Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange


Global Atomic Announces the Credit Committee Meeting to Review the Dasa Funding Opportunity has been Postponed

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that the presentation of the debt financing facility to the Credit Committee of a U.S. Development Bank has been postponed to August.  The Bank decided not to bring this project to the Credit Committee in July, citing a need to answer and confirm additional questions.

With approval by the Credit Committee postponed, final approval by the Bank's Board of Directors is now expected in October 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ur-Energy Provides 2024 Q2 Update: Lost Creek and Shirley Basin

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") provides the following 2024 Q2 updates on Lost Creek production operations and guidance, Shirley Basin construction, and our uranium sales contract book

John Cash, the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are pleased that continuing advances at Lost Creek resulted in increased production quarter-over-quarter. The Lost Creek drilling and construction teams have further refined their work plans to facilitate our schedule of bringing a new header house online each month. This progress enables the continuing increase in production flow which will allow us to achieve our production targets. Importantly, the production patterns continue to be receptive to our mining methods, exhibiting strong production grades.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×