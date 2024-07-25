Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada


Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (“Silver Crown”, “SCRi”, the “Corporation”, or the “Company”) is ‎pleased to announce that, effective at market open today, its common shares will be listed for trading on the Cboe Canada Inc. stock exchange (“Cboe Canada”) under the symbol “SCRI”.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very excited to be listing on Cboe Canada, an innovative exchange that aligns with our vision. The Cboe Canada platform will enable us to achieve our ambitions more effectively and at a substantially lower cost of capital. Silver Crown is excited about executing on the pipeline as we move forward and we are confident the public listing of the Company will further our shareholders’ success.

ABOUT CBOE CANADA

Cboe Canada is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

ABOUT SILVER CROWN ROYALTIES INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a publicly traded, revenue-generating silver-only royalty company focusing on silver as byproduct credits. SCRi aims to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders. SCRi presently has two sources of revenue and continues to build on this foundation, targeting additional operational silver-producing projects.

For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures

Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect completion of the Subsequent Offering. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi’s ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi’s business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with Silver Crown Royalties to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is excited to announce the public markets debut of Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown" or "SCRI"), a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company headquartered in Toronto. The company is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol SCRI .

Silver Crown unlocks previously unrecognized value by offering existing mining companies an up-front payment in exchange for the rights to revenues generated from the byproduct silver they mine. Silver Crown currently receives royalties from two mines, with another projected to begin producing revenues for Silver Crown in 2025, pending successful closing of the definitive agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Joe Mazumdar, open-pit mine.

Joe Mazumdar: Silver and Rare Earths Stocks, Plus Low-risk Gold Exposure

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, explained how he's getting low-risk exposure to the gold sector as the metal's price continues to move.

Given that inflation remains an issue for miners, he's focusing on small gold royalty companies. "That's what I've been trying to do to invest in a rising gold price and some growth, but without the creep of costs," he said.

Mazumdar also discussed two recent site visits, one of which was to see AbraSilver Resource's (TSXV:ABRA,OTCQX:ABBRF) Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina. He is optimistic about the country's recent change in government, which has made it a better environment for foreign direct investment in the mining sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals Granted $910,750 in Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive Tax Credits

Refundable tax offsets / franking credits available for potential distribution to eligible shareholders for the 2024-25 financial year

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful in its application to participate in the Australian Government’s Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (“JMEI”) for the 2024-25 income tax year, and has been awarded an allocation of $910,750 in exploration credits.

Keep reading...Show less
Lobo Tiggre, gold and silver bars.

Lobo Tiggre: Shopping for Silver Stocks, Watching "Powerful" Gold Mover

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his updated thoughts on gold, silver and uranium.

When it comes to gold, he pointed to a "powerful mover" that he thinks could be in play — a change in global portfolio allocations to the yellow metal. Historically the allocation has been 2 percent, but more recently it's been 0.5 percent.

"I think that what we're seeing is that changing. And maybe it doesn't go back to 2 percent, but if it just goes back to 1 percent, that doubles the investment demand for gold from where we are now," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Receives Conditional Approval to Trade on Cboe


Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Produces 5.3 Million AgEq Oz in Q2 2024 Consisting of 2.1 Million Silver Ounces and 39,339 Gold Ounces; Announces Updated 2024 Production and Cost Guidance and Conference Call Details

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that total production in the second quarter of 2024 from the Company's three producing mines in Mexico, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 5.3 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.1 million silver ounces and 39,339 gold ounces. The Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver and gold nuggets in a pile.

Avino Boosts Q2 Silver Production; Gold Output Holds Steady and Copper Slips

Mexico-focused mining company Avino Silver & Gold (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) reported a year-on-year increase in silver production in its second quarter results for 2024.

In a Tuesday (July 16) press release, the company reported total production of 616,571 silver equivalent ounces from its Avino and La Preciosa mines in Mexico, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Its silver production saw a 26 percent hike year-on-year to reach 292,946 ounces of the white metal.

Keep reading...Show less

×