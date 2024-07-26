Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Burley Minerals

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the maiden drilling programme has commenced at the Broad Flat Well Iron Project (E47/4580) in the Pilbara, WA (1).

Highlights

  • Heritage surveys completed by the Yindjibarndi Nation in June.
  • Earthworks for access tracks and drill pads was recently completed by Yurra Pty Ltd, a civil services contractor majority-owned by the Yindjibarndi Nation.
  • Drilling programme has commenced comprising 50 drillholes across >6 km of outcropping Channel Iron Deposits (CID)
  • More than 66 hectares of mesa-form, channel iron deposits (CID) identified and sampled with rock chip samples returning assay grades averaging more than 56% Fe.
  • Further rock chip sampling and mapping in progress on additional CID areas.

Photo 1: Heritage Survey Team from the Yindjibarndi Nation, with archaeologist, and Burley’s MD/CEO Stewart McCallion

Burley Minerals’ Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:

“Burley’s management are very excited to commence the maiden drilling programme at the Broad Flat Well Iron Project. Thanks to the Yindjibarndi Nation for completing the heritage survey in late June, and to Yurra for expeditious completion of the earthworks thereafter. Burley’s geologist and the drilling contractor have mobilised to site and are now drilling. I look forward to providing an update on the Brad Flat Well Project soon.”

Photo 2: Drill rig established on one of numerous CID targets at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Broad Flat Well CID drilling programme commences

Figure 1: Broad Flat Well Iron Project Location; the tenement is approximately 115km from Dampier on the sealed, Manuwarra Red Dog Highway.

The drilling programme, as approved by DEMIRS, comprises approximately 50 drillholes over more than 6 km of outcropping CID. The targeted CID mineralisation area is illustrated in Figure 2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:burburleyiron investinglithium investingIron Investing
The Conversation (0)
A ship full of containers.

Rio Tinto Reaches 4 Billion Tonnes of Iron Ore Shipped to China

Fifty-one years after dispatching its first shipment, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sent a cumulative total of 4 billion tonnes of iron ore from the Pilbara region in Western Australia to China.

According to a press release from the major diversified miner, this landmark shipment was dispatched on July 19 from Dampier Port, headed for China Baowu Steel Group, the world’s largest steel producer.

To give an idea of scale, Rio Tinto said 4 billion tonnes of iron ore is sufficient to produce the steel required for approximately 45,000 Sydney Harbour Bridges, or over 23,000 Beijing National Stadiums.

Keep reading...Show less

IOC Restarting Operations in Labrador City

On July 12, 2024 more than 7,000 residents of Labrador City (including more than 2,000 Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") employees) were ordered by provincial authorities to evacuate the town due to the threat of nearby forest fires. That evacuation order was officially lifted on Monday July 22, 2024 and IOC has begun the process of restarting iron ore operations in Labrador City . In addition, IOC has announced that it has donated CAN$125,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support relief efforts in connection with the recent wildfires in the Labrador West region and has committed an additional CAN$75,000 to support community organizations assisting with the recovery phase.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A solar farm.

Rio Tinto and Ngarluma to Build Solar Farm to Power Pilbara Iron Ore Operations

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) announced on Monday (July 15) that they will join hands to pursue the development of an 80 megawatt solar farm.

The project is the first initiative under a memorandum of understanding that seeks to explore opportunities for renewable energy projects on Ngarluma Country, located in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

The solar farm is expected to sit next to the Yurralyi Maya power station, one of Rio Tinto’s four major power plants in Western Australia. Once complete, it is projected to reduce the company’s CO2 footprint to 120,000 tonnes per year.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2024, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.72 million tonnes, comprised of 2.14 million tonnes of pellets and 1.58 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2024 of 4.13 million tonnes, comprised of 2.45 million tonnes of pellets and 1.68 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto's full year production guidance for IOC remains unchanged at 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

Iron Ore Company of Canada is initiating a safe and coordinated temporary shut down of its operations in response to the Provincial Government's evacuation order for Labrador City . The order stems from extreme fire behaviour that has occurred yesterday and is expected to continue into today. The fire has the potential to grow significantly closer to Labrador West over the next 24 to 48 hours.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Map with pin in Québec.

CoTec Releases PEA for Québec Iron Tailings Project

ESG-focused company CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) has released a preliminary economic assessment( PEA) for its Lac Jeannine iron tailings project in Québec, Canada.

“The PEA represents a first step in demonstrating CoTec’s strategy of recovering the great economic potential of large historical tailing sites with further potential enhancement of these projects through the deployment of CoTec technologies where applicable,” said CEO Julian Treger in the company's June 27 press release.

"The Labrador Trough hosts some of the largest historical resources of high-purity iron globally, creating an exceptional opportunity for Québec to become a global sustainable leader in the green steel supply chain,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

Related News

gold investing

Gold Explorer Ordell Minerals Debuts on ASX after Raising $6M

rare earth investing

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

gold investing

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

Copper Investing

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Resource Investing

Maiden Mukinbudin Quartz Processing Testwork Achieves Premium HPQ Product

Gold Investing

Outstanding High-Grade Copper and Gold Assays from Mountain Home Project, NT

Gold Investing

Divestment of Queensland Exploration Permits

×