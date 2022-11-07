Base MetalsInvesting News

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Nicole Brewster will be presenting on November 9th at 9:40 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Renforth Resources Inc.
Nicole Brewster
4168181393
nicole@renforthresources.com
www.renforthresources.com

Renforth Raises $688,800 in First Closing of Private Placement

November 1, 2022 TheNewswire - Pickering, Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") announces that f urther to the Company's press release on October 13, 2022, the Company has completed a first closing of the announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$688,800 from the sale of 200,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.035 per Unit and 17,045,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit", and collectively with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.04 per FT Unit.

Renforth Announces Private Placement for up to C$1,000,000

Renforth Resources Inc.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Renforth Grab Samples 0.71% Ni from Unexplored Area of ~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

Renforth Resources Inc.

  • New outcrop mineralization discovered east of road, near centre of ~20km Victoria structure, highest grab sample result 0.71% Ni in albitized ultramafic with sulfides

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

Retransmission: Renforth Divests Residual Interest in Denain-Pershing Property to O3 Mining Inc.

TheNewswire - July 29, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR ) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that O3 Mining Inc. ("O3") has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement held by O3 on the Denain-Pershing Property (the "Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property from Renforth.

Midnight Sun Drills New High Grade Mineralization at Mitu

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to release the initial results from drilling conducted on its Solwezi Licences during 2022. The Solwezi Licences are located immediately southwest of First Quantum's Kansanshi Copper Mine, the largest copper mining complex in Zambia.

Exploration Highlights

Barksdale Resources: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Barksdale Resources will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 10:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

NOVA ROYALTY TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on November 16, 2022 followed by a corporate update conference call with management for investors and analysts on November 17, 2022 at 10:00 am ET .

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8609
Participant Number (Toll-Free): 888-390-0605
Conference ID: 92655824
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/3ZjeNP7WJEP

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) December 1, 2022 , and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers.

Encore (Local): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-Free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 655824#

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper-focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1 st -tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6100.html

Stillwater Critical Minerals Applies for Warrant Extension

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") announces that the Company has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that were due to expire November 21, 2022 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 5,233,824 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in November 2019 (see news release dated November 21, 2019) will be extended to a new expiration date of May 21, 2023. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.25

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes 2022 Field Program

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada throughout the fourth quarter.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8 , 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario , and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c3881.html

