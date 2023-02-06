Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement dated February 6, 2023 with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in Ontario in the Timmins mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see attached map). The Transaction includes several components, pursuant to which (i) Platinex and Fancamp will transfer certain mining properties which they currently hold to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), currently a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex; (ii) enter into a shareholders' agreement respecting the operations of Goldco; (iii) Platinex will conduct a non-brokered private placement of flow- through units; and (iv) Platinex will conduct a private placement of non-flow-through units, of which Fancamp will subscribe for 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, all as more particularly described below.

Greg Ferron, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Platinex, said, "The Transaction achieves a number of goals for Platinex. It creates a stronger gold-focused growth vehicle in a world class Ontario gold camp and brings in a strong joint venture partner, Fancamp with access to capital and technical expertise, allowing us to accelerate exploration at Shining Tree Gold Project. The newly acquired Heenan Mallard Gold project which borders IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project, and the Shining Tree Gold Property are expected to be the first projects to be drilled. The Transaction provides a clear strategy for the enhanced gold portfolio while retaining a 100% ownership of our high-quality W2 Ni-Cu project and the recently acquired Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project."

Subject to any regulatory approvals or filings, the Transaction is expected to close on or about February 24, 2023 (the " Closing Date "), or on such other date and time as is mutually agreed to between Platinex and Fancamp.

Details of the Transaction

Property Transfers

  • Platinex will transfer its district scale Shining Tree gold mineral project located in the Shining Tree District of Ontario, consisting of 1,136 unpatented mining claims and one mining lease (the " Shining Tree Properties ") to Goldco in consideration for receiving 75% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco Fancamp will transfer to Goldco (i) its Heenan Mallard gold properties located in the Swayze Greenstone gold belt adjacent to Côté Gold Deposit in Northern Ontario, consisting of 296 unpatented mining claims (the " Swayze Properties "); and (ii) its Dorothy Gold project located adjacent to Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud Project in NW Ontario (the " Dorothy Properties "), in consideration for receiving 25% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco. Fancamp will have an option to increase its shareholding to 50% on the basis described below.
  • Fancamp will be granted a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty (the " NSR Royalty ") in respect of the Swayze Properties and the Dorothy Properties, subject to a decrease to 0.5% NSR Royalty should Fancamp elect to exercise the Option (as described below) to acquire 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco.

Goldco Operations and Shareholders' Agreement

  • Platinex and Fancamp will enter into a shareholders' agreement with respect to their ownership interests in Goldco (the " Shareholders' Agreement ")
  • The board of Goldco will consist of three directors in respect of which Platinex will have the right to appoint two directors and Fancamp the right to appoint one director
  • Platinex will be the initial operator (the " Operator ") in respect of the mining activities to be conducted by Goldco
  • A management/technical committee (the " Technical Committee ") of Goldco will be created in respect of which Platinex will have the right to appoint two members and Fancamp the right to appoint one member
  • Goldco will engage in an initial exploration program of C$1.1million (the " Initial Exploration Program ") to be funded by the Platinex Financings (as described below) and an additional sum of $130,000 to be advanced to Goldco by Fancamp. Platinex shall contribute a minimum of $940,000 to Goldco in respect of Goldco's operation.
  • Within 60 days from the completion of the Initial Exploration Program, Platinex as Operator shall prepare an exploration program (the " Phase II Exploration Program ") to be approved by all of the members of the Technical Committee and the board of Goldco
  • Fancamp will have the right and option (the " Option ") to increase its ownership interest in Goldco to own up to 50%, which may be exercised over a two-year period commencing on the date of approval of a Phase II Exploration Program by making staged cash payments to Goldco in the aggregate amount of C$1,500,000 to be used for exploration activities of Goldco
  • If Fancamp exercises the Option in full and acquires 50% of the issued and outstanding shares in Goldco, Fancamp will assume the role of Operator of Goldco

In addition, on the Closing Date, Fancamp shall have the right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Platinex, which right shall remain subject to Fancamp holding not less than 7.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, calculated on a non-diluted basis.

Platinex Financings

Platinex will conduct a non-brokered private placement raising up to $1,500,000 of units (" Units ") at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the " Non FT Offering ") of which Fancamp will subscribe Units, representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex. Platinex will also conduct a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for an additional $1,000,000 (the " FT Offering ") at a price of $0.045 per FT Unit (the " FT Units ").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.055 at any time on or before the date which is 60 months from the closing of the Non-FT Offering.

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow- through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a " FT Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.055 per share at any time on or before the date which is 60 months after the closing date of the FT Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause requiring the exercise of the Warrants if the Platinex share price closes on the Canadian Securities Exchange at $0.15 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.

The gross proceeds of the FT Offering will be used by Platinex to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the gold projects including the Shining Tree Properties and Swayze Properties on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2023.

The FT Offering and Non-FT Offering are subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the Canadian Securities Exchange. The shares and warrants comprising the FT Units, and the Non FT Units will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay finders fees on subscriptions.

Heenan Mallard and Dorothy Project Overview

Heenan Mallard is located on the Ridout Deformation Zone bordering Iamgold's Côté Gold claim package and is approximately 25 km west of the soon to be producing Côté Gold mine (see map).

Historical drilling completed by Noranda (Corstorphine 1985, Assessment File 41009NW003 63.5188) on Mallard's River and Camp zones led to an initial discovery (14 holes only) and it is Goldco's intention to drill follow up on those results.

The property is located on a large magnetic anomaly associated with the Woman Lake Iron formation and other magnetic lithologies on the SE corner of the Swayze greenstone belt. The "Swayze magnetic anomaly" shows signs of hydrothermal alteration, which, combined with the associated gold mineralization at Heenan Mallard, makes the property a very attractive gold target.

Drilling returned several high-grade near-surface intercepts, including 5.04 g/t Au over 3.69 m core length (BE-85-1), 5.31 g/t Au over 3.82 m core length (BE-85-6), 3.50 g/t Au over 2.80 m core length and 6.62 g/t Au over 1.82 m core length (BE-85-3).

Prospecting, geological mapping, soil sampling, and geophysical surveys carried out by Fancamp at Heenan Mallard in 2019-2020 have generated multiple targets in other sections of the project. Of these, the two most highest priority gold targets identified currently for follow up drilling are an undrilled gold showing at Heenan that is coincident with an IP anomaly and an undrilled zone along the Ridout shear at Mallard with a coincident soil and IP anomalies.

There are other gold zones on the property, including an area previously drilled by Fancamp to be revisited since it has returned anomalous gold values up to 6.32 g/t hosted by strongly altered metasedimentary rocks (Ciesielski 2021, Assessment File 20000019548). This area presents a broad zone of strong pervasive silicification and quartz veining.

Dorothy Project:

The Dorothy property is a grassroots project that was staked to cover four anomalous lake sediment anomalies reported in 2006 OGS's high-density Lake sediment survey. The property appears to be situated on a parallel geological structure 15 km east of the Manitou Straits deformation zone's, which hosts the historical Gold Rock Mining Camp and borders Dynasty's Thundercloud gold discovery.

*Gold values and core lengths are converted from imperial unit troy ounce/t and core lengths in feet to metric units g/t and metre, respectively.

Advisors

The Company engaged Canaccord Genuity to assist as an advisory of the transaction and the Offering.

Other Transaction details:

  • Fancamp will be granted anti-dilution rights to participate in future Platinex equity financings to purchase up to its proportionate share of such Shares for terms at least as favorable to Fancamp as to price and upon the terms provided to other subscribers in such financings
  • In addition, Fancamp has agreed to vote for management or withhold from voting while the Option is effective
  • Fancamp is also restricted from acquiring more than 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex (excluding the exercise of warrants held by Fancamp)

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo, a qualified person for Platinex, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex Inc. creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. The Company is at the exploration and evaluation stage and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and a 100% interest in the 225 sq. km Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district. Both projects are district scale. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes including the Lansdowne House Igneous Complex. Shining Tree Project covers over 21 km of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, and across Aris Gold's Juby Project. The Company is also developing a net smelter return royalty portfolio and current holds royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

For additional information on Platinex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://Platinex.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-270-5042

Email: gferron@Platinex.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. All statements regarding the completion of the Transaction with Fancamp, including the transfer of properties to South Timmins Mining Inc. ("Goldco"), the cash payment by Fancamp to Goldco, the entering into the Shareholders' Agreement, the completion of the FT Offering and the Non FT Offering, and future expectations regarding the advancement and development of the mining properties by Goldco are examples of forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ae129a4-2f18-42fc-bb8f-b5eee582691e


Fancamp Announces Joint Venture with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture arrangement with Platinex Inc. (" Platinex ") ( CSE: PTX ) to facilitate advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties held by the parties located in Ontario (see attached map). As part of the contemplated transaction (the " Transaction "), Platinex and the Corporation will:

  1. transfer Fancamp's Heenan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex's Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex. Subsequent to the Transaction, Goldco will be held 25% by Fancamp and 75% by Platinex. Fancamp will have an option to increase its shareholding to 50% on the basis described below;
  2. enter into a shareholders' agreement in relation to the governance of Goldco's operation; and
  3. enter into a subscription agreement, whereby the Corporation will purchase 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional information about its recently acquired Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") including the appointment of members of an advisory committee to assist the Company with the development of the Project. With additional staking in December 2022, Platinex's Muskrat Dam Property now totals 12,934 hectares (129 km 2 ) which includes the 7,025 hectare (70 km 2 ) Axe Lake property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites and will be the focus of initial exploration activity at the Project.

Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced option agreement through which it has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") ( see press release dated December 14, 2022, for further details ).

The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario, approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises 671 unpatented mining claims over six (6) property blocks, which together cover approximately 12,925 hectares (129.25 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts. The Project includes the Axe Lake Property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. A major high-strain zone, the northwest-trending "Axe Lake deformation zone" (ALDZ), as termed here, is interpreted to pass through the property. This major structural zone potentially provided pathways for granitic melts and evolving pegmatites, potentially lithium-and other rare metals-bearing, to be emplaced into volcano-sedimentary rocks on the property. Additional information regarding the Project, work program, and the technical advisors assisting the Company with the Project will be provided early in the new year.

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project"). The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises six (6) property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares (109.5 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts (see Figures 1 and 2).

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has adopted a two-pronged approach whereby it is working both to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package, including ground along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ), through cost-effective grassroots prospecting methods, and to further develop drill targets at the centre of the property, including the Herrick deposit and the Ronda Mine area, through more advanced exploration. Several areas targeted as part of the current exploration program are on the grounds that Platinex acquired through recent property acquisitions.

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results are presented in Table 1 below:

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that effective February 2, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "ACDXF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for growth and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Daniel Schieber, CEO of American Copper, comments, "America needs copper, a lot of copper in order to achieve its clean energy goals. It is only fitting for our US focused copper company to be open to the American investing public. So we welcome all our future ACDXF shareholders. For those about to invest - we salute you! Let's Rock!"

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports signing a drilling agreement for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia. The next drilling is aimed at expanding Inomin's significant 2022 discovery and working towards delineating resources at Beaver. Maiden drilling is also planned at the Lynx area to test if mineralization is similar to discoveries at Beaver. Drilling is targeted to start this spring, with further drilling anticipated in summer andor autumn.

John Gomez, President of MINE comments, "We're happy we have been able to secure the same drilling company that we worked with to make our inaugural big discoveries at Beaver. Our team is excited to build on our successful exploration programs and test multiple, large, mineral footprints. We also look forward to completing first-ever drilling at Lynx that has even larger targets."

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results from 12 additional drill holes from the 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received for the following 12 drill holes: LR036B, LR042B, LR049, LR051, LR053, LR058, LR064, LR065, LR066, LR077, LR082 and LR086) at La Romanera deposit reported below. These holes intersected the western and center part of the deposit between -50 and -300 m elevation. This area is characterized by massive sulfides comprising sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite within a massive pyrite gangue. A number of these holes are on the western edge of the deposit as it has been drilled to date and near the limit of the high grade sulphide mineralization, however, the extent of the deposit further to the west remains open. The massive sulphides persist along the west side of the deposit but are higher in pyrite and lower in base metals generally. It will be necessary to step out further west in future as deposits in the Iberia Pyrite Belt commonly have pyritic zones adjacent to higher grade sulphides. Gold and silver grades are locally enriched in this portion of the deposit, precious metals enrichment appears to correlate with a stockwork type mineralization such as in hole LR082 with elevated copper grades. Thickness in both the Upper and Lower Lenses locally exceed 10 meters in some intercepts. Figure 1 shows a plan map with the hole locations. Figures 2 and 3 are vertical longitudinal sections of the Upper Lens and Lower Lens, respectively, showing the position of the pierce points on the vertical projection. Table 1 provides a complete list of the drill hole data included in this news release.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022 .

The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.

The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion . The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada .

During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada .

The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.

"The Casino Project is one of the most significant critical minerals projects in Canada and in addition to providing much needed minerals to assist the energy transition will provide great economic benefit to the Yukon and Canada ," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO of Western. "Additionally, the Casino project will provide additional benefits such as training, education, and infrastructure enhancements, which will benefit the Yukon over the longer term. Importantly, we can do this while developing the Casino Project in a way that reflects Yukoners environmental and socio-cultural values."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-golds-casino-project-to-have-significant-impact-on-yukons-economy-301737226.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5106.html

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") technical report for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resource Estimate Key Highlights

