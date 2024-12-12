Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: OB51 ) announces, further to its news release dated November 18, 2024 (entitled " Osisko Metals Expands Leadership Team and Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Financing " ), the following changes to Osisko Metals' leadership team:

Management Changes

The Company is pleased to announce the implementation of the following key management additions:

  • John F. Burzynski has been appointed as a Director and Executive Chairman
  • Don Njegovan has been appointed as President
  • Blair Zaritsky has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer
  • Amanda Johnston has been appointed as Vice President, Finance
  • Alexandria Marcotte has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration
  • Lili Mance has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Secretary

Board of Directors Changes

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Anderson and Tara Christie to the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ").

Patrick F.N. Anderson | Independent Director – Mr. Anderson holds a BSc. Degree in geology from the University of Toronto and is an entrepreneur and executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector. He has held key roles across gold, base metals, and diamond projects for junior explorers, major producers, and consulting firms in South America, North America and Europe. His board experience includes companies listed on the TSX-V, TSX, and LSE-AIM exchanges. As the founder, CEO, and Director of Dalradian Resources Inc., he led the discovery of over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold at Curraghinalt and executed a $537 million go-private transaction. Previously, he co-founded Aurelian Resources Inc., overseeing the discovery of the 13.7 million-ounce Fruta del Norte deposit, acquired for $1.2 billion. This deposit is now Lundin Gold's flagship asset. Mr. Anderson has been named Mining Man of the Year by The Northern Miner and received the PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award. He recently served as Lead Independent Director for Osisko Mining in its $2.2 billion acquisition by Gold Fields Ltd. Currently, he is the CEO of private Dalradian Resources, a Director of O3 Mining Inc., and Chairman of Cornish Metals Inc.

Tara Christie | Independent Director – Ms. Christie is a professional engineer and has over 25 years of experience in the exploration and mining business. Currently, she is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Banyan Gold Corp. and led the company from discovery to establishing its current resource on the AurMac Gold Project. Ms. Christie currently serves on the board of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and has served on the boards of several other public companies. She was formerly the President of privately owned Gimlex Gold Mines Ltd., one of the Yukon's largest placer mining operations. Ms. Christie has been a board member of PDAC, Association for Mineral Exploration BC, and the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (YESAB). She is also President of the registered charity "Every Student, Every Day" that works to improve attendance in Yukon schools working with communities and First Nations.

Resignation of Luc Lessard

Luc Lessard has stepped down as a director of Osisko Metals, having served as a director on the Board since 2016. Mr. Lessard will continue as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Concurrent with these appointments, Anthony Glavac has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the members of the Board, the management team and the staff of Osisko Metals, I would like to thank Luc and Anthony for their valued contributions and commitment to the success of Osisko Metals," commented Robert Wares, CEO of the Company. "We wish Luc and Anthony all the best in their future endeavors."

Option Grants

The Company announces that, effective December 12, 2024, it has granted to certain directors, officers, employees and/or consultants of the Company an aggregate of 15,100,000 stock options (" Options ") pursuant to the Osisko Metals stock option plan.

The Options have an exercise price of $0.26 per share and a five-year term from the date of grant, and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec ' s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of   824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled " Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper ". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada ' s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq" . The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated
Email: info@osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America; and the advancement of the Pine Point project.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of C$107.4 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of C$107.4 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$107.4 million, including the partial exercise the option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of (i) 70,326,229 flow-through units of the Company (" FT Units ") consisting of 64,215,117 FT Units at an issue price of C$0.50 per FT Unit and 6,111,112 FT Units at an issue price of C$0.54 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$35,407,558.98 and (ii) 277,051,466 units of the Company (" HD Units ") at a price of C$0.26 per HD Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$72,033,381.16.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a group of 199 claims adjacent to its Gaspé Copper Project (the "Claims").

Pursuant to a sales agreement dated October 8, 2024 with the two private holders of the interest in the Claims, Osisko Metals acquired a 100% interest in the Claims in exchange for the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares of its capital stock and the grant of a 2% net smelter return royalty, half of which is redeemable for an amount of $2,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) ( FRANKFURT : 0B51) is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team along with a C$100 million bought deal financing (the " Transaction ") as the Company accelerates its strategy of creating a leading critical metals company in North America .

John Burzynski will be appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") as Executive Chairman and will lead the Company along with Robert Wares , who will continue as Chief Executive Officer and a Director on the Board. Don Njegovan and Blair Zaritsky will be appointed as President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, respectively. Additionally, Luc Lessard , a director of the Company since 2019, will step down from the Board and Anthony Glavac will step down as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lessard will remain as technical advisor to the Board.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Osisko Metals Incorporated

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Gaspé Copper Project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec.

The updated MRE (Table 1) includes pit-constrained resources comprising 824 million tonnes grading 0.34% CuEq of Indicated category and 670 million tonnes grading 0.38% CuEq of Inferred category. This MRE represents a 53% increase in copper-equivalent metal content over the previously reported Indicated Resource and a 100-fold increase in copper-equivalent metal content in Inferred Resources (see May 6, 2024 news release and entitled "   2024 Copper Mountain Mineral Resource Estimate   " ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Identifies New Gold Zone at Its Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Identifies New Gold Zone at Its Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received assays up to 56.9 gt gold (Au) from a newly identified zone at its Burchell Property ("the Property"), sampled during a prospecting and field reconnaissance program in November of this year. The high-grade sample was collected approximately 15 meters southwest of 2023 samples which returned between 0.04 and 0.51 gt Au. The zone has now been named the 111 (one-eleven) Zone. A geological sketch map of the outcrop exposure was made and three grab samples were collected along or near the zone during the 2024 program (see Table 1 below for coordinates, descriptions, and results). Assay results ranged from

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Download the PDF here.

Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Vertex Minerals Limited Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce an update on the Reward Gold mine start up, with powering the plant up now completed and mechanical commissioning underway.

The processing facility rebuild, refurbishment and installation has progressed safely, efficiently and to plan, with the focus now turning to dry and wet commissioning of the respective operating circuits.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex power up the newly installed Gravity Gold plant at the Reward Gold Mine.

- The Power generation units have now been installed and plugged into the Gravity plant.

- The plant components are now all installed and connected electrically.

- Completion of the dry stack tailing storage facility and tailings pipework installation.

- The plant can now be started up and mechanically tested and operated.

- Wet commissioning and ore feed commissioning will follow.

- Ore Sorter installation will be a retrofitted in early January

- Commissioning will be with stockpiled gold ore located alongside the gold plant

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said: "On time and within budget, the refurbishment and installation activities at the Reward gravity gold processing plant are almost complete with power up testing now underway. Our focus is now switching to dry and wet commissioning in the lead up to first gold next month. This is an exciting milestone for the company given the quality of the plant and the low capex required to get to this stage".

The Reward gold mine is well placed for a simple start -up:

- The new processing plant has been installed adjacent to the underground mine portal (640 Level) and over the existing footprint of the existing plant

- The 640 Level extends into the resource and no stripping required.

- Second egress in place with existing ladder way from 640 Level to surface.

- Some underground fleet and utility services are already owned by Vertex. With new fleet arriving.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B92995G8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

Noble Minerals Announces Update to Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture on Mann Twp

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

Falco Announces Election of Directors and Closing of Its Senior Debt Transactions

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announces that the five (5) nominees listed in the management information circular dated November 4, 2024, were elected as directors of Falco.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on December 10, 2024, are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×