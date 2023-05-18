Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex

Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to share the recent program updates and announcement made by Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("Platinex") with regards to the Shining Tree Gold Property, in which the Corporation holds a 25% interest through South Timmins Mining Inc. ("Goldco"), a joint venture with Platinex Inc. ( refer to news release dated March 14, 2023 ). GoldCo's Shining Tree Gold Property is strategically located in the South-West region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the world's largest 2.7-billion-year-old mineral-rich greenstone geological belt, which hosts numerous major gold and base metal deposits, and predominant gold producers ( refer to Figure 1 ).

Fancamp is encouraged by the timely commencement of the exploration program at the Shining Tree Gold Property which follows on Platinex's 2022 reconnaissance geochemical and prospecting programs ( refer to Platinex Inc. release dated December 7, 2022 ) and the recently announced joint venture between the Parties in relation to the advancement of properties in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt through GoldCo.

Part of Fancamp's mission is to invest in highly prospective projects and near-term producing assets in order to monetize and generate meaningful returns for shareholders. The Shining Tree Gold Property is of great significance to Fancamp given the geological and regional aspects of its location and the previous work conducted by Platinex which delineated areas of interest which could result in high-grade mineralization potential.

Platinex, operator of the Shining Tree Gold Property, is now focused identifying new gold targets in highly prospective but underexplored regions of the 225 km 2 land package, with initial work to commence in highly prospective Areas 2 and 3. From previous work programs conducted by Platinex, these targets indicated several anomalous soil samples with gold values that coincide with the probability that Au-mineralization may be present (refer to Figure 2 and Platinex Inc. press release dated May 17, 2023).

For further information on the exploration program operated and led by Platinex at the Shining Tree Gold Property, and reference to previous work conducted on the property as referenced above, refer to press release by Platinex Inc. dated May 17, 2023.

Figure 1: Platinex – Fancamp Joint Venture Property Locations

Figure 2: Shining Tree Gold Project Target Areas

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of progressing priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims encompassing over 158,000 hectares across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation continues to identify near term cash-flow generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare-earth elements company, NeoTerrex Corporation, in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Further information of the Corporation can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the closing of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approval, completion of the Agreement, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are statements of fact that are not historical facts or are events or conditions that may occur or be achieved.

Although Fancamp believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions informing such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results of such statements.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Fancamp disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca 		Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca

Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations

+1 (604) 434 8829

tasfour@fancamp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24589b01-6261-4864-9b7d-16dc13c68eb6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccb3070b-bfaa-4b2c-8eb2-d9ddd82e5fc4


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PlatinexCSE:PTXBase Metals Investing
PTX:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Platinex (CSE:PTX)

Platinex


Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (OTC: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Shining Tree Gold Property in which the Company holds a 75% interest through the South Timmins Mining joint venture ("South Timmins") with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (see news release dated March 15, 2023). South Timmins holds a 100% interest in the Shining Tree Gold Property which borders Aris Gold's Juby Property as well as a 100% interest in the Heenan Mallard Gold Project which borders IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project.

At Shining Tree, the joint venture is working to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package including along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ) while continuing more focused exploration efforts in the central area of the project to support additional drilling at the Herrick deposit, Caswell prospect, and historic Ronda Mine (see attached map).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,700,840 which was oversubscribed due to market demand. In addition, the Company wishes to announce the completion of the binding heads of agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in the Timmins, Ontario mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see press releases of the Company dated February 6, 2023 and March 10, 2023, for further details).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the Transaction (as defined below) with Platinex Inc. (" Platinex ") ( CSE: PTX) as previously announced (see news release dated February 6, 2023). As part of the Transaction, the Corporation transferred its Hennan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex's transferred its Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), a subsidiary of Platinex. Pursuant to the Transaction, Fancamp holds a 25% interest in the share capital of Goldco, while Platinex holds a 75% interest in the share capital of Goldco. Fancamp has an option to increase its shareholding to 50% pursuant to the terms provided in the Shareholders' Agreement (as defined below) entered into by the parties (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first tranche of its previously announced private placement raising proceeds of $1.25 million. The financing was announced on February 6, 2023, part of a binding heads of agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in the Timmins, Ontario mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see press release dated February 6, 2023, for further details).

As part of Transaction, Fancamp will subscribe for 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex. The balance of the financing will occur in tranches including proceeds from Fancamp's subscription and from additional investors raising approximately $2.5 million. The Transaction including the financing is expected to close on or about March 13, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

  • Detailed IP, gravity surveys and geochemical sampling commenced at high priority Romana West target
  • Copper mineralization exposed at surface and nearby historic mine workings indicates copper mineralization continues and remains open 250m along-strike west of the La Romana mineralization
  • 25-to-30 Romana West drill hole program planned under approved 2023 budget

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at the Romana West target of the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

Romana West is a high-priority gravity anomaly on the potential western continuation of Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery. The gravity anomaly at Romana West and the coincident historic mine workings indicate potential to extend the La Romana mineralization a further 800-1,000 meters beyond the 1.2 km of strike already defined by more than 150 holes drilled to-date. The drilling at La Romana shows the copper, tin and silver mineralization remains open to the west in the direction of the Romana West target and is open down-dip.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Achieves Successful Production of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate from Optimized Refinery Flowsheet

FPX Nickel Achieves Successful Production of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate from Optimized Refinery Flowsheet

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the achievement of a significant milestone in the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .  FPX's hydrometallurgical testwork program has resulted in substantial improvements to the refinery flowsheet for the processing of Baptiste's awaruite nickel concentrate, centred in the optimization of the leaching circuit and the resultant simplification of downstream purification requirements.  In addition to demonstrating that awaruite's unique properties lead to an efficient route for producing battery-grade nickel sulphate, the program successfully produced cobalt and copper by-products, which both represent new potential value sources for Baptiste.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos") on May 16, 2023 . The Gold Stream initially represents 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project in exchange for US$48 million of pre-construction funding (the "Early Deposit") and US$252 million of construction funding (the "Upfront Payment").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") today has confirmed, further to its news releases of April 24, 2023 and May 11, 2023 (the " Previous News Releases "), the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company has issued an aggregate of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million . The Company has confirmed that there will be no further tranches with respect to the Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Vizsla Copper Corp. ( TSXV: VCU | OTCQB: VCUFF | FRANKFURT: 97E0 ) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. as sole bookrunner and lead agent (the " Lead Agent ") in connection with a marketed best efforts private placement of up to $5.0 million (the " Offering ") excluding additional proceeds raised from the exercise of the Agents' Option (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Awarded $250,000 Nunavut's Discovery Program Grant for Exploration Project

Canadian North Resources Awarded $250,000 Nunavut's Discovery Program Grant for Exploration Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program. The Company has received an initial contribution of $125,000, and an additional $125,000 is expected upon the submission of an exploration report, which was completed by the end of April.

The Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation supports the development of a sustainable and viable mineral exploration sector in Nunavut through its DIG Program, providing contributions to mineral exploration companies conducting activities which advance exploration work on projects in the region.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Boosh Hires Pixie Brands and Multi Brands Sampling Co for BC Promos and Store Sampling

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

Related News

Nickel Investing

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

Resource Investing

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Ltd (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

rare earth investing

Phase 5 Drill Program Commenced At Makuutu

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

×