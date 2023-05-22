Overview
Ontario is a world-class mining jurisdiction known for its mining-friendly government, robust infrastructure and skilled local workforce. This Canadian province contains several prolific mining districts including the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and the Ring of Fire.
The Ontario government recently implemented several programs and measures to encourage investment in exploration and infrastructure related to the development of green/battery metals in Ontario, with a specific focus on the Ring of Fire. This region is one of Ontario's most promising mineral development opportunities and is known for high-grade cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum deposits.
The Abitibi Greenstone Belt, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the world's most valuable gold mining districts and the most productive gold-producing region in Canada. Since the 1990s, the geological marvel has yielded over 180 million ounces of gold and millions more in specialty and industrial metals. Several multi-million-ounce gold deposits present prospective mining companies with unparalleled exploration potential in the Abitibi.
Platinex (CSE:PTX) is a junior exploration and development mining company with two district-scale opportunities targeting gold, copper, nickel and PGEs. The company’s flagship project is its 100-percent owned Shining Tree gold project near the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario. The company recently acquired 100 percent in two claims in the Leonard Township, which lie within Target Area #5 at Shining Tree.
Additionally, Platinex has acquired 100 percent of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE project (formerly Lansdowne House) located in Ontario’s promising Ring of Fire. Both projects are in the discovery phase and have district-scale blue sky potential.
At the W2 Copper Nickel PGE Project, the company also recently closed an option agreement with two arm's length parties, through which it has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in fifty-two unpatented mining claims. The claims are within the boundary of the company's existing land package.
W2 has seen past drilling by Inco and more recently Aurora Platinum/FNX; and Shining Tree was a historical, small-scale gold producer. The company also has a royalty portfolio that provides additional opportunities for revenue growth.
The Shining Tree gold project is a consolidation of 21,720 hectares adjacent to the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and the 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. (TSX:ARIS). Additionally, the Shining Tree property intersects the same north-south fault with the West Timmins mine and the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone.
The property hosts some 20 historic gold prospects with several underexplored areas across the prominent land package. Platinex recently acquired an additional 1,372 hectares adjoining its Shining Tree project, comprising 63 mining claims. The company also acquired the past producing mine from Alamos Gold and has a small non-43 101 historical resources.
Located within the Ring of Fire, the W2 project contains promising deposits of copper, nickel and PGEs that provide Platinex with a diverse mineral portfolio to capitalize on multiple commodities markets. Previous owners have already conducted approximately US$5 million in exploration expenditures, including nearly 9,000 meters of drilling. Past near-surface drilling demonstrated a significant wide zone of continuous copper-nickel mineralization and a lower zone of PGE mineralization. Within these wide zones of up to 200 metres, there are higher grade sections of copper-nickel followed by a second horizon of PGE-copper-nickel. A few examples include:
- LH-01-05 and LH-01-06 are 4 km apart with no intervening drill holes. The apparent correlation of widely spaced holes suggests a high level of continuity in the copper-nickel-PGE
- Two wide intersections include LH-01-05 with 151.6 m at 0.57 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) or 0.971 g/t PdEq and LH-01-06 with 220.6 m at 0.56 percent CuEq or 0.956 g/t palladium equivalent (PdEq) mineralization
- Holes LH-01-02, LH-01-05 and LH-01-06 were assayed for PGEs and copper-nickel zone further at depth.
- LH-01-02 42 m at 1.756 g/t PdEq (up to 3 percent Copper, 1 percent Nickel, 1 g/t PGE)
- LH-01-05 17 m at 1.86 g/t PdEq
- LH-01-06 81.3 m at 1.196 g/t PdEq
- Copper and Nickel only - Hole 54017 61 m at 1.01 percent CuEq incl. 13.1 m of 2.06 percent CuEq and Hole 49182 20.91 m at 1.63 percent CuEq.
Platinex also operates a robust royalty portfolio, which provides gold, PGE, nickel, copper and chromium exposure. Key royalties include a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property in northwestern Ontario. This asset is one of Canada's largest known PGE and chromium deposits.
On December 29, 2022, Platinex acquired 100 percent of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project located in Northwestern Ontario, approximately 125 kilometers northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 kilometers northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The project comprises six property blocks covering a combined area of 12,934 hectares in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake and Rottenfish River greenstone belts. Initial exploration at the project will focus on the 7,025-hectare Axe Lake property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites.
To assist in the development of the Muskrat Dam project, Platinex has formed a technical advisory committee, whose members include lithium expert Dr. Fred Breaks, who discovered the two largest lithium-rich rare-element deposits in Ontario: Separation Rapids Pegmatite of Avalon Advanced Materials Corp. and Pakeagama Lake Pegmatite of Frontier Lithium; and Ike Osmani, who is also a technical advisor on the Shining Tree and W2 programs. Both Breaks and Osmani are experts in the geology of Northwestern Ontario and have knowledge of the Muskrat Dam Project area.
Platinex has a solid capital structure with C$8 million market cap and a C$1 million cash position with no debt.
World-class management and a top-tier technical team lead Platinex. Their track record of success and extensive experience in mining, capital markets and finance sectors prime the company for tremendous economic growth and high-grade discovery potential. Greg Ferron, CEO, has over 20 years of experience within the mining industry and capital markets ranging from project development to investor relations. Graham Warren, CFO, brings 30 years of experience in the resource industry, domestically and internationally.
Key Projects
Shining Tree Gold Project
The Shining Tree gold property spans 23,219 hectares in the southwest portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Northern Ontario, Canada’s largest gold-producing region. The asset hosts excellent infrastructure, strategic positioning amongst some of the world’s most successful gold mines and initial discoveries of high-grade gold showings.
Shining Tree has seen limited modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt but poses exceptional exploration potential. Its unique local intrusion structures have demonstrated the proliferation of known gold occurrences.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Exploration Results: A 2020 channel sampling program revealed a collection of 21 grab samples of quartz vein material, which were assayed for gold. Sample highlights include returned gold grades between 0.1g/t and 5.43g/t gold.
- Recently Expanded Project: In 2022, Platinex acquired an additional 63 mining claims, adjoining its Shining Tree property. This acquisition increased the company’s holdings to 23,219 hectares. The additional 1,372 hectares are located in the central-western portion of the Shining Tree area, land that was identified as a likely source of highly anomalous gold indication.
- Additional Drill Targets Being Evaluated: The company is currently compiling and evaluating exploration data by leveraging artificial intelligence to identify targets for upcoming exploratory drilling.
- Exploration Program Commenced: Platinex has begun an exploration program at the 225 km2 Shining Tree Gold Project designed to identify new gold targets. Prospecting, geological mapping, litho-geochemical sampling, and soil sampling will be carried out in five areas located outside the central core of the property.
W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project
Located in the emerging Ring of Fire in Ontario, the 100-percent-owned W2 project covers 17,665 hectares and provides polymetallic exposure. The project is 475 kilometers from Thunder Bay and 50 kilometers from the future Webequie Supply Road. Once completed, the supply road will provide a year-round connection between the asset and the provincial highway network.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Mineralizations: The asset contains several promising mineralizations covering several minerals, including:
- PGE reef: This 5-kilometer PGE deposit has received historical drilling that makes it an ideal target for future campaigns.
- Bulk-tonnage copper-nickel: Drill holes away from the PGE reef indicate lower-grade copper-nickel mineralizations.
- Copper-nickel-PGE deposits: VTEM/AeroTem II surveys have identified several untested conductors in the easter section of the project.
- Shear-hosted gold: A 35-kilometer strike length on the west and northeast sides indicates the presence of gold deposits.
- Titanium-vanadium: The northern section of the project indicates iron-titanium-vanadium oxides for future exploration.
- Chromite: Several locations have indicated potential to host layers of chromite.
- Ring of Fire Receiving Significant Funding: The Canadian federal government has allocated C$250 million in funding for new mining infrastructure, including in the Ring of Fire. Ontario has also pledged C$1 billion to support developing the region’s infrastructure.
- Two-Phase Drill Program Planned: The company has a 10,000-meter drill program planned to infill and twin historic resource areas, in addition to drilling new targets based on exploratory data.
Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project
The Muskrat Dam project contains compelling copper-nickel-platinum group elements, gold and chromite targets. Inco, Canadian Occidental, Serem, and other operators carried out historical exploration in the area during the 1970s and 1980s. However, the belt has seen little modern exploration, providing an excellent opportunity to make potential discoveries. The project comprises the Axe Lake, Windigo A and Fox Bay properties. Initial exploration activity at the Muskrat Dam Project will focus on mapping and sampling the white pegmatites on the Axe Lake property to confirm the presence and grade of lithium mineralization.
Management Team
Greg Ferron - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Greg Ferron has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience. He has held various senior-level roles in mining, corporate finance, and corporate development, including Laramide Resources Ltd., Treasury Metals Inc., TMX Group and Scotiabank. He currently serves on the board of directors at Fancamp Exploration Inc. and Platinex Inc.
Graham C. Warren - Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary
Graham C. Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector both domestically and internationally. Warren has served as CFO and director of numerous public and private companies. He has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations, including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.
Robin Webster - Director, Operations and Community Engagement
Robin Webster has more than 15 years of experience managing mineral exploration projects and resource companies, with a strong track record in Northwestern Ontario.
Felix Lee, P.Geo - Director
Felix Lee is an economic geologist and senior executive with over 30 years of experience both in Canada and internationally. Lee was the former president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.
Christophe Vereecke - Director
Christophe Vereecke is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Paris. He has a background in finance, oil and gas, mine royalties and renewable energy. Vereecke is currently a director of Treasury Metals Inc.
James R. Trusler - Non Executive Chairman and Technical Committee
James R. Trusler is a Chair Exploration Committee geological engineer with over 45 years of exploration experience and a history of discovery and strategic acquisitions of world-class gold, uranium and nickel-copper-platinum deposits. He has been involved in the discovery and drill definition of five nickel-copper-platinum deposits on the Raglan Nickel mine site hosted by the Glencore Group. Trusler has also supervised over ten field parties searching for uranium in the Athabasca Basin and led the exploration across 43 large properties throughout North America.
Sam Kiri - Director
Sam Kiri has over 20 years of capital markets and asset management experience in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim, with a primary focus on the mining and energy sectors. He was an equity analyst for the Scotia Pacific Rim Mutual Fund and one of the founders of Proactive Investors, a global media network which provides information on capital market activities, with considerable focus on the mining Sector. In addition, he is involved in cross border capital markets with ASX, and London AIM companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Sam was involved in macro policy research with focus on the impact of geo-politics on the energy and mining sectors. His past and present clients include Medley Global Advisors (US), Zimmerman Adams International (UK), CRU Group (UK) and Roskill/Wood Mackenzie (UK) global research institution specialized in Battery Metals and Industrial Minerals. Sam’s education includes a B. Sc. In Mechanical Engineering – (Petroleum Refining) and he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (London).