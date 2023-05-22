Ontario is a world-class mining jurisdiction known for its mining-friendly government, robust infrastructure and skilled local workforce. This Canadian province contains several prolific mining districts including the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and the Ring of Fire.

The Ontario government recently implemented several programs and measures to encourage investment in exploration and infrastructure related to the development of green/battery metals in Ontario, with a specific focus on the Ring of Fire. This region is one of Ontario's most promising mineral development opportunities and is known for high-grade cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum deposits.

The Abitibi Greenstone Belt, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the world's most valuable gold mining districts and the most productive gold-producing region in Canada. Since the 1990s, the geological marvel has yielded over 180 million ounces of gold and millions more in specialty and industrial metals. Several multi-million-ounce gold deposits present prospective mining companies with unparalleled exploration potential in the Abitibi.

Platinex (CSE:PTX) is a junior exploration and development mining company with two district-scale opportunities targeting gold, copper, nickel and PGEs. The company’s flagship project is its 100-percent owned Shining Tree gold project near the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario. The company recently acquired 100 percent in two claims in the Leonard Township, which lie within Target Area #5 at Shining Tree.

Additionally, Platinex has acquired 100 percent of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE project (formerly Lansdowne House) located in Ontario’s promising Ring of Fire. Both projects are in the discovery phase and have district-scale blue sky potential.

At the W2 Copper Nickel PGE Project, the company also recently closed an option agreement with two arm's length parties, through which it has the right to acquire a 100 percent interest in fifty-two unpatented mining claims. The claims are within the boundary of the company's existing land package.

W2 has seen past drilling by Inco and more recently Aurora Platinum/FNX; and Shining Tree was a historical, small-scale gold producer. The company also has a royalty portfolio that provides additional opportunities for revenue growth.