Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX:RIM) has its roots in NSW with a long history of exploration activity within some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Central Western NSW and the Broken Hill districts. With a highly capable and accomplished technical team, the company is committed to employing best-in-class geoscience to discovery Australia's next critical minerals mines.

With a combination of 100% owned assets and JV projects, Rimfire's Lachlan Orogen Projects are on the doorstep of some of Australia's truly great gold-copper porphyry mines such as Northparkes, Cadia and Cowal within a region dominated by major international mining businesses.

In the iconic Broken Hill region which has been a major production centre for base metals, Rimfire is primarily focused on chasing up historical occurrences of cobalt mineralisation and has projects proximate to ASX listed Cobalt Blue Ltd's Broken Hill Cobalt Project.

As a company committed to the discovery of critical minerals orebodies of scale, Rimfire aims to deliver enduring value to shareholders.