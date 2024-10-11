Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rimfire Pacific Mining

Rimfire Pacific Mining

ASX:RIM

Focussed on exploring for critical minerals in NSW, Australia

Press Releases

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update

Company Overview

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX:RIM) has its roots in NSW with a long history of exploration activity within some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Central Western NSW and the Broken Hill districts. With a highly capable and accomplished technical team, the company is committed to employing best-in-class geoscience to discovery Australia's next critical minerals mines.

With a combination of 100% owned assets and JV projects, Rimfire's Lachlan Orogen Projects are on the doorstep of some of Australia's truly great gold-copper porphyry mines such as Northparkes, Cadia and Cowal within a region dominated by major international mining businesses.

In the iconic Broken Hill region which has been a major production centre for base metals, Rimfire is primarily focused on chasing up historical occurrences of cobalt mineralisation and has projects proximate to ASX listed Cobalt Blue Ltd's Broken Hill Cobalt Project.

As a company committed to the discovery of critical minerals orebodies of scale, Rimfire aims to deliver enduring value to shareholders.

Rimfire Pacific Mining
*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Rimfire Pacific Mining ( ASX:RIM ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Rimfire Pacific Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Rimfire Pacific Mining is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Rimfire Pacific Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

Rimfire Pacific Mining
