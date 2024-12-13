Strategic Consolidation of Hidden Lake and Board Changes

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Loyal Lithium Limited

Strategic Consolidation of Hidden Lake and Board Changes

Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) (Loyal Lithium, LLI, or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial LLI shareholder. Mr. Blair Way, Non- Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives. The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.

Highlights

  • Loyal Lithium is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial Loyal Lithium shareholder.
  • Mr. Blair Way, Non-Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives.
  • The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater
  • flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
  • Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li2O, and the all-weather Highway 4.
  • Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience within the resources and construction industry throughout Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Europe.
  • With $6.0 million in funding2, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.

Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li20, and the all-weather Highway 4.

Figure 1: Hidden Lake Lithium Project - 100% Loyal Lithium owned with 3,250m of outcropping Lithium (spodumene) Dykes strategically positioned between LIFT POWER's MRE and Highway 4.

Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience in the resources and construction industry across Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Lurope. As President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, Mr. Way was integral in growing the company through the successful exploration and consolidation of the largest lithium deposit in North America, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formerly Corvette). With $6.0 million in funding, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.

Commenting on the consolidation agreement and appointment of Mr. Blair Way, Loyal Lithium Managing Director, Mr Adam Ritchie, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Blair to the Loyal Lithium Board. His extensive regional and industry expertise will be invaluable as we drive the company's growth initiatives. Blair's proven track record with Patriot Battery Metals speaks for itself and demonstrates his unique ability to advance projects and create shareholder value."

"The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project enables us to actively explore emerging opportunities for innovative solutions in Canadian critical mineral mines. The Hidden Lake Lithium Project, located along a highway, features unique geology and mineralogy that could deliver meaningful economic and social benefits to the region."

"I look forward to working closely with Blair to execute our 2025 strategic plan and advance both our Hidden Lake project and the Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec."

Commenting on his appointment, Loyal Lithium Non Executive Director, Mr Blair Way, said:

"It has been a pleasure working with Adam and the Loyal Lithium team over the last 18 months. The team has done a great job in advancing their Canadian hard rock lithium assets, achieving significant milestones to date.

The long-term source of North America's lithium is becoming increasingly clear with several Quebec-based world-class hard rock assets now defined. The Trieste Greenstone Belt demonstrates significant potential, showing early-stage characteristics similar to those seen by Patriot Battery Metals at Shaakichiuwaanaan.

The collaboration potential of the Trieste Greenstone Belt is the key to unlocking value for all, contributing to the sustainable development of the lithium industry. I look forward to working with the Loyal Lithium team to realise this potential and further advancing Loyal's assets.

THE HIDDEN LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT CONSOLIDATION AGREEMENT

The Hidden Lake Lithium Project was initially structured as a 60% Loyal Lithium and 40% Patriot Battery Metals joint venture. The parties involved have now agreed to divest Patriot Battery Metals' minority 40% holding in exchange for shares in Loyal Lithium.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Loyal Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:llibattery metalslithiumlithium investingresource
The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production


Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Summit’s maiden drilling program has commenced at the recently acquired 100% owned Barra Lithium Project (“Barra”).

The Barra Lithium Project consists of four recently acquired tenements that are located within close proximity to the existing operating Miranda Lithium mine that is within the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (“BPP”) in northeast Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Proposed issue of securities - EUR

Proposed issue of securities - EUR

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Proposed issue of securities - EUR

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Issue of Equity and TVR


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries.

Rio Tinto Shares Initial Resources and Ore Reserves for Rincon Lithium Project

Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) released an initial mineral resources and ore reserves report for its 100 percent owned Argentina-based Rincon project on Wednesday (December 4).

Mineral resources inclusive of ore reserves comprise 1.54 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in the measured category, with 7.75 million tonnes in the indicated category and 2.29 million tonnes in the inferred category.

Probable ore reserves are made up of 2.07 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Lawrence Lepard: "Big Print" Coming — Fully Expect US$5,000 Gold, US$200,000 Bitcoin

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Plus Uranium and Natural Gas in 2025

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Energy Investing

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Gold Investing

Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

×