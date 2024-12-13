- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Strategic Consolidation of Hidden Lake and Board Changes
Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX:LLI) (Loyal Lithium, LLI, or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial LLI shareholder. Mr. Blair Way, Non- Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives. The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
Highlights
- Loyal Lithium is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement for the consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project, with Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) becoming a substantial Loyal Lithium shareholder.
- Mr. Blair Way, Non-Executive Director and former President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, will join the Loyal Lithium Board of Directors, bringing valuable regional and industry expertise to guide the company's growth initiatives.
- The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project provides Loyal Lithium with greater
- flexibility and optionality to deploy innovative exploration and development solutions.
- Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li2O, and the all-weather Highway 4.
- Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience within the resources and construction industry throughout Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Europe.
- With $6.0 million in funding2, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.
Loyal Lithium's 100% owned Hidden Lake Lithium Project is strategically located 65 km from the mining city of Yellowknife, NWT. It is positioned between LIFT Power (TSXV:LIFT), which has a regional MRE1 of 50.4 Mt @ 1.0% Li20, and the all-weather Highway 4.
Figure 1: Hidden Lake Lithium Project - 100% Loyal Lithium owned with 3,250m of outcropping Lithium (spodumene) Dykes strategically positioned between LIFT POWER's MRE and Highway 4.
Mr. Way is an experienced international executive with over 30 years of management experience in the resources and construction industry across Australasia, Canada, the United States, and Lurope. As President & CEO of Patriot Battery Metals, Mr. Way was integral in growing the company through the successful exploration and consolidation of the largest lithium deposit in North America, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formerly Corvette). With $6.0 million in funding, Loyal Lithium is well positioned to advance its promising Canadian lithium assets for the maturing North American lithium market.
Commenting on the consolidation agreement and appointment of Mr. Blair Way, Loyal Lithium Managing Director, Mr Adam Ritchie, said:
"We are thrilled to welcome Blair to the Loyal Lithium Board. His extensive regional and industry expertise will be invaluable as we drive the company's growth initiatives. Blair's proven track record with Patriot Battery Metals speaks for itself and demonstrates his unique ability to advance projects and create shareholder value."
"The consolidation of the Hidden Lake Lithium Project enables us to actively explore emerging opportunities for innovative solutions in Canadian critical mineral mines. The Hidden Lake Lithium Project, located along a highway, features unique geology and mineralogy that could deliver meaningful economic and social benefits to the region."
"I look forward to working closely with Blair to execute our 2025 strategic plan and advance both our Hidden Lake project and the Trieste Lithium Project in Quebec."
Commenting on his appointment, Loyal Lithium Non Executive Director, Mr Blair Way, said:
"It has been a pleasure working with Adam and the Loyal Lithium team over the last 18 months. The team has done a great job in advancing their Canadian hard rock lithium assets, achieving significant milestones to date.
The long-term source of North America's lithium is becoming increasingly clear with several Quebec-based world-class hard rock assets now defined. The Trieste Greenstone Belt demonstrates significant potential, showing early-stage characteristics similar to those seen by Patriot Battery Metals at Shaakichiuwaanaan.
The collaboration potential of the Trieste Greenstone Belt is the key to unlocking value for all, contributing to the sustainable development of the lithium industry. I look forward to working with the Loyal Lithium team to realise this potential and further advancing Loyal's assets.
THE HIDDEN LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT CONSOLIDATION AGREEMENT
The Hidden Lake Lithium Project was initially structured as a 60% Loyal Lithium and 40% Patriot Battery Metals joint venture. The parties involved have now agreed to divest Patriot Battery Metals' minority 40% holding in exchange for shares in Loyal Lithium.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Loyal Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, had produced a video highlighting the recent lithium carbonate pilot scale production as reported in the RNS published 21st November 2024. Link to video: https://shorturl.at/a9WLq
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman at CleanTech Lithium, said:
"We are thrilled that the Company, in collaboration with Conductive Energy Inc. and Forward Water Technologies, has successfully produced pilot-scale lithium carbonate samples, providing verification for each process step. The recent site visit video showcased the effectiveness of the downstream conversion process and marks a significant step towards the development stage of our lithium projects based on using direct lithium extraction (DLE).
The samples will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the grade and impurity profile, which is expected to be battery-grade. The pilot plant will provide significant volumes of battery grade samples for strategic partner qualification. Congratulations to all the teams involved."
Haafiz Hasham, Chief Executive Officer at Conductive Energy, said:
"We are excited to work with CleanTech Lithium to convert the high-quality eluate produced by their DLE pilot plant utilising brine from their Laguna Verde project, into lithium carbonate using Conductive Energy's advanced chemical conversion technology. This successful pilot highlights the potential of CleanTech Lithium's DLE process and our expertise in downstream processing to drive scalable, high-purity lithium production for the global energy transition."
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil
Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Summit’s maiden drilling program has commenced at the recently acquired 100% owned Barra Lithium Project (“Barra”).
The Barra Lithium Project consists of four recently acquired tenements that are located within close proximity to the existing operating Miranda Lithium mine that is within the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (“BPP”) in northeast Brazil.
Summit has completed extensive ground mapping and sampling across the Barra Project that has highlighted multiple, newly discovered quartz outcrops that are aligned along the predicted regional trend lines.
The pegmatites observed in the adjacent Lithium mine are zonal and contain a large central quartz core with the Lithium mineralisation distributed broadly on each side of the core. The Company believes that the quartz outcrops detected across the Barra Project highlight potential extensions of previously unmapped pegmatite quartz cores, as they are observed to run northeast along strike from the existing Lithium mine. Additional large quartz outcrops have been identified in the mapping program, which could also indicate the possibility of multiple pegmatites running parallel to the main trend line. As a result, the drilling program has been designed to test these new prospective areas, along with the main pegmatite trend line.
Click here for the full ASX release
Proposed issue of securities - EUR
Lithium Universe
Overview
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is dedicated to closing the ‘Lithium Conversion Gap’ in North America by developing a mine-to-battery-grade lithium carbonate strategy in Québec, Canada. Our mission is to support the supply chain needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in the automotive sector, by converting spodumene supply into lithium chemicals for EV battery plants North America.
Our business model focuses on converting spodumene supplies under "take or pay" agreements with OEMs. These agreements include protective pricing mechanisms, such as floor and ceiling prices, to ensure stable margins and mitigate market volatility. This approach guarantees our LU7 refinery's payback while providing OEMs with a reliable and sustainable supply of lithium chemicals.
Company Highlights
- Focussed on closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America by establishing a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate plant at Bécancour, Québec
- Definitive feasibility study has commenced and initial metallurgical testing is yielding results greater than battery grade specification.
- Led by lithium development veteran Iggy Tan, who seeks to replicate his successes at Galaxy Resources with Lithium Universe.
- The company is composed of lithium industry leaders, named the ‘Lithium Dream Team’, representing multiple decades of combined experience in mining exploration, development, production and operations.
The ’Lithium Conversion Gap’
North America anticipates a surge in battery manufacturing, with over 20 major manufacturers planning to deploy an estimated 1,000 GW of battery capacity. These are companies such as General Motors, LG Energy Solution, Ford, Power Co, Northvolt, Tesla, AESC, Toyota and Honda. Assuming the planned battery manufacturing capacity of 1,000 GW by 2028, using a ratio of 850 g lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) per KWh, the company estimates that 850,000 tons of LCE per annum will be required to satisfy demand in North America.
On the supply side, Canada has surpassed China to claim the top spot in BloombergNEF’s Global Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Chain Ranking, a comprehensive annual evaluation of 30 countries’ potential to develop secure, reliable, and sustainable lithium-ion battery supply chains. Québec has been established as one of the most prospective regions with over 40 companies dedicated to lithium exploration and development. The cumulative lithium resource in just Québec exceeds 500Mt at +1 percent lithium oxide across eight distinct projects, which has increased over 100 percent within the last 12 months. Many companies have plans to develop mines and concentrating facilities to produce spodumene concentrate.
Figure 1: Projected US EV Battery Demand and Announced Battery Production Capacity (2022-2032)
[Source: US Department of Energy, January 2023]
Spodumene concentrate needs to be converted to battery-grade lithium carbonate or hydroxide to be used in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Currently, there are no operational converters in North America and the company estimates approximately only 100,000 tons of planned hard rock converters are slated for construction in the region. The region seeks to decrease dependence on Chinese lithium converters, aligning with both commercial and national security goals. Canada, acknowledging the significance of energy security, has intensified efforts to reduce Chinese involvement in the sector as part of a “decoupling” or “de-risking” strategy, mirroring the actions taken by the United States.
The ’Lithium Dream Team’
The company’s strategy involves assembling a seasoned team of lithium experts renowned for rapidly delivering successful projects, dubbed the 'Lithium Dream Team', boasting extensive expertise in both hard rock lithium extraction and downstream operations, all within a single company.
Lithium Universe is headed by the chairman, Iggy Tan, who is considered a pioneer in the modern lithium industry. Over 20 years ago, Tan was one of the first Australian mining executives to recognize the potential of the emerging lithium-ion battery industry. He led Galaxy Resources and built the Mt Cattlin spodumene project (137,000 tpa of spodumene product) and the downstream Jiangsu lithium carbonate project (with a capacity of 17,000 tpa). This was the first large-scale vertically integrated, mine-to-battery-grade lithium carbonate project in the world.
Joining Iggy on the board are Pat Scallan and Dr. Jingyuan Liu. Scallan is a seasoned veteran of the lithium industry with over 25 years of managing the world-class Greenbushes Mine. He oversaw the mine's many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to over 1.4 million tpa today. Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He was previously the general manager of development and technologies at Galaxy Resources, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project and the world-renowned Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant. Liu has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally.
Additional Dream Team members include: Terry Stark, who previously served as the general manager of operations for both Mt Cattlin and James Bay projects; Roger Pover, with extensive experience as plant manager at Greenbushes and Mt Cattlin; and Huy Nguyen, known for his expertise in the design and construction of the Mt Cattlin mine. John Loxton, who was involved in the construction of the Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant for Hatch Engineering, has also joined the company. John Sobolewski, former CFO and company secretary of Galaxy Resources pivotal in financing both projects, assumes the role of chief financial officer role at Lithium Universe, marking a significant addition to the LU7 team's financial expertise in the lithium domain.
Lithium Carbonate Refinery
The Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant was designed to produce 17,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium carbonate. It adopted advanced Western style continuous process control techniques, setting a standard for lithium refineries globally. The plant now exceeds its design capacity, producing 20,000 tpa, and its battery-grade product ranks among the industry's finest. Constructed and achieving steady-state quality was accomplished within two years of ground-breaking. Lithium Universe plans to replicate the successful design of the Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant entirely, employing the same suppliers, equipment and engineering firm – mitigating the second major risk. Lithium Universe has contracted Hatch Limited to conduct the definitive feasibility study (DFS), the same engineering company responsible for the original design and construction of the Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant.
Lithium Universe is advancing a mine-to-battery-grade lithium carbonate strategy in Canada through the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH). The QLPH includes a multi-purpose independent 1 Mtpa concentrator and an independent 16,000 tpa battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The QLPH concentrator and lithium carbonate plant aim to replicate the proven success of the Mt Cattlin spodumene operation and Jiangsu lithium carbonate plant to minimize startup and operational risks.
Figure 2: The Company’s proposed lithium carbonate refinery at layout at Bécancour, Québec.
The company has successfully executed an option agreement to acquire a commercial property located within the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP) between Québec City and Montréal. The industrial land secured is only 2.5 kms to the Bécancour deep-water port, allowing the import of spodumene to the facility. The company is taking a significant step towards the production of greener battery-grade lithium carbonate at the proposed Becancour lithium refinery.
Results of its preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for the Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment. LU7 continues to progress full definitive feasibility study while offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway.
Financial Modelling:
- Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8 percent of approximately US$779 million
- IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5 percent and payback of 3.5 years based on;
- Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
- Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC
- Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
- Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
- Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC
As an integral part of the company’s DFS, Lithium Universe has initiated metallurgical testing on various sources of spodumene. This process involves utilizing the flow sheet developed for the Québec Lithium Processing Hub refinery.
Currently, the testing is progressing smoothly, and no challenges have been identified with any of the spodumene samples. Each test program is thorough and spans several weeks, with two complete programs already concluded successfully achieving higher than the international battery grade specification of 99.5 percent lithium carbonate. All impurity levels were well within specification limits.
Management Team
Iggy Tan - Executive Chair
Iggy Tan, a trailblazer of the modern lithium industry, was one of the first Australian mining executives to identify the significant opportunity within the emerging lithium-ion battery sector when he spearheaded Galaxy Resources Limited. Tan is looking to replicate that success with Lithium Universe, having built Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate project. He also acquired the James Bay Spodumene Project in Canada and the Sal de Vida Brine Project in Argentina for Galaxy.
When Tan started at Galaxy, the company’s market capitalization was less than AU$10 million. It rose to AU$2.5 billion when the company merged with Orocobre Limited in August 2021. Tan's previous experience working with lithium dates back to the early 1990s when he briefly managed the Greenbushes Lithium Mine and commissioned the first lithium carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated.
Tan has over 30 years of chemical and mining experience and has served as executive director for a number of ASX-listed companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Cross, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is currently CEO and managing director of Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC,FRA:A3Y)
Alex Hanly - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Hanly has over 10 years of experience in capital delivery and operational management for publicly listed companies within the mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries in Australia and Africa. Over the last three years, Hanly held the role of chief executive officer of ASX-listed gold company Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL). He was responsible for the successful IPO of the company, the operational management and the efficient execution of the fast-track strategy.
Hanly has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration specialising in global project management.
Patrick Scallan - Non-executive Director
Patrick Scallan’s extensive experience in the lithium industry is a valuable addition to the LGX board. With over 25 years of management experience at the world-class Greenbushes Mine, he is a seasoned veteran. Greenbushes is the largest lithium hard rock mine globally and also hosts the highest-grade ore body in the world. This makes Greenbushes a unique anomaly, as no other lithium deposit worldwide compares to it.
Scallan oversaw the mine’s many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to 1.4 million tpa today, and navigated numerous ownership changes during his tenure. He is a specialist in hard rock mining and spodumene concentrating, with downstream relationships with major spodumene converters worldwide.
Scallan is also highly skilled in managing local community relationships, having acted as shire councillor for nearly 20 years during his time at Greenbushes, receiving his Order of Australia Medal for his community and local government contribution. His previous roles include management positions at Capel and Eneabba Mineral Sands in Western Australia and Western Deep Levels Gold Mine in South Africa.
Dr. Jingyuan Liu - Non-executive director
Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He previously held the position of general manager of development and technologies at Galaxy Resources, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Liu also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project.
Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Liu has over 30 years’ experience in project management, process and equipment design for minerals processing and the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel and energy industries, both in Australian and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia and has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.
He is currently chief technology officer for Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), developing high capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries.
John Sobolewski - Chief Financial Officer
John Sobolewski’s experience in the lithium industry offers another valuable addition to the LU7 dream team. At Galaxy Resources, he played a pivotal role during the feasibility, funding, construction and operation phases of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene mine and Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. He was also crucial in establishing teams and systems in Australia and internationally. His experience in financial modelling and debt modelling for both projects will be critical in Lithium Universe, completing definitive feasibility studies of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub concentrator and lithium carbonate refinery projects.
Sobolewski is a chartered accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His previous roles include managing director and CEO with Mintrex, CFO and company secretary with Mintrex, Galaxy Resources Limited and Vital Metals Limited, financial controller and company secretary with Croesus Mining NL, and group accountant and company secretary with Titan Resources NL.
Vincent John Fayad - Joint Company Secretary
Vincent John Fayad is a chartered accountant with over 40 years of experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and advisory-related services primarily undertaken by mid-tier accounting firm PKF. In 2016, he established his own firm, Vince Fayad & Associates, to provide accounting and advisory services within Australia and overseas.
Over the last 25 years, Fayad has spent a significant amount of time advising on various transactions, predominantly related to the mining and exploration industries and providing accounting and corporate secretarial experience to mining exploration companies.
Fayad is currently an executive director and joint company secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE) and joint company secretary of Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV). He is also a non-executive director of Nexon Asia Pacific, a telecommunications company, controlled by private equity group EQT.
Kurt Laney - Joint Company Secretary
Kurt Laney is an experienced chartered accountant specialising in the provision of advisory, consultancy, taxation and corporate secretarial services. Laney is currently an associate director of Vince Fayad and Associates, where he provides accounting and taxation services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, large family-owned businesses and multinational entities.
Laney is also the joint company secretary and CFO of Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) and Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE), along with several unlisted public companies primarily focused on the tech and mining industries. He has previously served as the company secretary of Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL).
Justin Rivers - Head of Geology
Justin Rivers possesses more than 20 years of senior executive, technical and commercial experience in Africa, Australia, Asia, Arctic, Middle East, North America and South America in the major and junior space, with a particular focus on Iron Ore and Gold. He has a well-tenured strategic and tactical approach to the mining industry with intimate commercial, business development and M&A experience in Tier-1, publicly listed and private equity environments.
Prior to joining Lithium Universe Limited, Rivers held the position of executive director and CEO of Mauritian domiciled private equity company Convertible Resources, driving strategic development of its gold projects in the Siguiri region of northeast Guinea. He has a Bachelor of Science (first class honours) majoring in geology and environmental science from the University of Tasmania.
Terry Stark - Head of Mining
Terry Stark was previously managing director - resources division for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), where he was responsible for all of Galaxy’s mineral resources assets such as exploration and mine operations. Stark oversaw the Mt Cattlin construction and subsequent successful start-up. He also managed the Galaxy James Bay project and had a good relationship with the local Cree Nation.
A veteran mining engineer, Stark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science specialising in mining engineering.
John Loxton - Head of Lithium Carbonate Refinery
John Loxton's lithium experience commenced in 2010 with work on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China where his responsibilities initially were at a Sponsor level, and further into the project. He was the project manager for the final stages of construction and commissioning. In 2019, Loxton was engaged by Tianqi Lithium as head of projects for the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. He managed the commissioning of the first train achieving the first product in 2021 and undertook execution planning and establishing a project team for an identical second train in 2022. Loxton is a project manager with over 45 years of experience across a diverse range of energy, industrial, process, civil, and major infrastructure projects.
Roger Pover — Head of Processing
Roger Pover was previously the Mt Cattlin plant manager for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY). He was part of the commissioning and start up team and operated the plant for many years. Pover also directed all optimisation modifications made at Mt Cattlin.
Pover is a veteran in the lithium industry, having commenced his career at Greenbushes Lithium mine in the early 90s. He has a 45-year career in the mining and chemical processing industries involving mineral sands, alumina refining, lithium, iron ore, tantalum minerals and tin production.
Huy Nguyen — Engineering Manager
Huy Nguyen has been seconded from Mintrex to act as Lithium Universe Limited’s engineering client representative. Mintrex was the lead engineering company that designed and constructed (together with DRA Global) the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Plant.
Nguyen was part of the construction supervision when Mt Cattlin was built, so he is experienced with not only the design but also the construction process that delivered a project on time and on budget.
Nguyen has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Curtin University, Master of Business Administration and a member of Engineer Australia.
Victoria Vargas - Director, Lithium Universe Holdings (Canada)
Victoria Vargas brings to Lithium Universe (Holdings) more than 25 years of experience in the North American capital markets, with a significant focus on the Canadian mineral sector. She began her career at Kinross Gold Corporation and joined Alamos Gold in 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing investor exposure and facilitating the company's transition from the TSX Venture to the TSX. Before joining Alamos Gold, Vargas worked for H2O Innovation, a Québec-based company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services for the water and wastewater treatment industry.
Issue of Equity and TVR
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile,announces that it has agreed with certain consultants and service providers to settle their accrued fees for a period from May-24 to Oct-24 totalling £63,993 through the issue of 290,877 new ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the Company at a price of 22 pence per ordinary share (the "Fee Shares"), which represents a 18.9% premium to the closing mid-market price on 5 December 2024.
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 290,877 Fee Shares, which when issued will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that trading in the Fee Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 12 December 2024.
Following the issue and allotment of the Fee Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 84,235,673 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.
Accordingly, as from Admission the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 84,235,673 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, CleanTech Lithium under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Rio Tinto Shares Initial Resources and Ore Reserves for Rincon Lithium Project
Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) released an initial mineral resources and ore reserves report for its 100 percent owned Argentina-based Rincon project on Wednesday (December 4).
Mineral resources inclusive of ore reserves comprise 1.54 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in the measured category, with 7.75 million tonnes in the indicated category and 2.29 million tonnes in the inferred category.
Probable ore reserves are made up of 2.07 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
Rincon was acquired by Rio Tinto from Rincon Mining in March 2022. It is located in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina’s Salta province, which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves.
A feasibility study for the property outlines full-scale production of approximately 53,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually over a 40 year mine life. Subject to permitting, Rio Tinto plans to expand production at the site to 60,000 tonnes per year via debottlenecking and improvement programs.
The company expects to make a final investment decision on full-scale operations at Rincon toward the end of 2024.
A pilot battery-grade lithium carbonate plant with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes is currently in development. According to the company, it is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025.
Argentina's lithium reserves are the third largest in the world, standing at 3.6 million tonnes. The country is also the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, producing 9,600 tonnes of the metal in 2023.
