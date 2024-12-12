Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, had produced a video highlighting the recent lithium carbonate pilot scale production as reported in the RNS published 21st November 2024. Link to video: https://shorturl.at/a9WLq

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman at CleanTech Lithium, said:

"We are thrilled that the Company, in collaboration with Conductive Energy Inc. and Forward Water Technologies, has successfully produced pilot-scale lithium carbonate samples, providing verification for each process step. The recent site visit video showcased the effectiveness of the downstream conversion process and marks a significant step towards the development stage of our lithium projects based on using direct lithium extraction (DLE).

The samples will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the grade and impurity profile, which is expected to be battery-grade. The pilot plant will provide significant volumes of battery grade samples for strategic partner qualification. Congratulations to all the teams involved."

Haafiz Hasham, Chief Executive Officer at Conductive Energy, said:

"We are excited to work with CleanTech Lithium to convert the high-quality eluate produced by their DLE pilot plant utilising brine from their Laguna Verde project, into lithium carbonate using Conductive Energy's advanced chemical conversion technology. This successful pilot highlights the potential of CleanTech Lithium's DLE process and our expertise in downstream processing to drive scalable, high-purity lithium production for the global energy transition."

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

