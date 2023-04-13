Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Gold Investing News

Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares

NYSE:GFI

Gold Fields Ltd is a producer of gold and is a holder of gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru. In Peru, the company also produces copper. The company is primarily involved in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and silver and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. It conducts underground and surface mining operations at St. Ives, underground-only operations at Agnew, Granny Smith and South Deep and surface-only open pit mining at Damang, Tarkwa and Cerro Corona. The company's revenues are derived from the sale of gold that it produces.

Press Releases

Ghana Reduces Corporate Tax Rate, Royalty Rate for Gold Fields

Gold Fields’ Production Rises 21 Percent in Q4 2013

Gold Fields Completes Acquisition of Barrick Mines

The Conversation (0)
×