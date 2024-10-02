



Investor Insight Vertex Minerals offers a compelling value proposition predicated on combining innovative, sustainable mining methodologies with a staged development plan and a strategic, near-term production path. The company is well-positioned to unlock the significant potential of this high-grade gold project.

Overview Vertex Minerals ( ASX : VTX ) is an Australian mineral exploration company and near-term gold producer in one of the highest-grade, if not the highest-grade, gold mining districts in Australia . The company is advancing its Reward gold mine, scheduled to commence production in January 2025, with a current mineral resource estimate of 419,000 tonnes at a high-grade of 16.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 225,000 oz contained gold. The Reward gold mine is committed to sustainable, low-impact, low-cost operations through the use of gravity separation technique, which has been hailed as one of the more sustainable alternatives for ore recovery. This mining technique leverages the natural force of gravity to separate valuable minerals from waste material. Gravity technology minimizes the use of harsh chemicals, resulting in a more environmentally friendly extraction process. Among its other benefits include, reduced power consumption, faster and efficient processing, lower operating costs, and improved recovery rates.

Looking along the Amalgamated Adit. Vertex Minerals’ potential to produce the highest grade and the greenest gold in the market is a key value proposition. The Reward gold mine is part of Vertex Minerals’ 100 percent owned Hill End gold property in New South Wales, an advanced stage production and exploration project, with a fully permitted processing plant. In addition to Reward, Hill End also comprises the Hargraves and Red Hill projects. All three assets have a combined mineral resource of 4.21 million tonnes of gold. A permitted mining licence and development approval are in place for the processing plant, stockpiles and the Reward underground mine. The company is led by a highly experienced management and technical team with a successful track record, committed to upholding the company’s strategic objectives and delivering shareholder value.

Company Highlights Vertex Minerals is a gold exploration and production company focused on the historic, high-grade Hill End gold property, with the ultimate goal of becoming Australia’s high-grade, green gold producer.

The company’s Reward underground mine is expected to be operational by early 2025, with a PFS showing excellent economics.

The Reward mine has a current mineral resource estimate of 419,000 tonnes at a high-grade of 16.7 g/t gold for 225,000 oz contained gold.

Using gravity separation technology will enable low-cost, high-efficiency and sustainable gold production.

Key Project Hill End Gold Project

Vertex Minerals is making significant strides in its exploration endeavors at the Hill End project, a cornerstone asset aimed at establishing sustainable gold production in New South Wales, Australia. Hill End is a historic gold mining town located in the Bathurst Regional Council in New South Wales. Gold occurrence at Hill End lies along a 25 km strike length, which includes the historical Hawkins Hill mine, where the late Silurian Chesleigh Formation hosts gold-bearing, bedding-parallel, laminated quartz veins and associated structures on the east limb of the Hill End anticline. The Hill End trough is a 70 km-wide and more than 200 km long, deep marine basin that is underlain by Ordovician volcanic rocks that lie between the Molong Volcanic Belt to the west and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt to the east. Both these volcanic belts belong to the Ordovician Macquarie Arc in the Lachlan Fold Belt of eastern Australia. Vertex Mineral’s strategy for Hill End includes reinstalling a refurbished 110 ktpa Gekko gravity gold plant, commencing gold production from existing stockpiles and developing the Reward mine. The company also plans further exploration and drilling to increase its high-grade resource at Hill End.

Reward underground has a long life beyond the mine plan

Reward Underground Gold Mine Vertex Minerals' Reward underground mine, situated in the historically significant Hill End gold district of New South Wales, represents a promising venture in high-grade gold extraction. Well-positioned for a simple start-up, Vertex plans to commence production at the Reward mine in January 2025. The existing gravity processing plant is located adjacent to the underground mine access point. Mine access point extends into the resource, so little development is required. The Reward gold mine has an indicated resource of 141,000 tonnes at 15.5 g/t gold for 71,000 oz contained gold, and 278,000 tonnes at 17.3 g/t gold for 155,000 oz contained gold in the inferred category. It’s a robust asset, with significant potential for resource growth and long life well beyond the mine plan. Vertex Minerals has initiated a strategic approach to bringing the Reward mine into production. In line with this, the company is currently refurbishing the gravity processing plant located near the underground mine access point. This strategic location facilitates a straightforward start-up process, reducing operational costs and time to production. Following the successful refurbishment of processing facilities, Vertex plans to initiate underground mining operations. The pre-feasibility study (PFS) conducted for the Reward mine presents encouraging financial prospects, including a projected pre-tax cash of $41 million over the life of mine at an assumed gold price of $3,000 per ounce, with a six-month payback. The mine targets an average monthly production of 2,169 oz over 23 months with 92 percent gold recovery. These projections underscore the potential economic viability of the project.

Sustainable Production At the heart of Vertex Minerals' plan is the integration of a high-performance Gekko gravity processing plant. This advanced facility will be strategically positioned adjacent to the underground mine access point, facilitating a seamless ore processing workflow.

Gravity technology in mining leverages the natural force of gravity to separate valuable minerals from waste material. This method is particularly effective for gold extraction, as gold particles are significantly denser than most other materials found in ore. The process involves using specialized equipment that exploits these density differences to isolate gold particles without relying heavily on chemical processes. Vertex Minerals anticipates several positive outcomes from the implementation of gravity technology at the Reward mine, including accelerated production timeline; increased throughput with a capacity of 120,000 tonnes per annum, a significant increase from the previous 30,000 tonnes; enhanced operational efficiency with faster processing times and lower operational costs; improved cash flow; and more importantly, sustainable mining practices, aligning with growing industry trends towards sustainability.

Exploration Plans Beyond the Reward mine operation, Vertex Minerals plans to conduct further exploration of the Hill End project to increase the size and grade of the resource. The project consists of a 34 km prospective strike that was the source of the largest gold specimen ever found globally. Despite its great potential for new discovery, Hill End has yet to undergo modern exploration, and Vertex Minerals is planning a multi-element and alteration mapping program at the property to better map out the zones where high-grade mineralization exists. A full geological review and an updated geological and structural model will underpin future exploration plans.