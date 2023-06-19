Belararox Raises $2.5 Million Via Placement

Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities and corporate developments.

W2 Copper-Nickel PGE and Gold Project ("W2")

At W2, located near Ontario's Ring of Fire, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements"), has received exploration permits, from Ontario's Ministry of Mines for twelve (12) drill pads in the western and central area of the project. The permits are dated June 14 th , 2023, and remain valid for three (3) years. Permits for nineteen (19) drill pads in the eastern portion of W2 were issued in October and December 2022. Endurance Elements is now authorized to proceed with a Phase 1 exploration program.

Greg Ferron, President, and CEO of Platinex, stated: "Since taking ownership of the project in January 2022, Platinex/Endurance Elements has been actively engaging with local indigenous communities and Ontario's Ministry of Mines (MINES) and remains committed to strengthening these relationships as exploration activities proceed. The issuance of these permits is a valuable step, and we can now proceed to begin work to prove the significant Cu-Ni-PGE potential of the project."

The W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project is comprised of 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ) in an area of world-class geological targets near Ontario's Ring of Fire. W2 controls a significant part of the "Oxford Stull Dome Complex", including the mineral-rich and under-explored, layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex ("LHIC"), which is highly prospective for copper-nickel (Cu-Ni), platinum group element (PGE), and chromite deposits.

Historical drilling along a 7.5 km folded corridor near the centre of the land package has identified widespread Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization across the widely spaced holes. Overall, the system shows strong parallels with the nearby Ring of Fire Intrusive Suite, which may well be coeval.

W2 is also highly prospective for gold deposits. Exploration plans for W2 remain focused on expanding the historical Cu-Ni-PGE zone at the centre of the property and testing Eagle's Nest-style VTEM targets in the eastern portion of the project. The western area of W2 brings compelling gold opportunities and optionality to the project.

Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree") and Heenan Mallard Gold Project ("Heenan Mallard")

The Company is also updating on exploration activities on its Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects which the Company holds a 75% interest through the South Timmins Mining joint venture ("South Timmins") with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (see news release dated May 17 th , 2023).

At Shining Tree, field crews have completed additional sampling and prospecting work in Area 3. A total of 535 B-horizon soil samples and 37 rock samples have been submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") for assay with results pending. Area 3 is located in south-central MacMurchy Township, and was selected as a priority target following an AI review of historical data. The target area is cut by northwest- and northeast-trending shears/faults and a north-northwest-trending fault like the Michiwakenda Lake fault, which hosts Platinex's Herrick deposit located 400 metres to the west in southeastern Churchill township.

The field crews are now working on a similar program in Area 2 and have collected 322 soil samples and 32 rock samples to date. This target area, in northern MacMurchy Township, covers the east-west-trending sheared Keewatin-Porcupine assemblage contact and is host to numerous northwest-trending splay structures off over a projected 6 km strike length of the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ).

Concurrently, a geological review of the central area of the project is in progress to evaluate the Herrick, Caswell, and Ronda Mine that will be used by Platinex to finalize drill programs at Shining Tree in Q3 and Q4 of 2023.

At Heenan Mallard, the Company has submitted an exploration permit application for mechanized stripping as well as four (4) drill pads at the Heenan Block, and is developing exploration plans for the River and Camp zones on the Mallard Block. Fieldwork is expected to commence once the crews finish the work in Area 2 at Shining Tree with a comprehensive geochemical and prospecting program planned for July that will target underexplored areas southeast of the River and Camp zones.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo and Joerg Kleinboeck, P. Geo, both are qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex Inc. creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project near the "Ring of Fire" in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, a 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining JV with Fancamp Exploration, which includes the 225 sq. km Shining Tree Gold Project, and the highly prospective Heenan Mallard Gold Project, both of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone on strike with IAMGOLD's Côté Gold deposits; as well, an option to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project with a primary focus on Lithium. Platinex also holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario. Having put together a strong and diversified project portfolio and an expert technical team, the Company is focused on comprehensively exploring and evaluating each project to maximize shareholder value. Platinex is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX.

For additional information on Platinex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://platinex.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-270-5042
Email: gferron@platinex.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward- looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to share the recent program updates and announcement made by Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("Platinex") with regards to the Shining Tree Gold Property, in which the Corporation holds a 25% interest through South Timmins Mining Inc. ("Goldco"), a joint venture with Platinex Inc. ( refer to news release dated March 14, 2023 ). GoldCo's Shining Tree Gold Property is strategically located in the South-West region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the world's largest 2.7-billion-year-old mineral-rich greenstone geological belt, which hosts numerous major gold and base metal deposits, and predominant gold producers ( refer to Figure 1 ).

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (OTC: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Shining Tree Gold Property in which the Company holds a 75% interest through the South Timmins Mining joint venture ("South Timmins") with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (see news release dated March 15, 2023). South Timmins holds a 100% interest in the Shining Tree Gold Property which borders Aris Gold's Juby Property as well as a 100% interest in the Heenan Mallard Gold Project which borders IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project.

At Shining Tree, the joint venture is working to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package including along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ) while continuing more focused exploration efforts in the central area of the project to support additional drilling at the Herrick deposit, Caswell prospect, and historic Ronda Mine (see attached map).

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,700,840 which was oversubscribed due to market demand. In addition, the Company wishes to announce the completion of the binding heads of agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in the Timmins, Ontario mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see press releases of the Company dated February 6, 2023 and March 10, 2023, for further details).

Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the Transaction (as defined below) with Platinex Inc. (" Platinex ") ( CSE: PTX) as previously announced (see news release dated February 6, 2023). As part of the Transaction, the Corporation transferred its Hennan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex's transferred its Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), a subsidiary of Platinex. Pursuant to the Transaction, Fancamp holds a 25% interest in the share capital of Goldco, while Platinex holds a 75% interest in the share capital of Goldco. Fancamp has an option to increase its shareholding to 50% pursuant to the terms provided in the Shareholders' Agreement (as defined below) entered into by the parties (the " Transaction ").

Xander Resources Announces AGM Results, Appointment of New Director and Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 19, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the " Meeting ") held on June 16, 2023.  All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved, as a result:

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Keith Patterson as Vice President of Generative Exploration for JOGMEC Joint Venture

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Patterson P.Geo., as the Company's Vice President of Generative Exploration.  Mr. Patterson, formerly Director of Project Generation and Greenfield Strategy with Eldorado Gold, has worked as an exploration professional for over twenty-five years throughout North America South America Europe and Asia.  He will lead FPX's newly formed global generative exploration alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Security (" JOGMEC ") which aims to build on the successes of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") by identifying new large-scale awaruite nickel deposits worldwide.

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV:EMO) announces that, further to its news release of June 5, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued an additional 7,500,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. Securities issued under the Offering will carry a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date hereof.

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field program on the Kinkaid property in Nevada has improved our understanding of the large-scale mineral potential of the property and reinforced previous suggestions by the Company's geologists that there may be a porphyry system at depth beneath the dozens of old high-grade gold-silver-copper prospects on the claims.

HIGHLIGHTS

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 4,287,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $857,500 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on June 15, 2023, the Second Environmental Court in Chile ruled that Los Andes has complied with all the conditions imposed on July 20, 2022 and is now authorized to restart drilling.

On March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court in Chile issued a preliminary injunction suspending the drilling program of the company. On July 20, 2022, the Court decided that the company's drilling program was compatible with the presence of the Andean cat, and that drilling could resume subject to certain conditions. The Company and its consultants worked to obtain certain government agencies' filings and approvals required by the Court as conditions, which the Court have now declared met, authorizing the Company to return to drilling.

