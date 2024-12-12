Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") reports that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 11, 2024 were duly passed by 25.25% of votes cast by the Company's Shareholders. Richard Mazur, Anthony Balme, Michael Steeves, Larry Okada, Paul Dennison, Janet Meiklejohn and Brian Christie were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan was approved. Following the AGM the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed:

Richard Mazur      President and CEO
Dan O'BrienChief Financial Officer
Rebecca Hunter Vice President, Exploration
Allison Rippin-Armstrong Vice President, Nunavut Affairs
Jacqueline CollinsCorporate Secretary


About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233544

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its 30 hole, 6,962 m summer drill program at its Aberdeen Uranium Project, located five kilometres to the west of the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project held by OranoDenisonUEC*. Forum has received 608 geochemical results from the 11 holes drilled to follow-up the successful 2023 program at the mineralized Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Seven of eleven holes were mineralized. Significant results are highlighted below.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 drilling program at the 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has concluded after thirty diamond drill holes were completed between late June and late September for a total of 6,962 metres. The program covered 5 of the more than 20 identified gravity targets on the 95,000-hectare property including the two existing discoveries at Tatiggaq and Qavvik. The Aberdeen Project is located adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik deposit which hosts 133 million pounds of uranium grading at 0.54% U3O8*. Assays are currently being processed at the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with results expected mid to late October due to a backlog at the facility. Further to its news release dated August 20, 2024, Forum continues to intersect uranium mineralization and intense alteration within favourable structural and lithological corridors for unconformity-style uranium deposits in an emerging uranium district comparable to the prolific Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has continued to intersect uranium mineralization, prolific structural and lithological controls and intense alteration at the Main and West deposits along the Tatiggaq Fault (Figure 1). A recent tour of Directors to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility with Forum's Geological Advisor, Dr. Peter Wollenberg, who discovered two of the largest deposits at Kiggavik, verified that the uranium mineralization processes on Forum's property are identical to the Kiggavik uranium deposits (Figure 2). Seventeen holes have been completed, totalling 4,307 metres along the Tatiggaq Fault within the 1.5km by 0.7km Tatiggaq anomaly (Figure 3). A total of 685 samples have been shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected by the end of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) segment accounted for a noticeable share of global Nuclear Power Market and is projected to experience significant growth in the near future. The Electric Power Generation segment is expected to expand at the significant CAGR retaining position throughout the forecast period." An additional report from IBIS World mentioned: "Nuclear power companies produce electricity by heating water in a reactor via nuclear fission and using the produced steam to spin large turbines. The United States has more nuclear electricity generation capacity than any other country, generating more than 771.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity alone, according to the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) most recent Electric Power Monthly report." In an article published by Financial Gambits: "The recent sanctions on Russian uranium imports have disrupted global supply chains, increasing the reliance on domestic and allied sources. The US government has shown strong support for domestic uranium production, with significant investments in nuclear energy infrastructure and policy support for new projects. As a matter of fact, the U.S. federal government said it would provide a $1.5 billion loan to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan last month. Holtec International acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades plant in 2022 with plans to dismantle it. But now the emphasis is on restarting it by late 2025, following support from the state of Michigan and the Biden administration. Right now the U.S. is the world's largest producer of nuclear power but the problem is that it imports 90% of its annual uranium requirement. For a long time now the U.S. has heavily relied on Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan for nearly 50% of its uranium supply. This won't be the case for too long however, considering that on April 30, the Senate voted to approve legislation banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia." Active Mining Companies in the industry include: Panther Minerals Inc. (OTCPK: GLIOF) (CSE: PURR), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Download the PDF here.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has completed the first milestone (the " First Milestone ") of the previously announced option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024. Pursuant to the Agreement, Skyharbour agreed to grant the Company an option to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. For more information regarding the Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$8.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$8,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lithium Investing

Video of Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production

Gold Investing

Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Identifies New Gold Zone at Its Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

×