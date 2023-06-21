Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") in the United States under the symbol " PANXF ". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 9PX.

The OTCQB listing offers convenience and accessibility for investors based in the United States and internationally while providing increased visibility and exposure to the Company. The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group, an American financial market, headquartered in New York City provides price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. OTCQB listed companies reporting requirements undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

B. Riley Financial acted as the Company's OTC Markets Market Maker and Amvest Capital Inc. provided advisory services in connection with the OTCQB listing.

With this listing, Platinex is providing US-based investors with a summary of its projects and milestones completed in 2023. For additional information on Platinex's projects and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://Platinex.com/ .

Projects owned by Platinex include:

  • 100% ownership interest in the 220 km 2 W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project in Northern Ontario. W2 controls a significant part of the "Oxford Stull Dome Complex", including the mineral-rich and under-explored, layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex, which is highly prospective for copper-nickel (Cu-Ni), platinum group element (PGE), and chromite deposits.
  • 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining Joint Venture ("South Timmins JV") with Fancamp Exploration which holds the 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project and the Heenan Mallard Gold Project, both of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone on strike with IAMGOLD's Côté Gold deposits.
  • The South Timmins JV also holds the Dorothy gold claims which are adjacent to the Thundercloud discovery in northwestern Ontario.
  • A low-cost option to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project with a primary focus on Lithium. Inco and other operators identified nickel, copper, and gold potential in historical drill programs.
  • Platinex also holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

Highlights of Announcements in 2023 include:

  • In June, at the W2 Copper-Nickel PGE and Gold Project, exploration permits were received from Ontario's Ministry of Mines. The Company is now authorized to proceed with a Phase 1 exploration program.
  • Also in June, at Shining Tree, field crews completed additional sampling and prospecting work in Area 3. A total of 535 B-horizon soil samples and 37 rock samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. for assay with results pending. The field crews have begun working on a similar program in Area 2.
  • Concurrently, a geological review of the central area of the project is in progress to finalize drill program at Shining Tree for the remainder of 2023.
  • At Heenan Mallard, the Company has submitted an exploration permit application for mechanized stripping as well as four (4) drill pads at the Heenan Block and is developing exploration plans for the River and Camp zones on the Mallard Block. Fieldwork is expected to commence once the crews finish the work in Area 2 at Shining Tree.
  • In April, the Company completed its fourth acquisition expanding the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ).
  • In April, the Company completed a private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,700,840.
  • Also in April, the Company completed a binding head of agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in the Timmins, Ontario mining camp. The Transaction included: adding Fancamp as a joint venture partner creating the South Timmins joint venture. The key projects included Heenan Mallard and Shining Tree Gold.
  • In January, Platinex optioned the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project, including the appointment of members of an advisory committee to assist the company with the development of the project.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex Inc. creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project in Northern Ontario, a 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining JV with Fancamp Exploration, which includes the 225 sq. km Shining Tree Gold Project, and the highly prospective Heenan Mallard Gold Project, both of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone on strike with IAMGOLD's Côté Gold deposits; as well, an option to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project with a primary focus on Lithium. Platinex also holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario. Having put together a strong and diversified project portfolio and an expert technical team, the Company is focused on comprehensively exploring and evaluating each project to maximize shareholder value. Platinex is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 416-270-5042
Email: gferron@Platinex.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward- looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PlatinexCSE:PTXBase Metals Investing
PTX:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Platinex (CSE:PTX)

Platinex


Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities and corporate developments.

W2 Copper-Nickel PGE and Gold Project ("W2")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex

Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to share the recent program updates and announcement made by Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("Platinex") with regards to the Shining Tree Gold Property, in which the Corporation holds a 25% interest through South Timmins Mining Inc. ("Goldco"), a joint venture with Platinex Inc. ( refer to news release dated March 14, 2023 ). GoldCo's Shining Tree Gold Property is strategically located in the South-West region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the world's largest 2.7-billion-year-old mineral-rich greenstone geological belt, which hosts numerous major gold and base metal deposits, and predominant gold producers ( refer to Figure 1 ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (OTC: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Shining Tree Gold Property in which the Company holds a 75% interest through the South Timmins Mining joint venture ("South Timmins") with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (see news release dated March 15, 2023). South Timmins holds a 100% interest in the Shining Tree Gold Property which borders Aris Gold's Juby Property as well as a 100% interest in the Heenan Mallard Gold Project which borders IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project.

At Shining Tree, the joint venture is working to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package including along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ) while continuing more focused exploration efforts in the central area of the project to support additional drilling at the Herrick deposit, Caswell prospect, and historic Ronda Mine (see attached map).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement raising gross proceeds of $2,700,840 which was oversubscribed due to market demand. In addition, the Company wishes to announce the completion of the binding heads of agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in the Timmins, Ontario mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see press releases of the Company dated February 6, 2023 and March 10, 2023, for further details).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for two additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (Please see Emerita's news release dated May 23, 2023). See Figures 1, 2 and 3 for intercept locations and Table 1 for diamond drilling data. Drill holes LR146 and LR147 demonstrate that the deposit remains open at depth and is high grade and thick in this central area.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has intersected multiple new zones of nickel–bearing mineralization to the east of the known high-grade nickel-copper ("Ni–Cu") Wine Occurrence during its Phase II drill program on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 5). These new zones of mineralization significantly expand the exploration target area.

Highlights:
  • New nickel bearing mineralized zones identified within the Wine Gabbro.
  • Initial interpretation suggests that these new mineralized zones may occupy a specific horizon within the central region of the Wine Gabbro. Geophysical anomalies (VTEM conductors) can be traced for several kilometers to the northeast and southwest along this trend.
  • Geophysical and geochemical surveys as well as diamond drilling are planned for the third quarter of 2023.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very happy with the results of the Wine Phase II drill program and the intersection of the new mineralized nickel bearing zones. Importantly, these new occurrences of disseminated and massive sulphides suggest the Wine Gabbro hosts multiple mineralized pods like those seen in the Lynn Lake area. Interpretive work indicates that there are several horizons within the Wine Gabbro that require testing with geophysics, geochemistry, and subsequent diamond drilling. NiCAN remains in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel sulphide projects in established mining jurisdictions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Mobilizes Crews at Springpole West, Red Lake District Contiguous to First Mining's Ground

Falcon Mobilizes Crews at Springpole West, Red Lake District Contiguous to First Mining's Ground

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce summer exploration has commenced at its Springpole West property in the Red Lake mining district

The Company has initiated a two-phase surface exploration program that will include a GPS-controlled Magnetometer surface survey, and a soil Geochemistry program. Falcon controls an extensive land package within the underexplored Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, and the Company's initial program at the property will be conducted as a "first pass" reconnaissance program in order to evaluate the property's mineral potential. It is anticipated that success with the initial project will lead to follow-up with more detailed fieldwork, including prospecting, geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys over important target areas. Falcon's initial exploration program is expected to wrap up in mid-July.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

  • Initiating a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) to validate Project economics and evaluate opportunities to add value.
  • Conducting metallurgical test program to validate and optimize tungsten recovery and assess the recoveries of by-products gold and copper.
  • An environmental and socioeconomic assessment for the Project was completed in 2014, allowing for licensing processes to proceed.
  • Planning additional environmental studies and field investigation programs in 2023 to bolster understanding of key project components.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update on the near-term plans for the Mactung Project, following release of the Resource Estimate that establishes Mactung as the world's largest, high-grade tungsten deposit** (see news release dated June 13, 2023*).

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central BC (the " Copperview Acquisition ").  The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Potential: The Copperview Project is located less than 4 kilometres north (and along trend) of Kodiak Copper's Gate Zone discovery (best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-04) on the MPD property ("MPD").
  • Prospective Geology: Mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey indicates that prospective Nicola Gp. volcanic rocks extend northward from the MPD project to the Copperview Project claims where they are largely covered by a thin veneer of glacial till.
  • Producing Mines: The Copperview Project is located within a prolific copper, gold and molybdenum mining region of the southern Quesnel Terrane; 50 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain mine, 65 kilometres southeast of the Highland Valley mine, and 90 kilometres south of the New Afton mine.

"This is an excellent and timely acquisition for Vizsla Copper and is a great example of our strategy of putting our foot on as much prospective copper ground as we can," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman .  "Global electrification and a dwindling copper supply story will result in an exciting copper market going forward. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

Romana West on strike and contiguous to La Romana copper-tin discovery

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Australian NED And Board Changes

Energy Investing

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drilling Continues To Deliver

Resource Investing

Metallurgical Test Work Initiated On REE-Enriched Clays At East Laverton

×