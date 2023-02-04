Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

NV Gold Corporation Announces AGM Results

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to to report that all matters were approved at the Company’s annual general shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) held on February 2, 2023. At the Meeting the Company’s shareholders (i) re-elected all of the Company’s current board of directors (the “Board”), Howard Golden, John Kerr, John Seaberg, Alfred Stewart and John E. Watson; (ii) approved the re-appointment of the Company’s current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP; (iii) approved and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (iv) approved the adoption of the Company’s new amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director, and CEO

For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company’s current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration activity update for 2023, outlining its highest drill priorities and early-stage project evaluation. Of the Company's seven active projects in Nevada, NV Gold intends to prioritize three projects: (1) SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe"); (2) Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber"); and (3) Triple T Gold Project ("Triple T"), subject to capital availability. In addition, the Company plans an intensive "boots on the ground" exploration campaign to evaluate over 30 new potentially prospective areas generated through its Data Library Project, a collaborative exercise conducted with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot"), and recent land acquisitions, such as the Gold Bell and Teton projects in the Bell Mining District in Nevada

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

NV Gold Corporation Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Activities

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 exploration activity

John Seaberg, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We made significant progress on our 2022 exploration goals and objectives. Our "boots on the ground" approach to collecting the necessary data to identify our highest priority targets is bearing fruit. We are now well positioned to continue our exploration efforts in 2023 to unlock Nevada's next multi-million-ounce gold discovery."

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

Aurion-B2Gold JV Discovers New Gold-Copper Mineralization Along Helmi-Kutuvuoma Trend

  • New zone of mineralization 2 km west from the Helmi Discovery
    • 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m
    • 1.02 g/t Au, 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m
  • Gold intercepts at the western part of the Helmi Discovery
    • 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m
  • CAN$10.4 million JV budget for 2023

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for fourteen holes from the summer-fall 2022 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

Summary

  • New zone of mineralization 2 km west of the Helmi discovery
    • 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m from 222.60 m ; 0.26 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m from 162.90 m (KUE22028)
    • 1.02 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m from 97.40 m , 0.55 g/t Au and 1.16% Cu over 4.20 m from 105.80 m (KUE22033)
    • New mineralized zones located 2 km west of Helmi Main Zone and 4 km east of Kutuvuoma Prospect (historic drill holes including 11.4 g/t Au over 13.3 m ) along the structural corridor
  • Gold intercepts at the western part of the Helmi Discovery
    • 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m from 159.00 m (KUE22027)
  • CAN$10.4 million JV budget for 2023
    • Aurion fully financed to contribute to maintain 30% interest in the JV
    • Active winter drilling season ongoing with three drill rigs
    • Results for five 2022 drill holes are pending
Comments

"The discovery of gold and copper mineralized zones 2 km west from the Helmi Discovery and 4 km east from the Kutuvuoma Prospect (historic drill holes including 11.4 g/t Au over 13.3 m ) demonstrates the opportunity for further discoveries along the prospective structural corridor," Commented Aurion's CEO, Matti Talikka . "With a budget of $10.4 million , 2023 will be another active year of exploration for the JV with an aim to expand the identified mineralized zones at Helmi and Kutuvuoma and to make new discoveries within the 331 km 2 property located at the core of an emerging gold belt."

Figures associated with this release can be found at the following link:
https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1475/nr23-02figures.pdf .

Summer-fall 2022 drill program

The summer-fall drill program is a follow-up to the successful 2022 winter-spring drill program. The approximately 11,000 m program, commenced in June, was designed to further test the strike and depth extensions of the mineralized zones at Helmi and regional targets identified from the geophysical and geochemical surveys.

This press release contains results for fourteen holes ( 4,353.20 m ) that targeted the western part of the Helmi Discovery, the structural corridor to the west of Helmi and several other regional targets. Gold mineralization was intersected in 8 out of 14 holes. The holes are in the western part of Helmi, 2 km along strike to the west of Helmi, 3.4 km to the northwest of Helmi and 3.3 km to the south of Helmi. Results for 5 holes drilled in late 2022 remain pending.

New Zone of Gold-Copper Mineralization

The new zones of gold-copper mineralization, including 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m , 1.02 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m , and 0.26 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m , were intersected 2 km west of the main Helmi zone and 4 km east of the Kutuvuoma Prospect along the same structural corridor that hosts Ikkari, Helmi and Kutuvuoma (Figures 1 & 2). The drill holes targeted selected geochemical, geophysical and geological targets. See below descriptions for drill holes.

Helmi Discovery

The Helmi Discovery is located approximately 1.3 km west of Rupert Resources' 4.56 Moz Ikkari Discovery. The Helmi area covers approximately 2 km strike length of the 8 km long sequence of prospective geology along a domain boundary in the eastern part of the JV property extending from the Ikkari Discovery to the Kutuvuoma Prospect.

The Helmi Discovery was made during the second half of 2021 and drilling has returned a number of significant intercepts including 2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m , 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m , 2.44 g/t Au over 43.45 m , 0.82 g/t Au over 108.10 m , 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 39.00 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m , 1.45 g/t Au over 35.50 m , 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m and 2.05 g/t Au over 18.30 m . The main mineralized system at Helmi extends over 1 km strike length along the prospective structural corridor and remains open along strike and at depth.

Mineralization at Helmi is mainly hosted by strongly deformed and biotite-chlorite+/-magnetite-altered, quartz-carbonate-magnetite veined ultramafic rocks and mafic tuffs with fine grained veinlet and disseminated pyrite. Gold mineralization has also been encountered in sedimentary rocks across the domain boundary.

Table 1: Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Summary

Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Result Summary

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Target Area / Notes

KUE22027

339.5

-50.0

149.70

155.30

5.60

0.59

Helmi

and



159.00

183.80

24.80

1.56


KUE22028

339.5

-50.0

29.70

31.00

1.30

1.25

Scout

and



162.90

175.70

12.80

0.26

1.07% Cu

and



180.75

191.40

10.65

0.47


and



222.60

228.60

6.00

6.25

0.24% Cu

KUE22029

159.5

-50.0

113.25

116.00

2.75

0.59

Helmi

KUE22030

339.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

KUE22031

339.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

KUE22032

339.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

KUE22033

339.5

-50.0

97.40

103.00

5.60

1.02

Scout, 1.84% Cu

and



105.80

110.00

4.20

0.55

1.16% Cu

KUE22034

339.5

-50.0

156.85

158.25

1.40

0.85

Scout

KUN22001

159.5

-55.0

69.00

75.15

6.15

0.60

Scout

KUN22002

159.5

-55.0

NSV

Scout

KU22009

309.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

VUO22001

189.5

-50.0

NSV

Scout

VUO22002

219.5

-50.0

126.50

127.90

1.40

0.49

Scout

VUO22003

219.5

-50.0

99.30

120.80

21.50

0.14

Scout

All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.

Drill hole KUE22027 was collared in the western part of Helmi, 100 m south from KUE21008 (0.71 g/t Au over 36.00 m ) and was drilled from south to north as an undercut (Figure 3). KUE22027 intersected 0.59 g/t Au over 5.60 m from 149.70 m and 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m from 159.00 m , potentially representing an extension to an interpreted mineralized shoot (Figures 4 & 5).

Drill hole KUE22028 was collared along the structural corridor 2,000 m to the west of Helmi and was drilled from south to north. KUE22028 intersected 0.26 g/t Au with 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m from 162.90 m , 0.47 g/t Au over 10.65 m from 180.75 m and 6.25 g/t Au with 0.24% Cu over 6.00 m from 222.60 m . The lower mineralized zone is hosted by a brecciated, silicified and sheared siltstone with pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization (Figures 6 & 7).

Drill hole KUE22029 was collared in the western part of Helmi, 200 m to the south from KUE22025 (0.50 g/t Au over 18.00 m ) and was drilled from north to south as a scissor hole. KUE22029 intersected 0.59 g/t Au over 2.75 m from 113.25 m in a tourmaline bearing breccia at the contact between mafic tuff and talc chlorite schist.

Drill holes KUE22030, KUE22031 and KUE22032 were collared along the structural corridor 1,500 to 2,300 m to the west of Helmi and were drilled from south to north. All three drill holes intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au).

Drill hole KUE22033 was collared along the structural corridor 1,800 m to the west of Helmi and was drilled from south to north as an undercut to KUE22031. KUE22033 intersected 1.02 g/t Au with 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m from 97.40 m and 0.55 g/t Au with 1.16% Cu over 4.20 m from 105.80 m .

Drill hole KUE22034 was collared along the structural corridor 2,300 m to the west of Helmi and was drilled from south to north. KUE22034 intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au).

Drill hole KUN22001 was collared 3,300 m to the northwest of Helmi and was drilled from north to south. This hole targeted the down-dip extension of mineralization discovered in 2021 trench KUETR05 which returned an assay of 2.85 g/t Au over 3.90 m in a channel sample. KUN22001 intersected 0.60 g/t Au over 6.15 m from 69.00 m .

Drill hole KUN22002 was drilled from north to south as an undercut hole to KUN22001. KUN22002 intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au).

Drill hole KU22009 was collared 550 m southeast of the Kutuvuoma Prospect and was drilled to the northwest. The hole targeted an interpreted fold nose/closure of the Kumpu basin. The hole intersected saprolite and a highly disrupted zone of gabbro, metasediments, diorite and volcanics. One sample returned an anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) value.

Drill hole VUO22001 was collared 3,300 m to the south of Helmi and was drilled from north to south. This hole targeted a BOT anomaly. The hole intersected sediments with abundant evidence for brecciation and fluid flow, but no anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) values were intersected.

Drill hole VUO22002 was collared 100 m to the south of VUO22001 and was drilled to the southwest. This hole also targeted a BOT anomaly. The hole also intersected sediments with abundant evidence for brecciation and fluid flow. Several anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) values were intersected with a high of 0.49 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 126.50 m .

Drill hole VUO22003 was collared 110 m to the east of VUO22002 and was drilled to the southwest. Also targeting a BOT anomaly, the hole intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) values including a wider interval of 0.14 g/t Au over 21.50 m from 99.30 m . This interval is hosted by polymictic conglomerate with disseminated and veinlet pyrite within a larger package of sediments.

Exploration plans for 2023

The planned JV budget for 2023 is CAN$10.4 million representing B2Gold's largest greenfield exploration budget outside western Africa . Aurion is fully financed to contribute its 30% share of the planned expenditure.

The exploration plans include minimum of 10,500 m of diamond core drilling in various target areas including the Helmi Discovery, the Kutuvuoma-Helmi structural corridor as well as scout drill holes testing selected geochemical and geophysical targets elsewhere within the extensive (331 km 2 ) JV property that covers tens of kilometers of the highly prospective major crustal scale structure, Sirkka Shear Zone . In addition, generative work including base of till sampling, top of bedrock sampling and geophysical surveys continue during 2023.

Winter drilling season is ongoing with three drill rigs operating in selected target areas.

Background

The JV (30% Aurion/70% B2Gold) covers approximately 331 km 2 along the major crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt and includes a number of discoveries such as Helmi (2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m ), Kutuvuoma (16.47 g/t Au over 11.0 m ), Soretiavuoma (48 g/t Au over 1.1 m ), Sinermä (0.54 g/t Au over 40.2 m ), Kiekerömaa (5.8 g/t Au over 5.0 m ) and Kettukuusikko (4.33 g/t Au over 20.4 m ). B2Gold is the operator of the JV.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All samples were delivered to ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. Analytical work for these samples was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland and Rosia Montana , Romania . ALS is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for gold using the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") – 100 g/t gold). B2Gold has an internal QA/QC program involving the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey , P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com .

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its fully owned Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in northern Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Newmont Confirms Proposal to Combine with Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today confirmed it has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) by way of a scheme of arrangement. The proposed transaction would combine two of the sector's top senior gold producers, and set the standard for sustainable and responsible gold mining.

Newmont's proposal to combine with Newcrest is on the basis of 0.380 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would result in the combined company being 30 percent owned by Newcrest and 70 percent owned by Newmont. This represents a compelling opportunity for the shareholders of both companies to share in the upside of putting together two complementary businesses.

Titan Minerals

Further Copper-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Intersected From Surface At Copper Ridge

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide results from the remaining six drill holes from its maiden eight hole diamond drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect at the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Pulls Back After Spike, Central Banks Boost Holdings

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Pulls Back After Spike, Central Banks Boost Holdings

It was a week of ups and downs for the gold price, which traded as high as US$1,957 per ounce and as low as US$1,863. At the time of this writing on Friday (February 3), the yellow metal was around US$1,865.

What factors are responsible for that broad range? The US Federal Reserve played a role mid-week.

The central bank's first meeting of the year ran from Tuesday (January 31) to Wednesday (February 1), and it ended with an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, the smallest since last March. The Fed's benchmark interest rate now sits at 4.5 to 4.75 percent.

VIDEO — Ross Beaty: Gold Fundamentals Terrific, Set to Blow Through Previous High

VIDEO — Ross Beaty: Gold Fundamentals Terrific, Set to Blow Through Previous High

After gold's flat performance in 2022, well-known mining sector entrepreneur Ross Beaty has a better outlook for 2023.

"Quite frankly, I think there's so much momentum right now — I'm very confident gold's going to blow through its previous high and sail into new territory, probably this year," he said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

In Beaty's view, it was the US dollar's strength that killed gold's momentum last year. But even he had trouble reconciling the yellow metal's lack of momentum with the sheer number of seemingly positive price drivers.

nick santiago and gold bars

VIDEO — Nick Santiago: Gold Can Still Pull Back to US$1,500 Before All-time High

The gold price has been on the rise for the last few months, but Nick Santiago, CEO and chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, still believes a big pullback to the US$1,500 per ounce level is possible.

"I'm not bearish gold at the moment, but if I do get a sell signal, I think the next leg down takes you to that US$1,500 level, which would be the ultimate buy area," he explained to the Investing News Network. "I think that's going to be your chance to really get into gold for the long term. And then I do think gold ultimately breaks out to a new all-time high."

In terms of exactly how high gold could go in 2023, Santiago said he doesn't expect US$5,000 or US$10,000 like some market watchers are projecting. However, he does see the high US$2,000s, or possibly even US$3,000, as possible.

