NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration activity update for 2023, outlining its highest drill priorities and early-stage project evaluation. Of the Company's seven active projects in Nevada, NV Gold intends to prioritize three projects: (1) SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe"); (2) Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber"); and (3) Triple T Gold Project ("Triple T"), subject to capital availability. In addition, the Company plans an intensive "boots on the ground" exploration campaign to evaluate over 30 new potentially prospective areas generated through its Data Library Project, a collaborative exercise conducted with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot"), and recent land acquisitions, such as the Gold Bell and Teton projects in the Bell Mining District in Nevada
NV Gold Corporation Announces AGM Results
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to to report that all matters were approved at the Company’s annual general shareholders meeting (the “Meeting”) held on February 2, 2023. At the Meeting the Company’s shareholders (i) re-elected all of the Company’s current board of directors (the “Board”), Howard Golden, John Kerr, John Seaberg, Alfred Stewart and John E. Watson; (ii) approved the re-appointment of the Company’s current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP; (iii) approved and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (iv) approved the adoption of the Company’s new amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg, Director, and CEO
For further information, visit the Company’s website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company’s current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.
Click here to connect with NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV), to receive an Investor Presentation
NV Gold
Overview
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX,OTC Pink:NVGLF) is a junior exploration company focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries and a highly experienced in-house technical team.
NV Gold is advancing several projects in Nevada, including the Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, where the company recently identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone. NV Gold also confirmed the presence of strong geochemical anomaly from a recent soil sampling program at its 100-percent owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County.
Earlier in 2022, the company announced its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada namely, SW Pipe, Sandy, Triple T, Pickhandle, Spanish Canyon and Discovery Bay. NV Gold has secured a drill rig and has completed drilling at its Sandy and Pickhandle Projects. A mercury vapor survey was conducted at SW Pipe Gold Project where the company identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets. The SW Pipe Gold Project is comprised of 84 unpatented mining claims and is approximately 6 km southwest of the world-class Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada.
NV Gold owns AngloGold Ashanti’s (ASX:AGG,NYSE:AU) and USMX Inc.’s historical databases and has converted them to searchable form, giving the company an edge over its peers when it comes to exploration.
The company also boasts three highly regarded and skilled management team members who all have many years of experience working in Nevada. Heading the team is chairman John Watson who has over 40 years of experience in the mineral resource industry in Nevada. Joining him is John Seaberg, CEO and director, and VP exploration Thomas Klein, who collectively has over 55 years of mining experience in Nevada.
Company Highlights
- Operating in the number one mining jurisdiction in the world, according to the Fraser Institute.
- Owns 16 projects throughout Nevada with the potential to add more projects.
- Acquired AngloGold Ashanti’s and USMX’s historical exploration files.
- Management and board own approximately 10 percent of the issued and outstanding shares
Key Projects
Sandy Gold Project
The Sandy Gold Project is in Lyon County, Nevada, and is exhibiting widespread alteration and mineralization hosted in tertiary volcanic rocks. The alteration occurs as argillization of the host volcanic units, closely associated with iron oxides. Mineralization is most obviously expressed as several types of veins, including banded epithermal veins with chalcedonic to finely crystalline quartz, with varying amounts of calcite and adularia, and local barite. Coarse-grained calcite veins are also present.
In 2022, NV Gold completed four reverse circulation holes totaling 1,600 feet (487.7 m) at the Sandy Project to test significant IP anomalies on strike with a successful drill hole intercept. The project further sets high-grade potential,10 to 20 g float vein samples shed from covered veins. The new drilling unveiled an additional potentially mineralized zone that has not been drilled and an additional target remaining in the northeastern part of the property.
Pickhandle Gold Project
The Pickhandle Gold project is located at a structural intersection of the “Rabbit Suture” (Hwy 305) and the Crescent Valley Fault Zone, approximately 45 kilometers southwest of Nevada Gold Mine’s Cortez and Pipeline multi-million-ounce-gold deposits.
The Pickhandle gold target comprises a small window of Permian Edna Mountain Limestone cut by mineralized dikes. The area has never been drilled and shows no evidence of having been prospected in recent times.
The company has initiated a first-stage two- to four-hole drilling program at the Pickhandle Gold Project for a total of 842.8 meters to test for sediment/carbonate mineralization. The project has the potential for a new multi-million-ounce gold deposit.
Triple T Gold Property
The Triple T gold property is located in Humboldt Range, 9 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon gold mine in Pershing County, Nevada. The property has 41 claims divided into two principal zones of gold mineralization.
In 2022, NV Gold received approval of the notice of intent for Triple T Gold property for 10 additional RC holes and will commence with the drill site construction in the last quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.
Slumber Gold Project
The Slumber Gold project covers about 3.9 square kilometers comprised of 55 unpatented lode mining claims owned by the company and five unpatented lode mining claims leased from a third party.
In early 2022, NV Gold received confirmation of gold mineralization through positive lab results from recent RC drill holes. As of March 2022, 12 RC holes totaling approximately 2,350 meters (7,710 feet) have been drilled and sampled. The company also identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone.
Discovery Bay
The Discovery Bay Project is located along the “Rabbit Suture” (Hwy 305) and in proximity to the Cove-McCoy gold deposits in Lander County, Nevada. The project’s target comprises a one-kilometer-long, previously unknown, and unexplored window of Triassic Osobb Mountain Quartzite and Cane Springs Limestone (host rocks at McCoy), and other underlying host lithologies.
NV Gold initiated the first drill program at the project in April 2022 consisting of approximately 1,500 to 1,800 meters of reverse-circulation drilling in four holes.
Management Team
John Watson - Chairman
John Watson has over 45 years of experience in the mineral resource industry. Watson is the Founder of the Company and served as chairman and CEO from 2009 through 2017 and chairman since 2017. From 2002 to 2007, Watson was the president of Pan-Nevada Gold Corporation which, prior to the completion of its plan of arrangement with Midway Gold Corp. effective April 13, 2007, was a TSX Venture Exchange listed company focused on the acquisition, exploration and expansion of advanced stage gold projects in Nevada. Pan-Nevada performed extensive exploration and resource expansion of the Pan Project in Nevada, now in production. From 1979 to 1993, Watson was the president and CEO of Horizon Gold Corporation, which was listed on NASDAQ from 1986 to 1993. Horizon Gold Corporation built and operated two open pits, heap leach mines in Nevada during the period from 1985 to 1992. Watson holds a B.A. in Geology from the University of Texas and an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.
John Seaberg - CEO
John Seaberg has held several executive roles within the mining industry throughout his career. Since September 2021, he has been CFO of Condor Gold plc. From July 2019 to June 2021, he was the Senior Vice President and CFO of Calibre Mining. Prior to Calibre, he was the executive chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. He was previously senior vice-president of strategic relations at Klondex Mines Ltd. In this role, he was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as an acting member of the senior executive team. Prior to Klondex, Seaberg was employed for more than 12 years by Newmont Mining Corporation where he last held the position of vice-president of investor relations. He has a Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree from Colorado State University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Denver.
Thomas Klein - Vice-president Exploration
Thomas Klein brings over 25 years of distinguished global exploration experience. Klein’s career has led to extensive contributions to multiple gold discoveries and/or project advancements in the USA, South America, West Africa, and the Middle East, and has spent the last decade exploring and generating exploration opportunities for Newmont Mining in Nevada. Klein discovered the Kupfertal Cu-Au Porphyry in Peru, is credited as the co-discoverer of the Amulsar Gold Deposit in Armenia, holds a master’s in mineralogy from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany, and is a member of the Geological Society of Nevada.
Ron Schmitz - CFO
Ron Schmitz is the principal and president of ASI Accounting Services Inc., which has provided administrative, accounting and office services to public and private companies, since July 1995. Schmitz has served as a director and/or chief financial officer of various public companies since 1997, and currently holds these positions with various public and private companies.
C. Bruce Scott - Corporate Secretary and General Counsel
C. Bruce Scott has practiced law in the areas of corporate finance and securities, corporate and mining since 1993, and is general counsel and corporate secretary to Seabridge Gold since 1999. In private practice, Scott has worked predominantly for publicly listed mineral resource companies in the exploration and development stages and has worked on prospectus offerings and private placement financings and mergers and numerous property purchases, property options and joint venture transactions. Scott was a partner at DuMoulin Black LLP from 1998 – 2011 and, before joining DuMoulin Black LLP, worked in a large full-service Vancouver-based firm that is now part of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. Scott served as a member of the British Columbia Securities Commission Securities Law Advisory Committee from 2004-2007. He received his LL.B. from the University of Toronto and a B.A. (hons) in economics from Western University.
Alfred “Alf” Stewart - Director
Alfred Stewart has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. Stewart’s career includes time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor. Stewart has worked for such firms as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital, and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over two decades, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors. Stewart is also a director of Searchlight Resources Inc.
Howard Golden - Director
Howard Golden brings over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, across six continents. He has held senior executive roles with some of the largest mining operators in the world and played a pivotal role in the discovery of the Syama, Oyu Tolgoi, Agbaou and West Musgrave ore deposits. Prior to assuming his current role leading ASX listed Arrow Minerals Ltd, Golden was the global exploration manager for Nordgold, with projects spanning across Africa, South America, Canada and Russia. Golden also held the role of general manager of exploration of Rio Tinto, responsible for discovering and acquiring resources in Central and West Africa. Prior to Rio Tinto, he spent three years as regional director of exploration at Kinross Gold Corporation in Russia, where amongst other tasks, he was responsible for increasing the company’s gold reserves through the discovery, identification, acquisition and economic evaluation of gold deposits in Russia. He was also chief geophysicist for WMC Resources in Australia and was principal geoscientist for BHP Minerals for 18 years. Golden has a proven global track record of leading multi-disciplined exploration programs in different climates, conditions and regulatory regimes.
John R. Kerr - Director
John Kerr graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1964 with a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc) degree in geological engineering. He has participated in the mining industry continuously since graduation as an exploration geologist. His expertise is epithermal and sedex-hosted precious metal deposits in Nevada, and porphyry copper/gold/molybdenum deposits of the western Cordillera. Successful ventures include recognition and discovery of the Santa Fe gold mine, identification of the Calvada gold mine and discovery of the Mindora gold/silver deposit, all located in Nevada. He is also credited with early identification of two VMS deposits at the Rambler Mine in Newfoundland and recognition of the Frasergold strata controlled gold deposit in British Columbia. Kerr has served as a technical advisor and director of numerous public companies and is currently a director of four companies listed on the TSX.V.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh - Advisor
Dr. Quinton Hennigh is currently the geologic and technical director for CRESCAT Capital. Hennigh was the founder of Novo Resources and held multiple senior positions there. Hennigh was the president of exploration and chief geologist of Evolving Gold Corporation. He is credited with the discovery of the Rattlesnake Hills deposit in Natrona County, Wyoming, USA. From May 2007 to March 2008, Hennigh was the vice-president of exploration for Evolving Gold Corp. From May 2004 to March 2007, he served as senior research geologist with Newmont Mining Corporation. Hennigh has worked throughout North America, in Europe, Australia, Asia and South America with several mining companies and has spent years developing regional concepts for the exploration of buried gold deposits, particularly in Nevada. Hennigh holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri and an MSc. and PhD from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geology and of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.
NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities
Drilling Priorities:
1. SW Pipe Gold Project:
SW Pipe is located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the world-class Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada. SW Pipe is comprised of 84 unpatented mining claims and is 100%-owned by NV Gold. Historical drilling established a near-surface, oxide-gold zone characterized by multiple intercepts of 15 m+ @ 0.5-1.0 g/t Au (see Company's press releases dated releases October 26, 2022, and December 14, 2022). After the evaluation and analyses of two extensive geochemical surveys (see Company's press releases October 26, 2022, and December 14, 2022), the Company recently submitted a notice of intent to drill-test a potentially multi-million-ounce Carlin-type gold deposit on the SW Pipe project in Q1 of 2023 (see Figures 2 & 3)1.
2. Slumber Gold Project:
Slumber is located approximately 80.5 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) west of the Sleeper Gold Deposit in Humboldt County, Nevada. The property, comprising 82 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. In Q1 2022, the Company conducted a Phase 3 drilling campaign and completed 12 reverse circulation ("RC") holes totaling 2,350 meters (7,710 feet). The current target is an untested, wide-open zone of resistivity in the northern extent of the property. The 2023 drill program is scheduled to commence in Q2, subject to capital availability, and consists of 3-6 RC holes to test for a potentially a "sleeper-type" gold deposit.
3. Triple T Gold Project:
Triple T is located in the Humboldt Range, 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers (26.1 miles) southeast of the Florida Canyon gold mine. The Triple T property, comprising 41 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. The Company has received approval of the Triple T Notice of Intent (NOI) for 10 additional RC holes and commencement of drilling is projected for Q2 2023, subject to capital availability.
Additionally, the Company hopes to add 5-7 new greenfield exploration projects into its project pipeline in 2023 through a detailed analysis of over 30 targets identified by its Data Library Project conducted in collaboration with GoldSpot in 2022. The Company will also evaluate several of its most prospective early-stage properties that are already in its portfolio.
About the Data Library Project:
NV Gold's Data Library consists of multiple data compilations, covering Nevada and elsewhere, including extensive proprietary exploration files created by AngloGold, USMX, Canyon Resources and others. Multiple significant regional geological, geochemical, and geophysical exploration programs generated this data, comprising over 40 years of effort, and at a historical cost of more than US$20 million (refer to press release August 11, 2022). GoldSpot handled the legacy data inventory and identified 31 targets using its proprietary AI technology, which will be field-evaluated in Q1 and Q2 of 2023.
About the Gold Bell and Teton Projects:
NV Gold's previously-acquired Gold Bell and Teton projects are located in the Bell Mining District (Walker Lane), in the immediate neighborhood to Fortitude Gold Corp.'s Golden Mile property in Mineral County, Nevada (see Figure 4). The Golden Mile District is characterized by intrusion-related gold-copper exo- and endoskarn associated with massive replacements of carbonate rocks and shear hosted gold. Historical drill intercepts were reported in the multiple grams up to ounces per ton gold ranges. The Teton project, with potential for near-surface, oxide-gold mineralization, underwent some limited drilling in the 1980s (assays are unknown); while the Gold Bell property, a potential extension of the known Golden Mile high-grade gold mineralization, has never been drill-tested. Evaluation of the Gold Bell and Teton properties will go hand in hand with evaluating the GoldSpot targets in Q1 and Q2 of 2023.
Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited to enter the new year seeing the gold price rising again and to get started with a new drilling campaign, beginning with our SW Pipe project in Q1, which will be followed by drilling our Slumber and Triple T projects after its successful completion. SW Pipe has prominently-defined geochemistry anomalies suggesting it has the potential to host a Carlin-type gold system at depth. In addition, the Company did its homework by generating multiple new discovery-opportunities through the data Library Project and through continuous land acquisitions. The Company holds strategic land positions throughout the state and is well positioned to kick-off 2023 by making the next multi-million-ounce gold discovery in Nevada".
Figure 1: NV Gold Landholding Map.
Figure 2: SW Pipe Location in Proximity to the Cortez and Pipeline Gold Mines.
Figure 3: SW Pipe Soil Geochemistry and Mercury Vapor Target, and proposed Drill Hole Location.
Figure 4: Gold Bell and Teton Project Locations.
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg, Director, and CEO
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "plans to", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations regarding the prioritization of certain projects, capital availability, exploration campaigns, anticipated schedule of drilling plans and potential results, the ability of the Company to take on new exploration projects, the ability of the Company to evaluate its properties, and the anticipated sequence of events with respect to drilling events and/or priorities.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this
press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
1 The potential quantity and grade of the resources in the SW Pipe project is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736654/NV-Gold-Corporation-Outlines-Its-Planned-2023-Drill-Priorities-and-Exploration-Activities
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property
About the SW Pipe Gold Project:
The SW Pipe Gold Project is in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the world-class Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada. The Property, comprising 84 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. Historical drilling established a near-surface, oxide-gold zone characterized by multiple intercepts of 15 m+ @ 0.5-1.0 g/t Au. The Company has recently finalized the analyses of an extensive mercury vapor survey on the Property.
Results (see Figure 2):
- Modeling the results of 567 mercury vapor collector stations has identified four mercury vapor anomalies and target areas for a Carlin-type gold system on the Property (see Figure 2).
- The "A-anomaly" confirmed mercury leakage along two interpreted faults and a dilation zone previously identified by mapping and an earlier conducted soil geochemistry survey (refer to October 26th, 2022, press release).
- The "B-anomaly" reflects the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization, which was established through numerous historical drilling campaigns.
- The "C- and D-anomalies" are new target zones which have never been drill-evaluated.
Patty Rehn of Quicksilver Systems stated, "Based on my experience and the mercury vapor surveys I have conducted throughout my scientific and professional career, I believe there is a high probability that these excellent mercury vapor survey results are an indication that there could be a covered high-grade mineralization".
Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited to share the results of a recently completed mercury vapor survey at our SW Pipe Gold Project, which is just four miles from the world class Pipeline gold project along the Cortez gold belt in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has detected four outstanding mercury vapor anomalies with values up to 500 nanograms (see Figure 2).(Note: 500 nanograms are the upper limits of mercury vapor detection). I personally favor the A-anomaly being the most encouraging target since it confirms a previously established soil geochemistry target (refer to October 26th, 2022, press release). I have worked extensively with Patty Rehn and experienced her talent on the Carlin Trend in the past and I am more than confident that her patented technique is the number one tool to identify and uncover concealed gold systems. NV Gold is planning to drill-test the mercury vapor A-anomaly (Magmatic Feeder Plume target) in Q1 of 2023"
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-managed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.
Damir Cukor, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg, Director, and CEO
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
NV Gold Corporation at 1-888 363-9883
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731945/Clarification-NV-Gold-Identifies-Four-Gold-Targets-Based-on-Positive-Mercury-Vapor-Test-Results-at-the-SW-Pipe-Gold-Project
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property
About the SW Pipe Gold Project:
The SW Pipe Gold Project is in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the world-class Pipeline gold mine (> 20 million ounces of gold) in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada. The Property, comprising 84 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. Historical drilling established a near-surface, oxide-gold zone characterized by multiple intercepts of 15 m+ @ 0.5-1.0 g/t Au. The Company has recently finalized the analyses of an extensive mercury vapor survey on the Property.
Results (see Figure 2):
- Modeling the results of 567 mercury vapor collector stations has identified four mercury vapor anomalies and target areas for a Carlin-type gold system on the Property (see Figure 2).
- The "A-anomaly" confirmed mercury leakage along two interpreted faults and a dilation zone previously identified by mapping and an earlier conducted soil geochemistry survey (refer to October 26th, 2022, press release).
- The "B-anomaly" reflects the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization, which was established through numerous historical drilling campaigns.
- The "C- and D-anomalies" are new target zones which have never been drill-evaluated.
About Mercury Vapor:
Mercury vapor surveys are used to identify drill targets. Since the mercury is originally contained in the same pyrites (sulfides) that may carry gold, the mercury anomalies are an excellent proxy for the location of gold in the subsurface.
Patty Rehn of Quicksilver Systems stated, "Based on my experience and the mercury vapor surveys I have conducted throughout my scientific and professional career, I believe there is a high probability that these excellent mercury vapor survey results are an indication that there could be a covered high-grade mineralization".
Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited to share the results of a recently completed mercury vapor survey at our SW Pipe Gold Project, which is just four miles from the world class Pipeline gold project along the Cortez gold belt in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has detected four outstanding mercury vapor anomalies with values up to 500 nanograms (see Figure 2).(Note: 500 nanograms are the upper limits of mercury vapor detection). I personally favor the A-anomaly being the most encouraging target since it confirms a previously established soil geochemistry target (refer to October 26th, 2022, press release). I have worked extensively with Patty Rehn and experienced her talent on the Carlin Trend in the past and I am more than confident that her patented technique is the number one tool to identify and uncover concealed gold systems. NV Gold is planning to drill-test the mercury vapor A-anomaly (Magmatic Feeder Plume target) in Q1 of 2023".
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-organized and well-managed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg, Director, and CEO
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731738/NV-Gold-Identifies-Four-Gold-Targets-Based-on-Positive-Mercury-Vapor-Test-Results-at-the-SW-Pipe-Gold-Project
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
NV Gold Corporation Provides Update on 2022 Exploration Activities
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 exploration activity
John Seaberg, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We made significant progress on our 2022 exploration goals and objectives. Our "boots on the ground" approach to collecting the necessary data to identify our highest priority targets is bearing fruit. We are now well positioned to continue our exploration efforts in 2023 to unlock Nevada's next multi-million-ounce gold discovery."
SW Pipe Gold Project, Lander County, Nevada
The SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") is in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the world-class Pipeline gold mine (> 20 million ounces of gold) in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada. The Property, comprising 84 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. Historical drilling established a near-surface, oxide-gold zone characterized by multiple intercepts of 15 m+ @ 0.5-1.0 g/t Au. The Company has recently conducted an extensive soils sampling program and completed a mercury vapor survey on the Property. The target has disseminated high-grade Carlin-type gold mineralization.
Results
- Modeling of 567 new soils samples shows a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type geochemical anomalies highlighting a new target area in a previously untested central-western portion of the Property.
- The New Target is an interpreted Dilational zone, a perfect fluid pathway for gold mineralization, and therefore a prime target location to discover the next multi-million-ounce gold deposit (refer to October 26th, 2022 press release).
- Next Steps: Waiting for completion of mercury vapor analyses and planning to drill-test established soil target(s).
Triple T Gold Project, Pershing County, Nevada
The Triple T Gold Project ("Triple T") is located in the Humboldt Range 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers (26.1 miles) southeast of the Florida Canyon gold mine. The Property, comprising 41 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. The Company has recently received the approval of the Triple T "Notice of Intent (NOI)" for 10 additional reverse circulation ("RC") holes and commencement of drilling is projected for Q1 2023 (refer to October 11th, 2022 press release).
Results (historical)
- Three principal zones of gold mineralization have been identified by earlier exploration and drilling campaigns in 2007 and 2009.
- Triple T gives the Company the opportunity to delineate additional near-surface, oxide-gold ounces by evaluating and following up on gold grades up to 11.7 g/t Au from rock chip sampling and open drill intercepts of 32 meters @ 0.73 g/t Au (Evolving Gold in 2007) and 16.8 meters @ 1.345 g/t Au (NV Gold in 2009)
Next Steps:
- Preparation of new drill sites and commence drilling in Q1 2023
Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada
The Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") is located approximately 80.5 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) west of the Sleeper Gold Deposit in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Property, comprising of 82 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. The Company has conducted a Phase 3 drilling campaign and completed 12 RC holes totaling 2,350 meters (7,710 feet) by the end of Q1 2022. The target is an untested, wide-open zone of resistivity in the northern extent of the property.
Results:
- Our Q4/Q1-2021/22 RC drill program encountered a new zone of alteration and gold mineralization which has not been drill-evaluated in the past. The mineralized zone seems to correlate well with an overlapping resistivity-chargeability anomaly identified by the 2021 IP survey.
- The zone of silicified, oxide-gold mineralization is now distributed over an area more than 800 meters long by 350+ meters wide with remarkable thicknesses of 100-150 meters or more of mineralized material (see Table 1).
- The Company reported that Slumber has now been proven to host a low-grade bulk-tonnage, oxide-gold system, which remains open in multiple directions (refer to May 19th, 2022 press release).
- A recently conducted mercury vapor survey has identified five new zones (A-E) with potential for concealed gold mineralization under gravel cover (refer to November 1st, 2022 press release).
Next Steps:
- The Company will follow up on increasing gold grades of 1.5 g/t intercepted in one of our last RC holes (SL-27) and drill-evaluate some of the higher mercury vapor anomalies in the northern and northeastern extent of the Property.
Sandy Gold Project, Lyon County, Nevada
The Sandy Gold Project ("Sandy") is located in the Walker Lane, Lyon County, approximately 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) southeast of the historical Comstock Lode Deposit. The Property, comprising 20 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. The Company has conducted a Phase 2 drilling campaign and completed 4 RC holes totaling 487.7 meters (1,600 feet) by the end of Q3 2022. The target was an untested structure interpreted by the 2021 IP survey (refer to September 28th, 2021 press release).
Results:
- All four RC holes encountered a new zone of alteration and gold mineralization and confirmed the predicted IP target, which has not been drill-evaluated in the past. The mineralized zone seems to correlate well with an overlapping resistivity-chargeability anomaly which widens and stays open to the northeast (see Figure 2).
- Gold Intercepts 2022
- SD-18: 39.62m @ 0.128 g/t Au from30.48m
- SD-19: 36.58m @ 0.293 g/t Au from 30.48m(incl. 6.1m @ 0.89 g/t at 30.48m)
- SD-20: 60.96m @ 0.071 from 60.96m
- SD-21: 35.05m @ 0.171 g/t Au from 41.15m (incl. 6.10m @ 0.491 g/t Au at 44.20m)
- This new zone of gold mineralization is more of disseminated-type nature with potential to grow much larger. (Note that some assays are still pending and expected to be received within the next 6-8 weeks)
Next Steps:
- The IP survey conducted in 2021 was limited in budget and therefore incomplete. Based on the successful encounter of a new, open gold zone, the Company is intending to extend the IP survey in 2023.
- Sandy's northeastern part of a square kilometer-sized, higher-level alteration exposure remains untested and will be further evaluated in 2023.
- Having most of Sandy's surface covered with gravel, a mercury vapor test will be used to test the remaining unknown potential.
Discovery Bay Gold Project, Lander County
The Discovery Bay Project is located 14.5 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of the McCoy-Cove Gold Deposits in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has expanded its position to 107 unpatented mining claims and has performed several geophysical and geochemical surveys since the land was acquired in June 2021. The target is McCoy-Cove-style/Carlin-type gold mineralization.
Results:
- The conducted ground gravity and ground magnetic surveys identified a 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) long zone of a structurally controlled, north-south-oriented gravity high, which is interpreted to reflect Triassic McCoy-Cove host lithologies (see Figure 3).
- In addition, a 2021 IP survey has detected a zone of elevated chargeability suggesting that the anomaly in correlation with other interpreted structures could be sourced by hydrothermal activity on the property
- A mercury vapor survey study in early-2022 has identified two more potential targets.
Next Steps:
- The Company is planning a Phase 2 drilling campaign to continue with the evaluation of this extensive gravity high and to test the newly identified mercury vapor and chargeability anomalies.
- The Company's goal is to drill through the barren sulfide halo into high-grade McCoy-Cove/Carlin-type gold mineralization, which is expected to be hosted in the intrusive underlying carbonate rocks!
Pickhandle Project, Lander County, Nevada
The Pickhandle Gold Project is located 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) south of the Discovery Bay project and 46 kilometers (25.6 miles) southwest of Nevada Gold Mines operating Cortez and Pipeline Gold Mines in Lander County, Nevada. The Property, comprising of 34 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. The Company conducted the first drilling at Pickhandle and completed 4 RC holes totaling 842.8 meters (2,765 feet) at the end of Q3 2022. The target is Carlin-type gold mineralization in Edna Mountain Formation and/or other time-equivalent rocks.
Results:
- Most RC holes have intercepted short portions of the targeted Edna Mountain Formation before entering the underlying Valmy Quartzite at about 100 meters (304 feet). The upper carbonates and siltstones were altered and oxidized.
- However, the first hole (PH-1) intercepted approximately 30.48 metres (100 feet) of continuously altered, carbon-rich, silicified, and weakly gold-bearing rock (10-20 ppb Au) at the end of the hole.
- Some assays are still pending and are expected to be received within the next 6-8 weeks.
Next Steps:
- The Company will evaluate and balance the Pickhandle drill results with other priorities.
- The Company needs a significant amount of additional data at Pickhandle to justify a Phase 2 drilling campaign ahead of higher priority targets. Therefore, the Company plans a mercury vapor test in the first quarter of 2023 prior to deciding the Project's future.
Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited about the results NV Gold has achieved since our drilling campaign started in late-October 2021. The Company drilled four of our Active Projects (Slumber, Discovery Bay, Pickhandle & Sandy) and completed an extensive soil sampling and mercury vapor program at SW Pipe and at Slumber. The geochemical results and interpretations, which have delineated five more drill targets at Slumber and identified an outstanding new Carlin-type anomaly at our SW Pipe Project, are more than encouraging. Doing our homework right and spending investors' money most efficiently is the key to success. Continuation of professionalism, optimism, and having the Goldspot (AI) targets, and the Triple T and other Exploration Pipeline Projects standing in line to be explored is a fundamental advantage for NV Gold to make the next multi-million-ounce discovery in Nevada".
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold is a well-supported exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg, Director, and CEO
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726347/NV-Gold-Corporation-Provides-Update-on-2022-Exploration-Activities
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber
About the Slumber Gold Project:
- Three drill campaigns have been conducted between August 2019 and early 2022; 29 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes have been completed, totaling 5,200.9 m (17,063.3 ft).
- The 2019-2022 exploration program encountered significant thicknesses of near-surface, low-grade-oxide gold distributed over an area of 800+ meters by 300+ meters with thicknesses of 100-150 meters. Notable drill intercepts, including 18.3 m @ 0.52 g/t Au in Hole SL-11, and SL-14, intersected 134.2m @ 0.14 g/t Au starting from the collar and was terminated in gold mineralization; most holes bottomed in gold mineralization (see Figure 4).
- Drilling confirmed that a zone of "Resistivity," reflecting hematite bearing and slightly silicified rocks, correlates well with alteration and gold mineralization. The resistivity zone continues to be open and remains untested to the north and northeast (refer to press release September 7th, 2021).
- The Company has now demonstrated that Slumber hosts a low-grade bulk-tonnage, oxide-gold system, which remains open in multiple directions. Drilling remains widely spaced over this large area, with reasonable expectations of locating structural and lithologically favorable zones of potentially higher grade mineralization (refer to press release May 19th, 2022).
- A recently conducted mercury vapor survey has identified five new zones (A-E) with potential for concealed gold mineralization under gravel cover (see Figure 3).
Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited to share the results of a recently completed mercury vapor survey at our Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Company has detected five outstanding mercury vapor anomalies with values over 100 nanograms outside the zone of known gold mineralization (Figure 3). Knowing that mercury vapor can be the oxidation product of concealed gold mineralization at depth, the Company is planning to test some of the anomalies to prove the concept. I have evaluated this technique during my time as exploration geologists on the Carlin Trend, and I can confirm that this is a proven technique to uncover concealed gold systems."
About Mercury Vapor (Quicksilver Systems)
The Quicksilver Systems proprietary technique uses mercury vapor to detect blind mineralization. Exploration for Carlin-type deposits has shown that this approach is effective through 100 to 200 feet of post mineral volcaniclastic sediments, and 300 to 1500 feet of pre-mineral but unaltered sedimentary lithologies. Mercury from oxidizing mineralization is collected on a silver strip. These collectors are analyzed, and the results are mapped. Mercury vapor values exceeding the local background of mercury indicate mineralization at depth. These anomalous areas are used to target drilling for concealed gold mineralization.
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2022 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Seaberg, Director and CEO
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
SOURCE:NV Gold Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723128/NV-Gold-Identifies-Five-New-Mercury-Vapor-Targets-at-the-Slumber-Gold-Project-at-Humboldt-County-Nevada
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Aurion-B2Gold JV Discovers New Gold-Copper Mineralization Along Helmi-Kutuvuoma Trend
- New zone of mineralization 2 km west from the Helmi Discovery
- 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m
- 1.02 g/t Au, 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m
- Gold intercepts at the western part of the Helmi Discovery
- 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m
- CAN$10.4 million JV budget for 2023
Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for fourteen holes from the summer-fall 2022 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture ("JV"), operated by B2Gold, in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .
Summary
- New zone of mineralization 2 km west of the Helmi discovery
- 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m from 222.60 m ; 0.26 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m from 162.90 m (KUE22028)
- 1.02 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m from 97.40 m , 0.55 g/t Au and 1.16% Cu over 4.20 m from 105.80 m (KUE22033)
- New mineralized zones located 2 km west of Helmi Main Zone and 4 km east of Kutuvuoma Prospect (historic drill holes including 11.4 g/t Au over 13.3 m ) along the structural corridor
- Gold intercepts at the western part of the Helmi Discovery
- 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m from 159.00 m (KUE22027)
- CAN$10.4 million JV budget for 2023
- Aurion fully financed to contribute to maintain 30% interest in the JV
- Active winter drilling season ongoing with three drill rigs
- Results for five 2022 drill holes are pending
"The discovery of gold and copper mineralized zones 2 km west from the Helmi Discovery and 4 km east from the Kutuvuoma Prospect (historic drill holes including 11.4 g/t Au over 13.3 m ) demonstrates the opportunity for further discoveries along the prospective structural corridor," Commented Aurion's CEO, Matti Talikka . "With a budget of $10.4 million , 2023 will be another active year of exploration for the JV with an aim to expand the identified mineralized zones at Helmi and Kutuvuoma and to make new discoveries within the 331 km 2 property located at the core of an emerging gold belt."
Figures associated with this release can be found at the following link:
https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1475/nr23-02figures.pdf .
The summer-fall drill program is a follow-up to the successful 2022 winter-spring drill program. The approximately 11,000 m program, commenced in June, was designed to further test the strike and depth extensions of the mineralized zones at Helmi and regional targets identified from the geophysical and geochemical surveys.
This press release contains results for fourteen holes ( 4,353.20 m ) that targeted the western part of the Helmi Discovery, the structural corridor to the west of Helmi and several other regional targets. Gold mineralization was intersected in 8 out of 14 holes. The holes are in the western part of Helmi, 2 km along strike to the west of Helmi, 3.4 km to the northwest of Helmi and 3.3 km to the south of Helmi. Results for 5 holes drilled in late 2022 remain pending.
The new zones of gold-copper mineralization, including 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m , 1.02 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m , and 0.26 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m , were intersected 2 km west of the main Helmi zone and 4 km east of the Kutuvuoma Prospect along the same structural corridor that hosts Ikkari, Helmi and Kutuvuoma (Figures 1 & 2). The drill holes targeted selected geochemical, geophysical and geological targets. See below descriptions for drill holes.
The Helmi Discovery is located approximately 1.3 km west of Rupert Resources' 4.56 Moz Ikkari Discovery. The Helmi area covers approximately 2 km strike length of the 8 km long sequence of prospective geology along a domain boundary in the eastern part of the JV property extending from the Ikkari Discovery to the Kutuvuoma Prospect.
The Helmi Discovery was made during the second half of 2021 and drilling has returned a number of significant intercepts including 2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m , 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m , 2.44 g/t Au over 43.45 m , 0.82 g/t Au over 108.10 m , 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 39.00 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m , 1.45 g/t Au over 35.50 m , 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m and 2.05 g/t Au over 18.30 m . The main mineralized system at Helmi extends over 1 km strike length along the prospective structural corridor and remains open along strike and at depth.
Mineralization at Helmi is mainly hosted by strongly deformed and biotite-chlorite+/-magnetite-altered, quartz-carbonate-magnetite veined ultramafic rocks and mafic tuffs with fine grained veinlet and disseminated pyrite. Gold mineralization has also been encountered in sedimentary rocks across the domain boundary.
Table 1: Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Summary
Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Result Summary
Hole ID
Azimuth
Dip
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Target Area / Notes
KUE22027
339.5
-50.0
149.70
155.30
5.60
0.59
Helmi
and
159.00
183.80
24.80
1.56
KUE22028
339.5
-50.0
29.70
31.00
1.30
1.25
Scout
and
162.90
175.70
12.80
0.26
1.07% Cu
and
180.75
191.40
10.65
0.47
and
222.60
228.60
6.00
6.25
0.24% Cu
KUE22029
159.5
-50.0
113.25
116.00
2.75
0.59
Helmi
KUE22030
339.5
-50.0
NSV
Scout
KUE22031
339.5
-50.0
NSV
Scout
KUE22032
339.5
-50.0
NSV
Scout
KUE22033
339.5
-50.0
97.40
103.00
5.60
1.02
Scout, 1.84% Cu
and
105.80
110.00
4.20
0.55
1.16% Cu
KUE22034
339.5
-50.0
156.85
158.25
1.40
0.85
Scout
KUN22001
159.5
-55.0
69.00
75.15
6.15
0.60
Scout
KUN22002
159.5
-55.0
NSV
Scout
KU22009
309.5
-50.0
NSV
Scout
VUO22001
189.5
-50.0
NSV
Scout
VUO22002
219.5
-50.0
126.50
127.90
1.40
0.49
Scout
VUO22003
219.5
-50.0
99.30
120.80
21.50
0.14
Scout
All widths are core widths. True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.
NSV - no significant values
Drill hole KUE22027 was collared in the western part of Helmi, 100 m south from KUE21008 (0.71 g/t Au over 36.00 m ) and was drilled from south to north as an undercut (Figure 3). KUE22027 intersected 0.59 g/t Au over 5.60 m from 149.70 m and 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m from 159.00 m , potentially representing an extension to an interpreted mineralized shoot (Figures 4 & 5).
Drill hole KUE22028 was collared along the structural corridor 2,000 m to the west of Helmi and was drilled from south to north. KUE22028 intersected 0.26 g/t Au with 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m from 162.90 m , 0.47 g/t Au over 10.65 m from 180.75 m and 6.25 g/t Au with 0.24% Cu over 6.00 m from 222.60 m . The lower mineralized zone is hosted by a brecciated, silicified and sheared siltstone with pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization (Figures 6 & 7).
Drill hole KUE22029 was collared in the western part of Helmi, 200 m to the south from KUE22025 (0.50 g/t Au over 18.00 m ) and was drilled from north to south as a scissor hole. KUE22029 intersected 0.59 g/t Au over 2.75 m from 113.25 m in a tourmaline bearing breccia at the contact between mafic tuff and talc chlorite schist.
Drill holes KUE22030, KUE22031 and KUE22032 were collared along the structural corridor 1,500 to 2,300 m to the west of Helmi and were drilled from south to north. All three drill holes intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au).
Drill hole KUE22033 was collared along the structural corridor 1,800 m to the west of Helmi and was drilled from south to north as an undercut to KUE22031. KUE22033 intersected 1.02 g/t Au with 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m from 97.40 m and 0.55 g/t Au with 1.16% Cu over 4.20 m from 105.80 m .
Drill hole KUE22034 was collared along the structural corridor 2,300 m to the west of Helmi and was drilled from south to north. KUE22034 intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au).
Drill hole KUN22001 was collared 3,300 m to the northwest of Helmi and was drilled from north to south. This hole targeted the down-dip extension of mineralization discovered in 2021 trench KUETR05 which returned an assay of 2.85 g/t Au over 3.90 m in a channel sample. KUN22001 intersected 0.60 g/t Au over 6.15 m from 69.00 m .
Drill hole KUN22002 was drilled from north to south as an undercut hole to KUN22001. KUN22002 intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au).
Drill hole KU22009 was collared 550 m southeast of the Kutuvuoma Prospect and was drilled to the northwest. The hole targeted an interpreted fold nose/closure of the Kumpu basin. The hole intersected saprolite and a highly disrupted zone of gabbro, metasediments, diorite and volcanics. One sample returned an anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) value.
Drill hole VUO22001 was collared 3,300 m to the south of Helmi and was drilled from north to south. This hole targeted a BOT anomaly. The hole intersected sediments with abundant evidence for brecciation and fluid flow, but no anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) values were intersected.
Drill hole VUO22002 was collared 100 m to the south of VUO22001 and was drilled to the southwest. This hole also targeted a BOT anomaly. The hole also intersected sediments with abundant evidence for brecciation and fluid flow. Several anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) values were intersected with a high of 0.49 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 126.50 m .
Drill hole VUO22003 was collared 110 m to the east of VUO22002 and was drilled to the southwest. Also targeting a BOT anomaly, the hole intersected anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) values including a wider interval of 0.14 g/t Au over 21.50 m from 99.30 m . This interval is hosted by polymictic conglomerate with disseminated and veinlet pyrite within a larger package of sediments.
The planned JV budget for 2023 is CAN$10.4 million representing B2Gold's largest greenfield exploration budget outside western Africa . Aurion is fully financed to contribute its 30% share of the planned expenditure.
The exploration plans include minimum of 10,500 m of diamond core drilling in various target areas including the Helmi Discovery, the Kutuvuoma-Helmi structural corridor as well as scout drill holes testing selected geochemical and geophysical targets elsewhere within the extensive (331 km 2 ) JV property that covers tens of kilometers of the highly prospective major crustal scale structure, Sirkka Shear Zone . In addition, generative work including base of till sampling, top of bedrock sampling and geophysical surveys continue during 2023.
Winter drilling season is ongoing with three drill rigs operating in selected target areas.
The JV (30% Aurion/70% B2Gold) covers approximately 331 km 2 along the major crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt and includes a number of discoveries such as Helmi (2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m ), Kutuvuoma (16.47 g/t Au over 11.0 m ), Soretiavuoma (48 g/t Au over 1.1 m ), Sinermä (0.54 g/t Au over 40.2 m ), Kiekerömaa (5.8 g/t Au over 5.0 m ) and Kettukuusikko (4.33 g/t Au over 20.4 m ). B2Gold is the operator of the JV.
All samples were delivered to ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. Analytical work for these samples was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland and Rosia Montana , Romania . ALS is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for gold using the Au-AA26 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") – 100 g/t gold). B2Gold has an internal QA/QC program involving the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.
This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey , P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com .
Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its fully owned Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in northern Finland .
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/06/c7624.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Newmont Confirms Proposal to Combine with Newcrest
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today confirmed it has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) by way of a scheme of arrangement. The proposed transaction would combine two of the sector's top senior gold producers, and set the standard for sustainable and responsible gold mining.
Newmont's proposal to combine with Newcrest is on the basis of 0.380 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would result in the combined company being 30 percent owned by Newcrest and 70 percent owned by Newmont. This represents a compelling opportunity for the shareholders of both companies to share in the upside of putting together two complementary businesses.
Newmont's proposal is subject to certain customary conditions, including due diligence to the satisfaction of both parties, entry into a scheme implementation agreement and a recommendation from the Newcrest Board of Directors that Newcrest shareholders vote in favor of the proposal.
"We believe a combination of Newmont and Newcrest presents a powerful value proposition to our respective shareholders, workforce and the communities in which we operate," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "The proposed transaction would join industry-leading portfolios of assets and projects to create long-term value across the combined global business, and we welcome the consideration of Newcrest's Board of Directors."
Newmont remains fully committed to acting in the best interest of Newmont shareholders. Newmont and its Board of Directors advises shareholders need not take any action at this time as there can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded.
Newmont has engaged BofA Securities, Centerview Partners LLC and Lazard as its financial advisers, and King & Wood Mallesons and White & Case LLP as its legal advisers.
No Offer or Solicitation
This news release is neither an offer to purchase or exchange nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Newmont or Newcrest. In furtherance of this proposal and subject to future developments, Newmont may file one or more registration statements, proxy statements or other documents with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, prospectus or other document Newmont or Newcrest may file with the SEC and Australian regulators in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWMONT AND NEWCREST ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT(S), REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION. Investors and securityholders may obtain a free copy of the disclosure documents (when they are available) and other documents filed by Newmont with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The disclosure documents and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Newmont may also be obtained on Newmont's website at www.newmont.com or obtained for free from the sources listed below. Newmont and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies from Newcrest stockholders in respect of the proposed transaction between Newmont and Newcrest. Information regarding Newmont's directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 7, 2022. This document can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in such proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction if and when they become available.
Cautionary Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address expected future results, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "indicative," "preliminary" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposal to acquire the share capital of Newcrest, expected terms, including consideration and premium, and expected benefits and opportunities of the proposal, including in connection with value creation. There is no certainty that any transaction will occur on the proposed terms, within any particular timeframe, or at all. Risks include fluctuations in company stock price and results of operations; uncertainties regarding the outcome of discussions between Newmont and Newcrest with respect to the proposal, including the possibility that the parties may not agree to pursue a business combination or may be materially different from the terms of the proposals described herein; the ability to consummate the proposed combination or achieve the expected benefits; uncertainties with respect to shareholder approvals; potential regulatory or closing delays; the industry and market reaction to Newmont's proposal; and changes in the overall economic conditions. The forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and most recent Form 10-Q and SEC filings. Newmont does not undertake any obligation to communicate publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230205005052/en/
Media Contact
Carolina Lucaroni
786.643.9230
carolina.lucaroni@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Further Copper-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Intersected From Surface At Copper Ridge
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide results from the remaining six drill holes from its maiden eight hole diamond drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect at the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador.
Key Highlights include:
- Additional long intervals of porphyry copper style mineralisation intersected from surface in diamond drilling at Copper Ridge, with significant results including:
- Hole CRDD22-006:
- 72m grading 0.4% Cu Eq1 from 21m, and
- 51m grading 0.4% Cu Eq from 373m, and
- 22m grading 0.5% Cu Eq from 524m
- Within a broader intersection of 558m grading 0.2% Cu Eq from surface to end of hole, ending in mineralisation.
- 72m grading 0.4% Cu Eq1 from 21m, and
- Hole CRDD22-004:
- 186m grading 0.3% Cu Eq from 196m, which also contains a gold rich zone of 80m grading 0.4% Cu Eq from 286m
- Within a broader intersection of 344m grading 0.2% Cu Eq from 38m to end of hole, ending in mineralisation.
- Hole CRDD22-007:
- 88m grading 0.3% Cu Eq from 266m
- Within a broader intersection of 172m grading 0.2% Cu Eq from 196m to end of hole, ending in mineralisation.
- Hole CRDD22-006:
- Higher tenor porphyry mineralisation intersected in CRDD22-003 (76m grading 0.5% Cu Eq2) and CRDD22-006 (22m grading 0.5% Cu Eq) provide evidence that Copper Ridge has potential to host higher-grade copper and gold mineralisation.
“These results wrap up the first drill program at our Copper Ridge prospect within our Linderos Project where outcropping porphyry copper style mineralisation has been discovered, with drilling now confirming a substantial copper-gold porphyry system from surface.”
“This initial of program of eight holes has returned highly encouraging results and our analysis highlights the potential for both lateral and depth extensions, as we vector into what we believe is the core of the porphyry system.”
“Future drill plans are being designed to intersect the earlier-phase, higher-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralisation and we are excited to soon be underway with our next phase of drilling at Copper Ridge.”
“It’s important to appreciate that copper grades returned from this initial campaign of drilling compare favourably with peer porphyry deposits which are currently advancing through development and earmarked for large-scale production in the near future.”
“Most notably, SolGold’s Alpala porphyry deposit contains a global resource of 3.2Bt grading 0.49% Cu Eq (0.35% Cu, 0.23g/t Au, 1.0g.t Ag) for 9.9Mt of copper, 21.7Moz gold and 92Moz silver, and a proposed mining cut-off grade of 0.21% Cu Eq3, with its higher-grade core commencing at a depth of 600m.”
“Titan shareholders can expect strong news flow in what promises to be a very busy and exciting 2023.”
Plate 1: CRDD22-006 337m. Diorite porphyry, early potassic (green grey sericite) with overprinting of phyllic alteration, sulphide mineralisation of chalcopyrite (cpy) volume 5%, pyrite (py) volume < 1%.
Linderos Project– Copper Ridge Porphyry Prospect Remaining Drilling Results
In November 2022, Titan completed a maiden campaign of eight diamond drill holes totalling 3,700m at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect (Copper Ridge) on its Linderos Project in southern Ecuador. Drilling was designed to target porphyry mineralisation highlighted by surface mapping, soil and channel sample geochemistry, and limited shallow historical drilling undertaken at the prospect.
Assay results have been received for the remaining six diamond drill holes, adding further wide intersections of disseminated and vein hosted copper-molybdenum±gold±silver mineralisation from surface to approximately 500 metres vertical.
Mineralisation is hosted within a diorite porphyry, with vein hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite- pyrite-pyrrhotite-molybdenite, and secondary biotite plus green-grey sericite and pervasive quartz- alkali feldspar defining an early to transitional potassic alteration.
Pleasingly, six out of the eight diamond drillholes were mineralised to the end of hole, highlighting strong potential for lateral and depth extensions.
Evidence that the Copper Ridge porphyry has the potential to host higher-grade copper and gold mineralisation is supported by intersections including 76m grading 0.5% Cu Eq from 132m in CRDD22- 003 and 22m grading 0.5% Cu Eq from 524m in CRDD22-006.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Pulls Back After Spike, Central Banks Boost Holdings
It was a week of ups and downs for the gold price, which traded as high as US$1,957 per ounce and as low as US$1,863. At the time of this writing on Friday (February 3), the yellow metal was around US$1,865.
What factors are responsible for that broad range? The US Federal Reserve played a role mid-week.
The central bank's first meeting of the year ran from Tuesday (January 31) to Wednesday (February 1), and it ended with an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, the smallest since last March. The Fed's benchmark interest rate now sits at 4.5 to 4.75 percent.
Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments always attract attention, and this time around he said that the process of disinflation has begun — in other words, prices are now rising at a slower pace than they were previously.
Powell also addressed the question of whether the US is heading for a recession, saying he sees a path back to 2 percent inflation without "a really significant economic decline or a significant increase in unemployment."
After rising ahead of the Fed meeting, gold continued to gain after it wrapped up, reaching its peak for the week on Thursday (February 2). But the precious metal fell off a cliff on Friday (February 3) as January jobs data in the US surprised to the upside — employers added 517,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate sank to 3.4 percent, the lowest since May 1969.
The unexpected reading has generated questions about the Fed's path forward. With the employment situation looking strong, the central bank may make the decision to keep rates higher for longer. For now, market participants will have to wait and see.
Gold demand strongest in over a decade
The Fed and employment weren't the only news making headlines in the gold space this week. The World Gold Council had its own announcement, reporting that 2022 was the strongest year for gold demand in more than a decade.
According to the organization, annual gold demand (excluding over-the-counter transactions) came in at 4,741 metric tons (MT), which is close to the amount seen in 2011 — a year marked by "exceptional investment demand."
Strong buying from central banks was a hot topic in Q3, and the World Gold Council notes that the fourth quarter was much the same. "Huge" Q4 central bank buying of 417 MT brought the 2022 total to a 55 year high of 1,136 MT.
Turkey's central bank was the top gold buyer in 2022, but the World Gold Council also highlights China's return to purchasing. The People's Bank of China increased its gold reserves for the first time since late 2019, adding 62 MT in November and December of last year. The country's reserves are now higher than they've ever been at over 2,000 MT.
Check out INN's VRIC interviews
I want to wrap up with a brief note on the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, which the INN team attended this past week. It was a busy event, and I found that resource sector sentiment was largely positive among attendees.
We've already begun publishing our interviews from the show, and I'm looking forward to sharing the rest of them with you in the days to come. You can click here for the full YouTube playlist — check it out if you'd like to see my discussions on gold, silver, uranium and more with experts like Rick Rule, Ross Beaty and Lynette Zang.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
VIDEO — Ross Beaty: Gold Fundamentals Terrific, Set to Blow Through Previous High
After gold's flat performance in 2022, well-known mining sector entrepreneur Ross Beaty has a better outlook for 2023.
"Quite frankly, I think there's so much momentum right now — I'm very confident gold's going to blow through its previous high and sail into new territory, probably this year," he said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).
In Beaty's view, it was the US dollar's strength that killed gold's momentum last year. But even he had trouble reconciling the yellow metal's lack of momentum with the sheer number of seemingly positive price drivers.
"I was thinking here we have this insane amount of stimulus and money printing … we have runaway reckless spending by governments all over the world, we have high inflation … all of these things should be good for gold," he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions between China and Taiwan should also have worked in gold's favor.
Ultimately the US Federal Reserve moved from tightening to reducing its interest rate increases, which weakened the dollar and caused an "instantaneous reaction" from gold, as well as the bond market.
"Gold's had this glorious run from when that started, which was the beginning of November. (As of) today it's up US$300, it's wonderful," Beaty said. "For me it's reaffirming the reasons that I'm bullish on gold, which I was really challenging last fall."
He sees a major disconnect between metals prices and the valuations of junior miners, noting that because investors have largely ignored these companies, they have immense room to run.
"The juniors have hardly moved, and so that's the sector that's going to see I think the biggest beta in 2023 — and it could be explosive," Beaty said. "It could really be a fun market this year for equity investors in these juniors that have been so beaten up, that have delivered such terrible returns in the last few years to the poor suffering investors who got into them."
Watch the interview above for more from Beaty on gold, silver and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX). You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
VIDEO — Nick Santiago: Gold Can Still Pull Back to US$1,500 Before All-time High
The gold price has been on the rise for the last few months, but Nick Santiago, CEO and chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, still believes a big pullback to the US$1,500 per ounce level is possible.
"I'm not bearish gold at the moment, but if I do get a sell signal, I think the next leg down takes you to that US$1,500 level, which would be the ultimate buy area," he explained to the Investing News Network. "I think that's going to be your chance to really get into gold for the long term. And then I do think gold ultimately breaks out to a new all-time high."
In terms of exactly how high gold could go in 2023, Santiago said he doesn't expect US$5,000 or US$10,000 like some market watchers are projecting. However, he does see the high US$2,000s, or possibly even US$3,000, as possible.
The story is different for silver. Santiago thinks the white metal has bottomed, but said US$18 to US$19 per ounce would be an attractive entry point. "I do believe silver ultimately heads above US$30. I'd love to be able to catch that in the high teens," he said.
Looking over to oil, which he was interested in previously, Santiago said he would "buy with both hands" if it gets down to US$50 per barrel. In general, he thinks companies in the energy sector need to digest their recent moves or even correct.
Overall Santiago expects 2023 to be volatile and choppy, which will create opportunities for traders, but may upset investors. That said, even traders will have to exercise some caution. "If you don't have patience, you just won't make it," he said.
Watch the interview above for more of Santiago's thoughts on gold, silver and the markets this year.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.