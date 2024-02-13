Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation may be approved by the board of directors of the Company and shareholder approval is not required.

Shareholders who hold their Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, will receive a certificate representing the post-consolidated Shares.

The Company believes that the Consolidation may have the effect of, among other things: increasing the interest of the financial community in the Company and potentially broadening its pool of investors; improving trading liquidity; and improving the Company's position to obtain financing and pursue new opportunities.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~89 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2024 is expected to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Waton, President, Chairman, CEO and Director

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the expectation that the Company will proceed with the Consolidation; the number of Shares outstanding following the Consolidation; the effect of the Consolidation on the market for the Shares; the impact the Consolidation will have on the Company; and the treatment of fractional shares in the Consolidation.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will complete the Consolidation; that the Company will receive the necessary approvals to complete the Consolidation; that the number of Shares outstanding following the Consolidation will be consistent with the number set out herein; that the Consolidation will impact the Company as anticipated; and that the treatment of fractional shares will align with management's current expectations.

Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will be unable to complete the Consolidation; that the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Consolidation; that the treatment of fractional shares will differ for the treatment set out herein; that the Consolidation will not have the desired impact on the Company; and that the number of issued and outstanding shares following the Consolidation will differ for the number statement herein. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this news release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this news release.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE:NV Gold Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Rock Chip Sampling Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

During August of 2023 the Company conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization of the northern portion of its Triple T property (refer to press release from August 21st, 2023). Twenty-seven rock chip samples were taken of which 24 returned gold values in the anomalous to high-grade range with 5 samples between 2.71 g/t Au and 9.63 g/t Au (see Figure 3 & 4). These samples will help to extend the potential target area by a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area, and a "New Zone" with gold values over 2 g/t has been identified southwest of it. NV Gold is planning to follow up on these encouraging gold values of up to 9.63 g/t Au (0.34 opt Au) and will further evaluate the gold mineralization of the New Zone. Future goals are to re-evaluate the full gold mineralization potential of this district-scale shear-zone-corridor, which includes the re-evaluation of the historical targets in the south (see Figure 2). An IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey is also planned to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets to the east.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

The program consists of 14 shallow RC drill holes totaling 719.3 meters in the northern-most of the three target areas. Almost all drill holes intersected one or more, near-surface mineralized quartz veins with up to 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11 (see Figure 2). The recent drilling and mapping program has confirmed the presence of a regional low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers and possibly further on under cover rocks. The North Target area now measures 250 by 400 meters and remains open north and south as well as down-dip to the east (see Figures 3 & 4). With the confirmation that gold mineralization is expanding underneath the carbonate unit to the east (Upper Limestone), NV Gold is planning geophysical (Induced Polarization (IP)) investigations to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets along this promising structural gold-corridor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces the sale of a non-core asset, the Sandy Gold Project in Lyon County, Nevada, dated August 1, 2023 for cash while retaining a 1.5% NSR or an equivalent production royalty

Chairman and Interim CEO John Watson comments "This sale, to Anchor Minerals, Inc., a private US company, is consistent with NV Gold's business model to monetize certain claim holdings while moving forward with exploration on its remaining strategic properties in Nevada ".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces the sale of a non-core asset, the Sandy Gold Project in Lyon County, Nevada, dated August 1, 2023 for cash while retaining a 1.5% NSR or an equivalent production royalty

Chairman and Interim CEO John Watson comments "This sale, to Anchor Minerals, Inc., a private US company, is consistent with NV Gold's business model to monetize certain claim holdings while moving forward with exploration on its remaining strategic properties in Nevada ".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to  announce the final results of the 2023 work campaign that SLM Resource Group ("SLM") completed at the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see press release of January 29, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Extends East Block Acquisition Term

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") wishes to inform its shareholders that it has extended the "Option to Purchase" with Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in the press releases dated August 14, 2023 September 13, 2023 and September 18, 2023 .

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. Its primary goal is to consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. In addition to the recent agreements to acquire 20 properties in the camp, the Corporation holds interests in five gold properties in the vicinity of the camp: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Block Acquisition Term Extended

East Block Acquisition Term Extended

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSXV in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to inform shareholders that Chibougamau has extended the "Option to Purchase" accorded to TomaGold Corp. (LOT-TSXV) by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau's East Block of advanced copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in press releases dated August 14, 2023 and September 13 th 2023 .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders

Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 7, 2024 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report a corporate update letter in an address to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani.

Dear Shareholders ,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Samples 930 g/t Silver and 10.55 g/t gold at Palos Verdes (2,605 g/t AgEq*)

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its exploration program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. Following the completion of its third drill campaign with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes, and in preparation of the upcoming expanded drill program to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession, the Company completed an alteration and geochemical study over the Palos Verdes property. This study was recommended by the Joint PrismoVizsla Technical Committee which is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

