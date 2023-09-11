Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Rock Chip Sampling Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

During August of 2023 the Company conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization of the northern portion of its Triple T property (refer to press release from August 21st, 2023). Twenty-seven rock chip samples were taken of which 24 returned gold values in the anomalous to high-grade range with 5 samples between 2.71 g/t Au and 9.63 g/t Au (see Figure 3 & 4). These samples will help to extend the potential target area by a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area, and a "New Zone" with gold values over 2 g/t has been identified southwest of it. NV Gold is planning to follow up on these encouraging gold values of up to 9.63 g/t Au (0.34 opt Au) and will further evaluate the gold mineralization of the New Zone. Future goals are to re-evaluate the full gold mineralization potential of this district-scale shear-zone-corridor, which includes the re-evaluation of the historical targets in the south (see Figure 2). An IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey is also planned to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets to the east.

Previously reported highlights:

  • Assays from the recently conducted drilling program: 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11.
  • Confirmation of a major low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers, and "proof of concept" that mineralized host lithology extends underneath Upper Limestone to the east.

Figure 1: Triple T Gold Project General Location Map

Figure 2: Triple T District and Targets

Figure 3: Triple T Oxide Mineralization and Rock Chip Sample Results (>100 ppb Au)

Figure 4: Triple T North Area with new Rock Chip Sampling Results

John Watson, Chairman of NVX, stated:

"Our recent successful drilling at Triple T, combined with detailed geologic mapping and structural interpretation has illuminated new targets and expanded dimensions for this project. Recent sampling of numerous outcropping quartz veins north of the drilling area has the potential to enlarge the mineralized zone even further. We are very pleased with the results of the program and are excited about the potential of the project going forward."

John R. Kerr, P.Eng. is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") and Sample Analysis

The Company has implemented a quality control program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the chip samples. The chips of the entire hole are collected at the drill site, logged and split into an eighth sample using a rotating sample splitter. The eighth sample is then securely shipped to the ALS Global Laboratory in Elko, Nevada. During sample collection and assaying, there is an established QC procedure using standards, and blanks inserting each at 30m intervals in each hole.

At the laboratory, samples are crushed and pulverized in preparation for analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through its gold exploration efforts in Nevada, USA and by leveraging its expansive property portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Watson, Chairman and Interim CEO
303.884.6909

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is definedin the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation




View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782608/nv-gold-corporation-reports-positive-rock-chip-samples-results-up-to-963-gt-au-from-triple-t-gold-project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV GoldNVX:CATSXV:NVXPrecious Metals Investing
NVX:CA
NV Gold
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:NVX

NV Gold


