Resource News Investing News

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below

Noram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release pictureNoram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Noram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-76 and CVZ-75 as compared to CVZ-63 which was drilled as part of a prior program. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"Holes CVZ-75 and CVZ-76 were located near the northeast end of the Phase V and Phase VI drilling. This is an area where the sediments are thinner since we are getting close to the basin margin. However, the lithium grades continue to be high. These holes are expected to continue to upgrade portions of the Zeus resource from inferred to indicated in Noram's upcoming PFS." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

From (m)

To (m)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-75

1748394

46

56

14.0

17.1

1690

CVZ-75

1748395

56

66

17.1

20.1

890

CVZ-75

1748396

66

76

20.1

23.2

840

CVZ-75

1748397

76

86

23.2

26.2

910

CVZ-75

1748398

86

96

26.2

29.3

1420

CVZ-75

1748399

96

106

29.3

32.3

1160

CVZ-75

1748400

106

116

32.3

35.4

1010

CVZ-75

1748401

116

126

35.4

38.4

900

CVZ-75

1748402

126

136

38.4

41.5

870

CVZ-75

1748404

136

146

41.5

44.5

850

CVZ-75

1748405

146

156

44.5

47.5

820

CVZ-75

1748406

156

166

47.5

50.6

810

CVZ-75

1748407

166

176

50.6

53.6

620

CVZ-75

1748408

176

186

53.6

56.7

510

CVZ-75

1748409

186

196

56.7

59.7

1130

CVZ-75

1748410

196

206

59.7

62.8

800

CVZ-75

1748411

206

216

62.8

65.8

560

CVZ-75

1748412

216

226

65.8

68.9

650

CVZ-75

1748413

226

236

68.9

71.9

680

CVZ-75

1748414

236

246

71.9

75.0

510

CVZ-75

1748415

246

256

75.0

78.0

650

CVZ-75

1748416

256

266

78.0

81.1

570

CVZ-75

1748417

266

276

81.1

84.1

770

CVZ-75

1748418

276

286

84.1

87.2

570

CVZ-75

1748419

286

296

87.2

90.2

510

CVZ-75

1748420

296

306

90.2

93.3

770

CVZ-75

1748421

306

316

93.3

96.3

470

CVZ-75

1748422

316

326

96.3

99.4

600

Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-75 from 46 ft (14.0 m) to depth of 326 ft (99.4 m).

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

From (m)

To (m)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-76

1748426

26

36

7.9

11.0

1320

CVZ-76

1748427

36

46

11.0

14.0

1620

CVZ-76

1748428

46

56

14.0

17.1

1620

CVZ-76

1748429

56

66

17.1

20.1

970

CVZ-76

1748430

66

76

20.1

23.2

830

CVZ-76

1748431

76

86

23.2

26.2

910

CVZ-76

1748432

86

96

26.2

29.3

1460

CVZ-76

1748433

96

106

29.3

32.3

1070

CVZ-76

1748434

106

116

32.3

35.4

930

CVZ-76

1748435

116

126

35.4

38.4

900

CVZ-76

1748436

126

136

38.4

41.5

780

CVZ-76

1748437

136

146

41.5

44.5

710

CVZ-76

1748438

146

156

44.5

47.5

670

CVZ-76

1748439

156

168

47.5

51.2

720

CVZ-76No Sample

168

178

51.2

54.3

CVZ-76

1748440

178

188

54.3

57.3

460

CVZ-76

1748441

188

198

57.3

60.4

840

CVZ-76

1748442

198

208

60.4

63.4

700

CVZ-76

1748443

208

218

63.4

66.4

740

CVZ-76

1748444

218

228

66.4

69.5

720

CVZ-76

1748445

228

238

69.5

72.5

710

CVZ-76

1748446

238

248

72.5

75.6

520

CVZ-76

1748447

248

258

75.6

78.6

680

CVZ-76

1748448

258

268

78.6

81.7

640

CVZ-76

1748449

268

278

81.7

84.7

640

CVZ-76

1748450

278

288

84.7

87.8

590

CVZ-76

1748451

288

298

87.8

90.8

590

CVZ-76

1748452

298

308

90.8

93.9

449

CVZ-76

1748453

308

318

93.9

96.9

610

CVZ-76

1748454

318

328

96.9

100.0

560

CVZ-76

1748455

328

338

100.0

103.0

470

Table 2 - Sample results from CVZ-76 from 26 ft (7.9 m) to depth of 338 ft (103.0 m).

All samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703581/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-75-76-High-Grade-Intercepts-of-150-Ft-457-M-Averaging-962-PPM-100-Ft-305-M-Averaging-1163-PPM-Respectively

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram LithiumTSXV:NRMBattery Metals Investing
NRM:CA
Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-71 (PH-10) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-71 at a depth of 453.5 feet (138.2 m). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole. An interval thickness of 280 ft (85.3 m) was intersected from 140 ft (42.7 m) to 420 ft (128.0 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Completes Major Milestone: Infill Drill Program for Pre-Feasiblity Study Completion and Commencement of Plan of Operations

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce" that the Company has successfully completed the Phase VI infill drill program on the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000tonne LCE

All 12 of the Phase VI proposed holes were completed to, or beyond, their anticipated depths for a total of 5246 ft (1599 m) of drilling. Most of the holes were drilled with HQ-size core with a diameter of 2.5 inches (63.5 mm). However, 4 of the holes were drilled with PQ-size (3.35 inches, 85 mm diameter) to be used for the ongoing metallurgical test work. The samples from the core have been hand-delivered to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for processing. QA/QC samples have been inserted into the sample stream to confirm sample results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-72 with the Longest and Highest-Grade Intercept from all of the Zeus Drilling to Date

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-72 (PH-06) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-72 at a depth of 428 feet (130.5 m). Sampling for assay began at 60 ft (18.3 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 368 ft (112.2 m) was intersected, which was the entire assayed portion of the hole. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release pictureNoram Lithium Corp., Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-72 as compared to CVZ-53 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phases IV and V programs. CVZ-53 and CVZ-68 both had long intercepts of high grade lithium mineralization. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Completes CVZ-74 at 558.0 ft with a Potential Interval of 352.0 ft of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 (PH-07) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft (170.1 m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft (38.4 m) and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft (145.7 m) for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft (107.3 m). Variously colored mudstones, which may also contain high lithium levels were logged down to the hole's total depth of 558.0 ft (170.1 m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-74.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Corp

Noram Completes CVZ-73 at 458.0 ft with Visually Rich Clays Near Surface to 369 feet ; Another Long Interval of Potentially High-Grade Lithium Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface (20.0ft6.1m) and, with some possible lower grade zones near the bottom of the hole, extended down to total depth of 458.0ft (140.0m) for a total drilled intersection of 438.0ft (133.5m

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-73.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Lithium Adds Further Concessions Close to Its Existing Projects in Southern Peru

American Lithium Adds Further Concessions Close to Its Existing Projects in Southern Peru

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the Company") (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to confirm that it has signed an agreement to acquire additional concessions in Southern Peru. In addition, it has entered into agreements relating to public relations and marketing activities.

Acquisition of Concessions in Southern Peru

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Update on - 5,973,000 Tonnes - Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Update on - 5,973,000 Tonnes - Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (" LithiumBank ") ( TSX-V: LBNK ) is pleased to provide a corporate update and summary to the NI 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 5,973,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at the 100 percent owned Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project (" Boardwalk " or the " Project "), formerly known as the Sturgeon Lake Lithium Brine Project (Table 1). The Project is located in west-central Alberta, approximately 85 km east of the City of Grande Prairie and 270 km northwest of the City of Edmonton (Figure 1). The full report can be accessed on the LithiumBank website at www.lithiumbank.ca.

The Sturgeon Lake oil and gas field, where Boardwalk's contiguous 794,509 acres land position overlays, was first discovered in 1952. Since then, various petroleum companies have developed a strong foundation of social and physical infrastructure in the area. This history of continuous hydrocarbon extraction resulted in an established well trained labor force, networks of all-weather gravel roads, drill sites that can be accessed from Provincial highways, and electrical transmission lines that run through and adjacent to the project (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022 .

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO Electric Royalties Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Electric Royalties Ltd.)

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

Brendan Yurik , CEO of Electric Royalties , commented: "We welcome this news by Sayona and the A$35 million plan to advance the Authier Project – our 0.5% gross revenue royalty asset – funded at no cost to Electric Royalties. We are pleased with the announced development of one of the leading lithium resource bases in North America , amid growing demand from the electrification of the world's auto fleet."

About Electric Royalties Ltd .

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c4301.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Comprehensive ESG Policies and Frameworks

Electra Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Comprehensive ESG Policies and Frameworks

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced the introduction of a comprehensive set of olicies and frameworks that underpin the Company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices. Approved by the Company's Board of Directors, the policies cover Human Rights, Supply Chain, Environment, and Sustainability matters. In support of the rollout of the policies, the Company is also launching a whistleblower channel, open for internal and external stakeholders and accessible from Electra's website ( https:electrabmc.comesg ).

"Given our focus of developing a low carbon, fully-integrated battery materials park for the North American electric vehicle industry, it is important that we have stringent ESG policies in place and conduct ourselves in accordance with industry best practices when it comes to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and respect for human rights," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials. "The rollout of our new policies and the launch of a whistleblower channel reflect our strong commitment to ESG."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Commences Exploration Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Commences Exploration Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the commencement of exploration drilling at its Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . Five exploration holes are initially planned to test multiple prospective brine targets identified from the geophysical survey data announced in the News Release dated May 2, 2022 . This drill program is expected to require four months to complete.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

The Rincon West project covers 2470 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. Previously announced geophysics results delineated highly conductive units consistent with concentrated brine aquifers over 64% of the property area. On May 27 , the first of five exploration holes was initiated to test the geophysical targets. Two thousand metres of diamond drilling is budgeted for this initial campaign. The Company's drilling permit allows up to nine exploration holes, thus the scope of the program may be expanded based on results.

"The Rincon West project has never been drilled though it is highly prospective. In this initial campaign, we are looking for high lithium grades and horizons that can produce high flow rates for a potential future production operation. The initial exploration holes have been located on the geophysics traverses in order to allow extrapolation of drill results more broadly across the geophysics coverage. Since the geophysics produced multiple exceptional targets, we hope to produce positive results early in this program." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The drilling contract has been awarded to AGV Falcon S.R.L, an experienced drilling contractor with offices in Salta Province , Argentina . Brine samples will be analyzed by Alex Stewart Assayers Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Alex Stewart International. The quality of sample analytical results will be assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and control samples to be included in each sample suite.

Argentina Lithium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Rincon West project, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-commences-exploration-drilling-at-rincon-west-301557529.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c5202.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×