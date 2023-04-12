PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Lithium Investing News

Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") of its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada

The Company recently engaged SRK Consulting Inc ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for Zeus (see news release dated February 7, 2023) and initiated a further round of metallurgical testing with Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco") to confirm and refine the process design for the Project (see news release dated February 14, 2023). Both of these ongoing work streams will form the basis of the PFS, now being managed by Ausenco.

The PFS will consist of two phases of work, as follows:

  • Phase 1: Complete an updated business case assessment and series of trade off studies to incorporate the latest metallurgical test work and key flowsheet decisions in the Project. These include beneficiation, leaching optimization and acid plant optimization.
  • Phase 2: Develop a PFS technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 for an open-pit mine and hydrometallurgical processing facility producing battery grade lithium carbonate at the Project site in Nevada.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Ausenco to continue to advance and de-risk the Zeus Lithium Project," stated Greg McCunn, noram's CEO."The appointment of Ausenco marks a key milestone in the development of the project as we move Zeus, one of the largest lithium resources in North America, towards commercial production. Ausenco has a strong reputation in the global mining sector with a proven track record of delivering rigorous technical studies and executing successful projects."

About Ausenco
Ausenco is a global engineering consulting firm with its team based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with completed projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining a deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco provides innovative, value-add consulting and engineering studies and project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

About noram lithium corp.
noram lithium corp. (TSXV:NRM) | (OTCQB:NRVTF) | (Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded with approximately CAD$14 million in cash on December 31, 2022 and no debt.

About the Zeus Project (100% noram)
The Zeus Lithium Project contains a Measured and Indicated Resource estimate of 5.2 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE", 1034 Mt at 941 ppm lithium), and an additional Inferred resource estimate of 1.1 Mt LCE (235 Mt at 871 ppm lithium) utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off1.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Vice President of Exploration for noram.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Founder and Executive Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer
greg@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.991.3798

Footnote
1 Updated Resource Estimate Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2022).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the results from this round of test work will confirm the Company's ability to recover high-purity lithium carbonate from Zeus mineralized material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: noram lithium corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748699/Noram-Lithium-Engages-Ausenco-To-Complete-the-Pre-Feasiblity-Study-for-the-Zeus-Lithium-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram LithiumNRM:CATSXV:NRMBattery Metals Investing
NRM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)

Noram Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Files NI43-101 Technical Report for Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Files NI43-101 Technical Report for Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announced today that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Report") titled "Updated Resource Estimate Zeus Lithium Project". The technical report supports the updated Mineral Resource Estimate announced on January 30, 2023 and is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.noramlithiumcorp.com). There are no material differences in the mineral resources reported in the news release of January 30, 2023 and those described in the report

About noram lithium corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that all motions put forward for approval at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held March 14th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM") were passed

2023 Annual General Meeting Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Announces a Further Metallurgical Test Work Program for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Announces a Further Metallurgical Test Work Program for the Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has initiated a further round of metallurgical testing on mineralized samples from its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Following the completion of the Phase VI drill program in May 2022, samples were collected from the Zeus drill core and shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Richmond, BC. During the period of July 2022 through September 2022, a number of tests were conducted on Zeus samples including: sulphuric acid leaching, hydrochloric acid leaching, roasting, neutralization, impurity removal and solid-liquid separation tests. Based on the test work completed and experience in other industries, the Company has refined the process design for lithium carbonate recovery that is based on known and commercially proven technology.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

Noram Lithium Engages SRK Consulting To Optimize Zeus Mine Plan

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) announces that is has engaged SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The optimization study will focus on the high-grade zone of the Zeus deposit, a component of the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project (see news release dated January 31, 2023). The high-grade zone at Zeus outcrops at surface and is approximately 60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long. The results of the study will form the basis for future technical, operational and economic studies for development and further de-risking of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) ( Frankfurt : 338B ) is pleased to announce an updated on its successful investment in Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV: NRM) (OTCQB: NRVTF) (Frankfurt: N7R) as it announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights).

Highlights of the Updated Resource Estimate
  • An increase of 190% in Measured and Indicated ("M&I") lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") Resources from the August 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate.
    • M&I Resources increased to 5.17 million tonnes ("Mt") LCE (1, 034 Mt at 941 parts per million lithium ("ppm Li")) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Substantial Inferred Resources remain from the 2022 Phase VI drill program.
    • Inferred Resources are 1.09 Mt LCE ( 235 Mt at 871 ppm Li) at a 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.
  • Near Surface = Low Strip Ratio. The majority of the deposit occurs at or near the surface, resulting in relatively low mining costs. Results from the Preliminary Economic Study ("PEA") 1 indicate that the life of mine strip ratio would be ~0.07:1 (waste:ore).
  • High level of confidence in the deposit modelled given the density of the drill program with 82 holes drilled to-date. All holes were core holes for more precise sampling and stratigraphic correlations.
  • High grade core (60 meters thick x 1.2 kilometers wide x 3.0 kilometers long) represents an opportunity for optimizing the mine plan. At a 1,200 ppm Li cut-off the Measured and Indicated Resources total 1.2 Mt LCE (169 Mt at 1,326 ppm Li).

"The updated mineral resource estimate, with 82 drill holes completed to-date, highlights that noram's Zeus Lithium Project is exceptionally well positioned in the United States amongst its peer deposits in terms of grade and contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent," stated Greg McCunn , noram's CEO. "The high-grade core of the deposit outcropping at surface provides a significant opportunity to optimize the project mine plan and enhance value. With a strong treasury and a strengthened technical team, we are expecting to move aggressively in 2023 to further de-risk the project with continued metallurgical testing and completion of a Prefeasibility Study."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Avalon Advanced Materials: Strategic Drilling Program Underway in Northwestern Ontario, CEO Clips Video

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF a Canadian company with diverse projects across Canada, offering exposure to lithium, rare earths, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium, and exploring new extraction technology for environmental remediation.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF)

https://www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162002

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it has issued options, subject to approval of the Stock Option Plan at the next AGM as detailed below, ("Options") to certain of the Company's Directors and Operational Team (together the "Recipients

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Invest Alberta to support the development of a commercial lithium production facility at the Company's Boardwalk brine project (the " Boardwalk Project " or " Boardwalk ") located 85 kilometres east of Grand Prairie, Alberta. Under the agreement, Invest Alberta has agreed to support LithiumBank by promoting the project domestically and internationally, facilitating relationships with key stakeholders and senior government officials, and connecting the Company with post-secondary institutions to create a qualified talent pipeline. The agreement has the potential to create high paying employment opportunities in Alberta and to solidify the province's position as a supporter of the clean energy sector.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

  • Completes acquisition of all outstanding shares of North Star Manganese Inc via share exchange with minority NSM shareholders.
  • Increases NSC shareholder exposure to 100% of the high-grade Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA.
  • Drilling progresses on schedule at the Emily Manganese Project with seven diamond core drill holes now completed and additional samples submitted for analyses. Assays from the initial three drill holes are expected in coming weeks.

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") that it did not already hold through its wholly-owned subsidiary Electric Metals (USA) Pty Limited ("EML") (the "NSM Share Acquisition"). As disclosed in the news release of the Company dated August 31, 2022, NSM closed the sale of 3,160,233 of its shares (the "NSM Shares") representing 9.5% of its issued and outstanding shares of NSM on August 31, 2022. The other 90.5% of the outstanding shares continued to be held by EML. On November 23, 2022, the Company announced that the Emily Manganese Project will become the Company's flagship asset and that the Company planned to change its name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" in order to better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Receives Drill Permit for Agate Property

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received a drilling and exploration permit from the State of Wyoming for its Agate project in the Shirley Basin uranium district. The permit is for a planned 100-hole drill program this summer totaling 15,000 feet. The drilling is planned to confirm historical results and extend mineralization into areas sparsely explored in the past. In conjunction with the drilling, Strathmore will conduct near-surface and downhole geophysical research with the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center to target new drilling locations.

About the Agate Property
The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first successful in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 15 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. The average thickness varies from several feet to tens of feet, with grades ranging from 0.02% to 0.18% eU3O8 as noted on the historical gamma logs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces that effective April 1, 2023, it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to assist LithiumBank with expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community.

In consideration for the Services, LithiumBank will pay Brisco a monthly fee of $7,500. LithiumBank has engaged Brisco for a term of 12 months, however LithiumBank can terminate the engagement at any time upon giving 30 days' notice to Brisco. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant Brisco 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.29 per share. 1/4 of such options shall vest every three months over a period of one year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

Fourth High Grade Graphite Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Mason Bay’

Drilling Highlights Potential For Further Significant Resource Growth At Mandilla

HPMSM Feasibility Study Delivers Outstanding Economics

Related News

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

Graphite Investing

Fourth High Grade Graphite Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Mason Bay’

manganese investing

HPMSM Feasibility Study Delivers Outstanding Economics

uranium investing

Further Massive Nickel Sulphides Intersected At Dimma

Lithium Investing

Acquisition Of NSR Royalty Youanmi Gold Project

rare earth investing

Outstanding High-Grade Rare Earth Intersections Continue At Cowalinya

×