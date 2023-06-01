Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing News

Noram Lithium Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group Inc. ("CDMG") to provide the Company with marketing services and to raise public awareness of the Company

"A leader in targeted advertising, Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc is a full-service, direct response advertising and digital marketing agency with one goal in mind: increasing your response, market presence, and profits through ‘accountable advertising.' For more than 40 years, we've helped turn entrepreneurial start-ups into large companies and large companies into multibillion-dollar businesses" commented CDMG.

"This is another significant step forward for noram. The Zeus Project is a US-based project and yet Americans hold a relatively small market share. Engaging the expertise of CDMG, who hosts an enormously successful track record, will allow noram to further establish its rightful place in the heart of the push for a clean energy economy. America's domestic supply of battery-grade lithium is an indispensable part of this goal; as evidenced by the late 2022 U.S. Department of Energy funding initiatives for domestic supply" said Executive Chairman, Sandy MacDougall. "There is a vulnerability in the domestic supply chain and noram is well-positioned to be a key part of the solution."

Services to be provided by CDMG are anticipated to include investor awareness advertising over an initial term of twelve months commencing June 1, 2023 and continuing through May 31, 2024. CDMG has invoiced the Company for an initial amount of US$1,003,970 which is payable in tranches.

CDMG does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm's length party. To the best of the Company's knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or have any right to acquire any such securities. The proposed compensation for CDMG does not include any securities of the Company.

About noram lithium corp.

noram lithium corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded with approximately CAD$11 million in cash on March 31, 2023 and no debt.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

Sandy MacDougall

Sandy MacDougall
Founder and Executive Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer
greg@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.991.3798

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:noram lithium corp.



Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)

Noram Lithium


Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

Noram Lithium Announces Appointment of Vice President, Project Development

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announced today it has appointed Mr. Glenn Barr as Vice President, Project Development, effective immediately

Mr. Barr has more than 25 years of experience in complex mining project development. Most recently he was Vice President, Project Development at Twin Metals Minnesota (TMM). His work included leading engineering studies, overseeing metallurgical test work programs and integrating environmental protection measures into project design. Prior to TMM, he held various roles at Stantec and Teck. As an Engineering Liaison at Stantec, he guided the environmental and engineering consultants in ensuring alignment and work efficiencies. While at Teck, he was integral in the development and commercialization of a novel hydrometallurgical process, and was a key member of the team that engineered and constructed a hydrometallurgical processing plant in Brazil. Mr. Barr holds a Bachelor of Science, Chemistry from the University of Victoria.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") of its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada

The Company recently engaged SRK Consulting Inc ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for Zeus (see news release dated February 7, 2023) and initiated a further round of metallurgical testing with Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco") to confirm and refine the process design for the Project (see news release dated February 14, 2023). Both of these ongoing work streams will form the basis of the PFS, now being managed by Ausenco.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium Files NI43-101 Technical Report for Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Files NI43-101 Technical Report for Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announced today that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Report") titled "Updated Resource Estimate Zeus Lithium Project". The technical report supports the updated Mineral Resource Estimate announced on January 30, 2023 and is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.noramlithiumcorp.com). There are no material differences in the mineral resources reported in the news release of January 30, 2023 and those described in the report

About noram lithium corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that all motions put forward for approval at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held March 14th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM") were passed

2023 Annual General Meeting Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium Announces a Further Metallurgical Test Work Program for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Announces a Further Metallurgical Test Work Program for the Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has initiated a further round of metallurgical testing on mineralized samples from its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Following the completion of the Phase VI drill program in May 2022, samples were collected from the Zeus drill core and shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Richmond, BC. During the period of July 2022 through September 2022, a number of tests were conducted on Zeus samples including: sulphuric acid leaching, hydrochloric acid leaching, roasting, neutralization, impurity removal and solid-liquid separation tests. Based on the test work completed and experience in other industries, the Company has refined the process design for lithium carbonate recovery that is based on known and commercially proven technology.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assays from the 2022-2023 drilling program at the Company's flagship Separation Rapids Lithium Project, confirming potential to significantly expand its lithium resource at depth. New significant intercepts shown below are from three of the four final drill holes.

  • SR23-85: 1.56% Li2O over 47.71 metres ("m")
  • SR23-91: 1.06% Li2O over 10.38m and 1.66% Li2O over 7.01m and 1.36% Li2O over 10.61m
  • SR23-92: 1.47% Li2O over 3.42m and 1.14% Li2O over 4.35m and 1.49% Li2O over 4.52m

The assays for drill hole SR23-93 (the fourth hole) have confirmed the petalite mineralization to 566-metre depth increasing the potential depth of the deposit by 80%. The drilling has also confirmed that the deposit is open to the east and west, and to depth, over a 300-strike length, with similar grades to the current mineral resource estimate, supporting a conceptual target to double the size of the deposit through future drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

electric vehicle charging

UPDATE 2-British Consortium to Invest $9 Bln in Indonesia Mining, EV Batteries, Minister Says

SOURCE:REUTERS

(Adds state battery company comment in paragraph 9, Umicore declining to comment in paragraph 7)

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports the completion of the ninth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina returning a 258 m interval ranging from 287 to 402 mgl lithium . Two portions of this interval were not sampled, one length of 42 m and a second length of 33 m .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V: CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of new lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends following advanced geochemical interpretations made by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. ("ALS GoldSpot"), and announces a surface exploration program at Duval, Lemare, Valiquette, Arques, Caumont, Dumoulon, New Block 1 to 6, Rose and Rose Nord properties

Critical Elements has actively explored its Nemaska belt properties (Figure 1) since 2021, which led to the discovery in 2022 of new multi-kilometre-long LCT pegmatite prospective trends on the Company's 100% owned Lemare and Duval properties (see press release dated October 27, 2022). Following the 2022 field program, the Company mandated ALS GoldSpot to conduct a geochemical interpretation of the Company's multi-element rock sample data, along with legacy geochemical data, for exploration vectoring.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company is pleased that the Ontario Legislature has approved Bill 71 containing changes to the Ontario Mining Act which marks the way for regulations of the recovery permit. The recovery permit will be a streamlined method to reprocess historic mine wastes like the Beaver Mine and Castle Mine stamp mill tailings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

