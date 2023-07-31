Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Noble Acquires Option Properties

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario July 31, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX V: NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a total of 44 mining claims (the "Claims") in Mann, Duff, and Reaume Townships, covering an area totaling approximately ~904 hectares. The Claims were acquired after payment, exploration expenditure commitments and other conditions were satisfied in accordance with two option agreements entered into by Noble in 2021. Under both transactions, each optionor or group of optionors have retained a 2% NSR subject to Noble's right to buyback half of the NSR for $1,000,000 per property during the first four years after the date of each royalty agreement. In addition, Noble is on track of acquiring a third optioned property totaling 229 mining claims in Mann, Duff and Hanna Townships, covering an area totaling approximately 4,932 hectares. For further details regarding the original transactions on the Claims and the third optioned property (collectively, the "Properties"), please refer to the news release issued by Noble on August 11, 2021.

The Properties are a portion of the 625 mining claims (the "Optioned Claims") of an option and joint venture agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") whereby Canada Nickel has the right to acquire an up to 80% interest in the Optioned Claims subject to satisfying certain conditions. For further details regarding the option and joint venture agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel, please refer to the news release issued by Noble on February 24, 2022.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as its ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, its ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the Province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at: https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

