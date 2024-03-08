Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 8, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has completed geophysical surveys on 214 claims in Way Township. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The geophysical surveys were done in preparation for a reverse circulation drill program scheduled for the SpringSummer of 2024. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program.

Historically, a sample of a metalliferous boulder, brought to the Timmins Mining District Regional Resident Geologist in 2019 by a Mr. A. Cousineau, was submitted for chemical analysis to Geolabs in Sudbury to establish its metal and mineralogical makeup. Geolabs determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/T of silver, 3.79 g/T of gold; 4.43 g/T of palladium; and 2.22 g/T of platinum and consisted primarily of cuprite (van Hees et al., 2020).

In 2021, Noble launched an exploration program to in an effort to identify the source of the boulder. Basal till samples collected from two fences of hand auger holes, located about 100 m and 1 km north of the boulder, produced 35 gold grains. These gold grains define a southeast-northwest trending dispersion train that indicate they were transported southeast by a glacial transport from a source area located to the northwest. The dispersion train begins near a northeast trending magnetic anomaly. The gold grains are predominantly reshaped (24) but also include modified (7) and pristine (4), supporting evidence of local source.

In 2022 an airborne geophysical survey was flown over the property followed by a ground geophysical survey in November/December 2023. The ground geophysical surveys included 29 line-kilometers of Magnetic, VLF-EM and Induced Polarization Survey. Compilation of the ground geophysics in conjunction with the airborne data was successful in outlining a significant northeast trending magnetic high unit that was traced from the southwest section of the survey block to the northeast corner of the survey block. This unit is represented by a strong magnetic high band that pinches and swells along its strike length, The survey also shows that this main high has been crosscut in a northwest to southeast direction by at least 10 to 11 somewhat narrow magnetic highs that may be indicative of dike like units.

The contour plan map of the first vertical derivative of the total field magnetic definitely enhances the northeast striking magnetic high feature as well as the numerous northwest-southeast narrow crosscutting high features. The approximate location of the mineralized, Cousineau Boulder appears to coincide with a slight bullseye high at the southeast end of one of the northwest striking cross dike like features. The white line will be discussed throughout the report but is suggested at being a possible cross fault system . See Figure 1 below .


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: First Vertical Derivative of the airborne geophysical survey showing

location of the Cousineau Boulder and a possible cross fault structure (white line)

Work will continue during the 2024 field season including a reverse circulation drill program in the vicinity of the mineralized boulder and along the lines recently surveyed by geophysics.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "we are pleased with the progress on this property and look forward to the reverse circulation drill program that may give us more clues as to the possible source of this rich boulder."

Figure 2: Photo of the Cousineau Boulder

References:

van Hees, E.H., P. Bousquet, J. Suma-Momoh, C.M. Daniels, S.L.K. Hinz, C. Boucher, P. Sword, L. Wang, S.P. Fudge, A. Millette and C. Patterson, 2020. Report of Activities 2019, Resident Geologist Program, Timmins Regional Resident Geologist Report: Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie Districts; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, 160p.

Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and 44,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com   .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks, and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email : ir@noblemineralexploration.com   

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 28, 2024. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

Company Bulletin

Company Bulletin

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 22, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report results form drilling completed by Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") on the optioned Mann Twp properties, as reported in the Canada Nickel news release of February 22, 2024, copied below.  The Mann Twp properties that are the subject of the news release are subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel.  That agreement provides Canada Nickel the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the subject properties, with Noble retaining a 20% interest.  The results announced by Canada Nickel arise from exploration conducted by Canada Nickel in earning its up to 80% interest.

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 6, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that drilling has been completed on the Kidd2Carnegie Project. Five holes (1,692 meters) were drilled with helicopter support on various targets near the Kidd Creek Mine.

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). (Please see Noble's news release of November 24, 2023.)  At this first tranche closing, Noble raised gross proceeds of $112,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 1,500,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.075 per unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share "), and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued pursuant to the FT Units will be exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 per share. Noble may close subsequent tranches of the Private Placement

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company has issued a total of 41,666,667 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $0.6 million . The Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. (" Electrum "), acquired all of the Common Shares issued in the Private Placement.

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that it has renewed its contract with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service. Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo, BC based company

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has signed, with the Government of Ecuador, an investment agreement ("the Agreement") for its 100% owned La Plata mining project located in Ecuador (the "La Plata project").

During the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto, Canada (PDAC), and in alignment with his strategic initiative to foster the creation of high-quality employment opportunities for the youth and to entice responsible mining investments within Ecuador. The President of Ecuador, Mr. Daniel Noboa, alongside Mrs. Andrea Arrobo, Minister of Energy and Mines, Sonsoles Garcia, Minister of Production, External Commerce, Investments, and Fisheries, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriela Sommerfeld, engaged in a pivotal meeting with a consortium of institutional funds, investors, and eminent mining corporations. In the context of this event, the Ecuadorian administration, through the agency of Minister Sonsoles Garcia, formalized this agreement with Atico Mining Corporation.

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in 2024. Building on the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's strategy is designed to prioritize critical path activities in preparation for entry into the Provincial and Federal environmental assessment (" EA ") in the first quarter of 2025.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Critical readiness activities for the EA are focused on three key areas:
    • Collaboration with Indigenous communities: Achieved through building of relationships and progression towards establishment of EA agreements with potential participating Indigenous communities. This will include enshrining protocols for collaborative decision-making and consent-based processes with each community.
    • Cultural and environmental baseline studies: FPX is committed to an Indigenous-led baseline program, and the Company's ongoing and expanded program will continue to build the comprehensive dataset required for the EA process and engineering studies.
    • Engineering studies and feasibility readiness: Through desktop and laboratory programs, the Company will continue to refine key Project elements, readying the project for the EA and feasibility study processes.

"FPX is focused on prioritizing and advancing the key workstreams to successfully enter the EA process, which sits along the critical path for the overall development of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We are committed to executing project development activities in partnership with Indigenous communities in the Project area and look forward to supporting the development of Canada's critical minerals ecosystem in keeping with our core values of safety, respect, and collaboration."

Collaboration with Indigenous Communities

In 2024, the Company will work to establish EA agreements with all potential participating Indigenous communities. FPX is committed to building relationships with Indigenous communities early and through inclusive processes, to providing resources to enable engagement and collaborative decision-making, to enabling Indigenous communities to advance self-determined goals, and to optimizing long-term sustainable benefits and opportunities connected to the Project.

FPX will continue collaborative Project design in advance of the EA process, building on a series of mine design workshops initiated in 2023. Initial discussions in these workshops have focused on community values and preliminary learnings from Indigenous-led environmental baseline studies and have emphasized the importance of respect and protection of the environment.

A collaborative decision-making process with Indigenous communities is planned in 2024 to determine key aspects of mine design including tailings facility location and powerline routing, in advance of entering the EA process. Agreements with Indigenous communities are a priority for the Company in 2024 as they will be a mechanism to formalize these commitments and initiatives.

Cultural and Environmental Baseline Studies

Cultural and environmental baseline studies have been ongoing for the Baptiste Nickel Project since early 2022 and include surface water hydrology and water quality, wildlife, vegetation, fisheries and aquatics, and archeology programs. Ongoing and expanded 2024 programs have been scoped in preparation for the EA process. The 2024 field program will include an expansion of activities in the Project area, and commencement of studies focused on linear infrastructure, including the Project access road and powerline corridors.

FPX is committed to the ongoing execution of an Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline program. To achieve this, the Company has prioritized engagement of Indigenous-owned businesses and partnerships, such as Shas-Ti Environmental LP and Sasuchan Environmental LP, to ensure integration of Indigenous perspectives into the scoping and execution of these studies.

"The environmental consulting group Ecofor and the community of Binche have a long history of working together and in 2022 this was formalized by the establishment of Shas-Ti Environmental, a partnership undertaking the Indigenous-led baseline studies and training of community members for the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Dwayne Martin , Community Liaison Manager for Shas-Ti Environmental. "A Dakelh phrase that guides our approach to collaboration is Alhgoh 'uts'ut'en, meaning we all work together . We are extremely proud of the work we are doing and that FPX is committed to this philosophy of working together."

Project Design & Engineering

Following completion of the PFS in October 2023 , the Company conducted a comprehensive planning exercise to define the path forward for Baptiste through project development and into production, and to ensure the Company will enter the EA process with the level of engineering definition necessary to de-risk the overall Project timeline. In 2024, engineering work will be centered on metallurgical testing and value engineering activities.

Metallurgy

The PFS was robustly supported by an extensive metallurgical testwork program which included extensive bench and multiple pilot-scale testwork programs. The Company has now commenced the feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical program, which is focused on refining select elements of the flowsheet while also completing the typical testwork elements required to support FS detailing.

The FS metallurgical program commenced with pilot-scale testing of the concentrator flowsheet to (a) refine select elements of the Baptiste concentrator flowsheet, and (b) produce sufficient awaruite concentrate to support larger-scale testwork of the downstream refinery flowsheet. The concentrator pilot-scale testwork program is nearing completion, and results along with the confirmed plan for refinery testwork for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate will be presented in April 2024 . Both of these programs are being funded in part by a non-repayable grant from the federal government of Canada under the Critical Minerals Research, Development, and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program.

Other elements of the FS testwork program in 2024 include the types of typical and routine testwork required to support FS detailing, including bulk material handling characterization, solid-liquid separation, comminution variability, briquetting, and flotation tailings leach optimization testwork. Additionally, the Company will evaluate the potential opportunities which were presented in the PFS, such as nickel sulphide flotation and upgrading of a potential iron ore concentrate. The FS testwork program is expected to run through to 2025, and material findings will be sequentially released when completed.

Value Engineering

Building on the technical and commercial viability demonstrated in the PFS, the Company has commenced a value engineering program which looks to further improve project value, and also provide suitable layout and execution certainty ahead of the EA process. To this effect, concurrent value engineering studies are focusing on optimization of the following areas: process plant design, overall site layout, carbon intensity, and linear infrastructure (access road and powerline).

The value engineering exercise has identified several potential improvements to the conceptual Project design; the Company will report the full results of the value engineering program in the second quarter of 2024. Technically and economically feasible alternatives that are identified through value engineering will be further evaluated through collaboration with Indigenous communities, as described above.

Feasibility Study Planning

The Company will also progress scoping and planning for the 2025 field season, which will focus on data collection to support the feasibility study, including geotechnical investigations, continued environmental baseline data collection, and resource drilling.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/05/c6824.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
