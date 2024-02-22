Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 22, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report results form drilling completed by Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") on the optioned Mann Twp properties, as reported in the Canada Nickel news release of February 22, 2024, copied below.  The Mann Twp properties that are the subject of the news release are subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel.  That agreement provides Canada Nickel the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the subject properties, with Noble retaining a 20% interest.  The results announced by Canada Nickel arise from exploration conducted by Canada Nickel in earning its up to 80% interest.

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central,
Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • A new discovery, Mann Central, successfully delineated across 2.5 kilometre strike length by six holes

  • Three additional drill holes at previously announced Mann Northwest discovery, extended mineralization across a 2.7 kilometre strike length

  • Mann Northwest and Mann Central are two of five targets (others are Mann Southeast, Newmarket and Reaume ) each with a geophysical footprint larger than Crawford, and a combined strike length of over 25 kilometres

TORONTO, February 22, 2024 – Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its initial exploration program at the Mann Property, a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") whereby Canada Nickel can earn an 80% interest by completing certain cash and share payments and exploration expenditures (see original press release dated November 22, 2021).

Commenting on these initial results, Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "Mann is an exceptionally large property with ultramafic targets extending beyond the township from Reaume through Mann and into Newmarket with a combined target strike length of over 25 kilometres.  All fifteen initial holes at these first two targets successfully intersected large intervals of target mineralization. This area will be a focus of our exploration program in 2024.  Further details on our 2024 exploration program will be provided at a conference call on Friday, February 23 rd at 11am."

Mann Property
The Mann Property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford, 20 kilometres south of Cochrane, and 45 kilometres northeast of Timmins, covering Mann Township. The property contains three large ultramafic bodies, each of which has a target geophysical footprint larger than Crawford at 1.6 km 2 . Mann Northwest has a target footprint of 6.0 km 2 ; Mann Central is 3.1 km 2 and Mann Southeast is 4.1 km 2 . Mann Northwest is on same trend to mineralized ultramafics in Reaume Township while Mann Southeast connects to a long ultramafic sill in Newmarket Township, both properties being owned by Canada Nickel. The total trend from Reaume to Newmarket exceeds 25 kilometres as various units.

This press release summarizes drill results from Mann Northwest and Mann Central that were completed during the summer of 2023. Mann Southeast is planned to be drilled during the summer of 2024.

Mann Northwest
The drill program at Mann Northwest consisted of nine drillholes, with all holes intersecting mineralized sections of predominantly well serpentinized peridotite and dunite (see press release August 22, 2023, for results of the first five holes).

Eight of the nine drillholes delineated mineralization along a 2.7 kilometre strike length within a folded structure having a width of at least 500 metres (see Table 1 and Figure 1). The target remains open in all directions. The ninth hole (MAN23-06) was drilled on a north extension of the main target area. The strike length of this sub extension remains to be tested.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) were also intersected in addition to the nickel mineralization. The PGMs are associated with highly serpentinized peridotite-pyroxenite with hole MAN23-13, for example, intersecting interlayered pyroxenite grading 0.43 g/t platinum+palladium (Pt+Pd) over 16.5 metres.

Mann Central
Six drillholes delineated mineralization along a 2,500 metre strike length and over a width of at least 600 metres. The target remains open in all directions. All six drillholes intersected strongly serpentinized peridotite-dunite, with visible nickel mineralization. PGMs were also intersected in Mann Central within a pyroxenite horizon with hole MAN23-11 intersecting 0.55 g/t Pt+Pd over 28.5 metres.

Table 1 – Mann drilling downhole composites.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MANN NORTHWEST

MAN23-06

6.9

402.0

395.1

0.20

0.01

0.007

0.010

0.39

7.18

0.04

MAN23-13

40.5

152.4

111.9

0.20

0.01

0.023

0.015

0.43

6.88

0.06

and

166.5

183.0

16.5

0.04

0.01

0.263

0.166

0.41

4.32

0.02

and

185.5

444.0

258.5

0.20

0.01

0.003

0.004

0.40

7.23

0.02

MAN23-14

30.0

420.0

390.0

0.23

0.01

0.005

0.007

0.22

5.96

0.03

MAN23-15

36.0

298.5

262.5

0.15

0.01

0.020

0.018

0.30

6.94

0.06

and

357.4

450.0

92.6

0.21

0.01

0.025

0.025

0.29

6.51

0.11

MANN CENTRAL

MAN23-07

80.4

266.5

186.1

0.24

0.01

0.004

0.007

0.17

6.16

0.10

and

283.5

444.0

160.5

0.24

0.01

0.005

0.007

0.17

6.22

0.02

MAN23-08

39.1

396.0

356.9

0.22

0.01

0.005

0.007

0.39

6.69

0.04

MAN23-09

96.0

402.0

306.0

0.21

0.01

0.005

0.006

0.25

6.59

0.16

including

202.5

258.4

55.9

0.25

0.01

0.005

0.007

0.12

6.31

0.12

MAN23-10

11.5

402.0

390.5

0.21

0.01

0.004

0.007

0.45

7.17

0.04

MAN23-11

10.5

402.0

391.5

0.17

0.01

0.028

0.022

0.36

6.89

0.03

including

117.0

145.5

28.5

0.03

0.01

0.330

0.220

0.34

5.32

0.02

and

157.7

306.0

148.3

0.22

0.01

0.003

0.004

0.33

6.82

0.03

MAN23-12

14.8

402.0

387.2

0.22

0.01

0.003

0.005

0.32

6.23

0.03

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 1 –Mann Northwest and Central – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.


Click Image To View Full Size

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Zone

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

MAN23-01

NW

495641

5412486

235

-50

432

MAN23-02

NW

495967

5412226

235

-50

402

MAN23-03

NW

495967

5412226

35

-50

402

MAN23-04

NW

496257

5411972

235

-50

402

MAN23-05

NW

495360

5412699

225

-50

402

MAN23-06

NW

499728

5413633

0

-50

402

MAN23-07

CE

498762

5410346

345

-50

444

MAN23-08

CE

498762

5410346

180

-50

396

MAN23-09

CE

499200

5410800

160

-50

402

MAN23-10

CE

497600

5410380

0

-50

402

MAN23-11

CE

497600

5410380

180

-50

402

MAN23-12

CE

496800

5410171

0

-50

402

MAN23-13

NW

494930

5413340

240

-50

444

MAN23-14

NW

494429

5413990

62

-50

420

MAN23-15

NW

494845

5413725

60

-50

450

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Mr. Balch has approved Noble's reissuance of the extracted disclosure from Canada Nickel's news release as contained in this news release.

Vance White President & CEO of Noble said "we are very pleased with the results on the Mann Twp option to date and look forward to advancing this project.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company that, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp., and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. It also has an interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario. It continues to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario, known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt, and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It also holds ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario. In addition, Noble has ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in a Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of these are in the Province of Quebec. More detailed information can be found on Noble's website at:

https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The preceding information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks, and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

H. Vance White, President

Phone:         416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email:        info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com   

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NOB:CA
Noble Mineral
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


