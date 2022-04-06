Base MetalsInvesting News

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties to acquire approximately 695 mining claims near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km . The Transaction will provide Noble with control over a contiguous area of ~ 14 km by ~ 12.5 km. Click Image To View Full Size Figure 1: Comparison of the Nagagami ...

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties (the " Vendors ") to acquire approximately 695 mining claims (the "Claims" ) near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km (the "Transaction" ).

The Transaction will provide Noble with control over a contiguous area of ~ 14 km by ~ 12.5 km.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Comparison of the Nagagami Complex to the Niobec Mine in Quebec.  Background on both images is residual magnetic field.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Transaction, Noble will acquire the Claims through the issuance of 500,000 common shares of Noble which will be subject to a four month hold period.

Under the Transaction, the Vendors will retain a 2% NSR with Noble having the right to buy back 50% of the royalty for $1,000,000. The Transaction is subject to approval of the Company's Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Highlights of the Nagagami Property (See Noble Press Release Dated Dec. 16, 2021)

  • The exploration model for the Nagagami Carbonatite/Alkalic Complex is based on a Niobec-style of mineralization (Quebec), where Niobium has been produced since 1976 and there is also a Rare Earth Element resource.  In December 2013 Niobec reported a mineral resource estimate as:


Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimates for the Niobec Mine set out in an Iamgold NI 43-101 Technical Report, Update on Niobec Expansion, December 2013. Note: Mineral Resource is not a Mineral Reserve and do not have any demonstrated economic viability.

  • The Nagagami Project falls within the Ontario Government Critical Minerals Directive issued this year, which prioritizes finding local sources of strategic materials.

  • Around the world, governments are implementing policies that are accelerating innovative technology that rely heavily on critical and strategic minerals as raw materials for electric vehicles, clean energy and information communications technology

  • The Nagagami Complex has had minimal exploration including a limited amount of drilling by Algoma in the 1960's in search of iron deposits.

  • Noble has initiated talks with the council of the Constance Lake Fist Nation on how best to proceed with this project.

Significance of Niobium and Rare Earth Elements

According to a European Commission Report (2020), R are E arth elements (LREEs: Light Rare Earth Elements; HREEs: Heavy Rare Earth Elements) have the greatest supply risk of raw materials for key technologies .  N iobium rank s #4 . Noble Minerals is exploring for these commodities in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Supply Risk Associated with Mined Minerals

Niobium

Niobium is an extraordinary and highly versatile super - alloy material and is a critical and strategic material essential to many defense and civilian applications .  For example, as an alloying element in high-strength and stainless steel, as a super - alloy for aerospace and land-based power generation, and in superconductors.

For instance, 200 grams of niobium added to the steel of a mid-sized automobile reduces its weight by 100 kg, increasing fuel efficiency by 5% ( World Steel Institute ) .  The use of niobium in vehicles today is already helping to avoid the emission of an estimated 62 million ton s of CO2 per year, according to Niobec (North-America‘s only niobium producer).

North America sources all of its niobium from Brazil (~83%), Canada (~12%) and others (~5%).  With only 3 primary niobium mines globally , all of which have Chinese stakeholders, a more reliable, long-term niobium supply in North America is needed to secure critical minerals supply chains for strategic industries.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Niobium Applications

Rare Earths Elements

According to the European Commission (2020), R are E arth Elements (LREE & HREE) are highlighted as having the greatest supply risk of raw materials for key technologies.  97% of the world ' s Rare Earth Elements are controlled by China.

There are approximately 20 to 25 pounds of Rare Earths in each Electronic Vehicle produced.

Rare Earth Elements are essential for transitioning to G reen e nergy .  Their importance is not limited to applications in cars, but also in solar panels, windmills, solar photovoltaic, computers, electronics, the smart grid and more. This highlights the need for a secure, domestic supply.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Amount of Rare Earths Required in the Manufacture of an Electric Vehicle

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "we are pleased to do our part in the exploration of a domestic source of Niobium and Rare Earth Elements.  We have started negotiations with the council of the Constance Lake First Nation to explore ways that they can participate in this important project."

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It also holds its recently acquired the ~14,000 hectare Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralTSXV:NOBCobalt Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral

Noble Mineral

Overview

Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB,FWB:NB7,OTC Pink:NLPXF) is a junior exploration company operating under a prospect generator model in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario. As a prospect generator, the company intends to sign multiple joint venture partnerships that consist of large share and warrant positions. The model is expected to provide Noble Mineral with additional liquidity opportunities while de-risking early-stage exploration as the company’s partners fund exploration on the project.

Noble Mineral holds the 79,000-hectare Project 81 property which hosts numerous drill-ready gold, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium and VMS-base metal targets. The property is adjacent to Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN) Kidd Creek zinccoppersilver (VMS) mine and milling complex. Noble Mineral has also signed MOUs with the Mattagami, Matachewan and TTN First Nations communities to ensure that there is mutual respect for the land and a responsible approach to exploration.

Due to the enormous size of the property, Noble Mineral has divided Project 81 into separate sections for the purpose of forming a number of joint venture exploration projects across the property. The company is planning multiple drill programs across the property that are expected to commence in the near term.

train tracks through forest

Noble Mineral recently created a pure-play nickel company, Canada Nickel Company, through the repurchase and consolidation of 100 percent of the Crawford nickel sulfide project, a part of Project 81. The company also announced its intent to complete a fully-subscribed $5 million private placement into Canada Nickel to fund the cost of the Crawford project consolidation and continue exploration and mineralogical work.

Canada Nickel is to be led by Mark Selby, who is expected to be appointed Chairman and CEO. Mark Selby was most recently President and CEO of RNC Minerals, where he led the development of the Dumont nickel-cobalt project through to a fully-permitted, construction-ready project. Before RNC Minerals, he held senior management roles at Quadra and Inco. He is recognized as a leading authority on the nickel market.

Noble Mineral has also formed numerous strategic financial and technical partnerships that apply state-of-the-art technology to help identify various types of mineralization. Some of the company’s partners include MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:BMK), a Canadian precious metals explorer; Orix Geoscience Inc., a geological consulting firm; BECI Exploration Consulting, an innovative airborne mineral exploration technology developer; CGG Multiphysics, a fully-integrated geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical (airborne gravity gradiometer) and reservoir services; Albert Mining (TSXV:AIIM) to produce artificial intelligence (AI); IBK as their financial advisor; and Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) (NSR-royalty holder).

Noble Mineral’s Company Highlights

  • Operates under a prospect generator model.
  • Wholly-owned 79,000-hectare Project 81 precious, nickel-cobalt and base metal property near Timmins, Ontario.
  • Property adjacent to Glencore’s Kidd Creek VMS mine and milling complex.
  • MOUs in place with First Nations communities.
  • Recently created a pure-play nickel company, Canada Nickel Company with the consolidation of 100 percent of the Crawford nickel sulfide project.
  • Follow-up exploration planned on several areas of the project.
  • Noble closes acquisition of 50 percent interest in claims in Carnegie, Kidd, wark and Prosser townships near Timmins, Ontario.
  • Noble acquired 677 claims through staking, to cover the Nagagami Carbonatite/Alkalic Complex, located about 65 kilometers Northwest of Hearst Ontario.

Project 81

The 79,000 plus-hectare Project 81 property is located in the Timmins-Cochrane area of northern Ontario and is comprised of patented mineral rights, as well as additional contiguous staked mining claims. The property remains mostly underexplored and is prospective for gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, platinum group metals (PGM), chromium, copper, lead, VMS and zinc deposits.

Project 81 is within three kilometers of Glencore’s Kidd Creek zinc-copper-silver mine complex, 30 kilometers from the Porcupine-Destor main break and within 25 kilometers of the city of Timmins, Ontario. The property is accessible by paved highway and has access to high-voltage transmission lines, hydropower, water, mining personnel and mining service suppliers and contractors.

Noble Mineral recently began negotiating the reduction of the net smelter return (NSR) for the Project 81 patented mineral rights from five percent to two percent. “We’re pleased to have reached this understanding in relation to the NSR on Project 81, as we believe the significant reduction of the NSR Royalty will attract more option and joint venture partners to pursue and fund the exploration of our Project 81,” said Noble Mineral President and CEO Vance White.

property map in context

Crawford

The Crawford nickel sulfide project covers 9,000 hectares of the larger Project 81 property and is approximately 14 kilometers north of the Kidd Creek mine. Noble Mineral recently consolidated the Crawford project into the Canada Nickel Company.

In 2017, Noble Mineral engaged Orix Geoscience Inc. to compile the historical data for several sections of Project 81, including the Crawford property. Orix identified several historical drill holes with significant nickel assay results. Drill highlights include 433.43 meters grading 0.25 percent nickel, 236.2 meters grading 0.34 percent nickel and 253.4 meters grading 0.24 percent nickel.

Noble Mineral then completed an airborne magnetic and EM survey that displayed strong magnetic anomalies over nickel-bearing bodies on the property. The anomaly has a two-kilometer strike length which could be favorable to large tonnage, low-grade and near-surface nickel deposits. It could also be amenable to low-cost, open-pit mining methods.

In 2018, Noble Mineral and its joint venture partner completed an airborne gravity gradiometer survey and an AI study over the entire township area which led to a drill program on the property. Highlights from the program include 291 meters grading 0.293 percent nickel, 118 ppm cobalt, 0.011 g/t platinum, 0.020 palladium and 0.002 g/t gold and 130.5 meters grading 0.299 percent nickel, 140 ppm cobalt, 0.028 g/t platinum, 0.055 palladium and 0.006 g/t gold and 196.5 meters grading 0.332 percent nickel, 135 ppm cobalt, 0.010 g/t platinum, 0.027 g/t palladium and 0.002 g/t gold.

In 2019, Noble Mineral released the results of its mineralogical studies which sought to determine if nickel occurs in the sulfide state and if it could be economically extracted. Twelve samples were tested and found that most of the mineralization is contained in nickel sulfides. Noble Mineral intends to follow up these results with metallurgical testing.

During the company’s 2019 winter drill program, Noble Mineral intersected 12 meters of zinc mineralization with some sections that graded greater than one percent zinc. Another hole encountered up to 18 meters of massive to semi-massive sulfide that contained anomalous and low-grade zinc.

Noble Mineral completed the project property transfer to Canada Nickel in December 2019. Since taking over the project, Canada Nickel has completed its inaugural drill program on the property, completing nine holes for a total of 5,267 meters. Four of the holes returned mineralization over a total of 500 meters, extending the strike length to over 1.4 kilometers. The area of interest remains open along strike, at depth and to the north.

A higher-grade area to the north of the structure was defined across a one-kilometer strike length. The company intersected 390 meters grading 0.271 percent nickel, 0.014 percent cobalt, including 134 meters grading 0.357 percent nickel, 0.015 percent cobalt and 0.09 g/t platinum and palladium. The structure remains open to the north, west and at depth.

Canada Nickel plans to mobilize a second drill to the property to begin drilling on additional targets and to establish an initial resource. The company also plans to accelerate its mineralogy and metallurgical testing.

Lucas

Between the 1960s and 1980s, drilling and exploration were conducted at the Lucas gold project. No significant exploration work, however, has been completed on the property since the 1980s. Historic (non-NI 43-101 compliant) drill highlights include 9.14 meters grading 3.14 g/t gold and 8.84 meters grading 3.5 g/t gold. The project also has six discrete parallel IP anomalous trends that require follow-up exploration.

In 2012 and 2018, Noble Mineral completed airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical surveys on the property. The surveys outlined an anomalous gold trend that was followed up with a 3,183.93-meter drill program over 650 meters of the 1,700-meter strike length. Highlights from the 2018 drill program include five meters grading 1.42 g/t gold and 9.5 meters grading 1.84 g/t gold.

The company believes that the gold mineralization at Lucas is structurally-controlled and occur as discrete lenses stacked within the pyrite-gold mineralized tuff unit. Noble Mineral intends to conduct follow-up drilling during future work programs.

Kingsmill

The 10,000-hectare Kingsmill property hosts a nickel-cobalt deposit with a strike length of 2,500 meters, a width between 400 meters and 800 meters and a depth of over 600 meters. The deposit has an average grade of 0.25 percent nickel and 113 ppm cobalt.

In 2012, Noble Mineral completed airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical surveys on the property which were followed by a 4,922-meter drill program. Highlights from the program include 114.2 meters grading up to 0.25 percent nickel and 437.6 meters grading up to 0.28 percent nickel.

Preliminary metallurgical studies have also been conducted on the drill core samples. In 2018, a peroxide fusion analysis was performed on 32 samples from the 2012 drill program to evaluate and compare the cobalt grade of the deposit.

Carnegie

Noble Mineral also has signed an option and joint venture agreement with a group of private investors for 2,000 hectares and a 51 percent interest in the Carnegie project. In 2017, the joint venture completed 2,100-line-kilometers of airborne electromagnetic and magnetic surveys over the property, an airborne gravity gradiometer survey, and an AI study over the entire 10,000-hectare township.

machinery in snowMahaffy

The 4,855-hectare Mahaffy township project is approximately 20 kilometers northwest of the Kidd Creek mine. The work completed on the project includes airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical surveys as well as an airTEM survey. The airTEM survey displayed a strong magnetic body that strikes east-southeast for seven kilometers.

There are also two EM conductor trends on the property that occur near, but not within, magnetic features. Noble Mineral believes that the trends are altered structures that could host gold, nickel, copper and PGEs. Noble Mineral plans to follow up on these trends with a drill program in the upcoming work season.

person working machinery

Calder, Lennox and Bradburn

The 2,400-hectare Lennox project and 8,300-hectare Calder and Bradburn projects are approximately 33 kilometers north of the Kidd Creek mine. Modern airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical surveys were completed on the properties in 2012. Follow-up orientation and definition airborne magnetic and EM surveys were completed in 2017.

Noble Mineral has identified several drill-ready targets within the Calder, Lennox and Bradburn townships.. The first target is a copper-gold-silver target with a 900-meter strike length residing in the Calder township. The second target is in Lennox township and is a 1,700-meter trend that has seen limited historical exploration. In the 1960s, Inco drilled 13.4 meters grading 0.24 percent copper. The third target is a 400-meter VMS copper-lead-zinc trend in Bradburn township. Bradburn also hosts what Noble Mineral’s believes is the faulted extension of the Kingsmill nickel deposit.

MacDiarmid

The 3,681-hectare MacDiarmid property is 10 kilometers west of the Kidd Creek mine. In 2018, an airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical survey was completed on the property. The survey outlined a well-developed EM magnetic feature with a 2.5-kilometer strike length that appears to be dipping steeply to the south. Noble Mineral intends to conduct follow up drilling on the property in the near term.

Moving forward

Noble Mineral is in discussions for two additional option and joint venture partnerships for Project 81. Noble Mineral also intends to follow up on the known mineralized structures with drill programs on various parts of the property.

Geologist R. Singh and helicopter

Noble Mineral’s Management Team

Vance White – President, CEO and Director

Vance White has served as President and Director of the company since 2003. He has been actively involved in the mineral exploration and production industry for over 40 years. He has also been a director and/or officer of several other reporting issuers, including Dickenson Mines Limited (taken over in 1980’s to form Goldcorp) and was the founder of AfriOre Limited (taken over by Lonmin in the 1990’s).

Robert Suttie – CFO

Robert Suttie currently works with Marrelli Support Services as its Vice President. He possesses over 20 years of experience, 10 of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the Marrelli organization. He specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of the Marrelli group’s public client base. In addition to Noble, Suttie also serves as CFO for a number of other junior mining companies listed on the TSX and TSXV, leveraging his skills and experience to become integral to the reporting issuers.

Randy S.C Singh, P.Geo. (ON), P.Eng. (ON) – VP Exploration and Project Development

Randy Singh has worked as a geologist in various capacities for a number of major companies, including Utah Mines Ltd., HBMS, Noranda, Syncrude and Placer Dome in Canada, the US, Mexico, Guyana, Venezuela, Ghana and Zimbabwe, as well as for a number of juniors including Golden Star Resources, Guyana Gold Corp., Venezuelan Goldfields, Mount Grant Mines, South American Goldfields, Queenstake Resources and Gold Port Resources. He has also worked as an engineer for Syncrude Canada Ltd., EBA Engineering and Thurber Consultants.

Denis Frawley, LL.B. (McGill), B.C.L. (McGill), B.Soc.Sc. (Ottawa) – Corporate Secretary

Denis Frawley is a corporate and securities lawyer at Ormston List Frawley LLP, where he has been practicing since 2006. He regularly advises companies involved in the mineral resource exploration and mining industries on matters related to corporate law, securities law, corporate governance matters and related areas. He also routinely advises private and public companies on financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and general commercial and business matters. In addition, as part of his practice advising public companies, he frequently advises on reverse takeovers and other transformative transactions.

Prior to founding Ormston List Frawley LLP, he was a partner in Toronto at another leading Canadian law firm. He received his LL.B (common law) and B.C.L. (civil law) from McGill University in 1996, and his B.Soc.Sc (Economics) from the University of Ottawa in 1992. He is permitted to practice in Ontario and New York.

Birks Bovaird – Director

For a majority of his career, Birks Bovaird’s focus has been on the provision and implementation of corporate financial consulting and strategic planning services. He was previously the VP of Corporate Finance for one of Canada’s major accounting firms. He presently is the Chairman of Energy Fuels Inc., a premier US-based integrated uranium miner listed on the TSX and NYSE. He is Chairman of GTA Resources and Mining Inc. as well as a member of the audit committee. He has previously been involved with numerous public resource companies, both as a member of management and as a director. He is a graduate of the Canadian Director Education Program and holds an ICD.D designation.

Michael C. Newbury, P.Eng. – Director

Michael Newbury is a professional engineer, banker and project finance specialist with over 30 years experience in the operation, financing and evaluation of natural resource projects. His mining and technical expertise, as well as financial and engineering capabilities, enable the evaluation and assessment of projects, to the development of operational plans and financial structures that manage project risk, minimize equity requirements and maximize shareholder value.

Newbury has a B.Sc. from McGill University, managed Barclays Bank’s World Mining Group and the Credit Suisse Corporate Banking Group. He was one of the initial partners in Endeavour Financial and provided his technical expertise to that group for over 10 years. He has extensive experience in the evaluation and financial structuring of natural resource projects in emerging market countries including Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, China and Venezuela. Currently, he operates as an independent consultant and is on the Boards of a number of junior mining companies. He is Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.’s designated Qualified Person (QP) for geological reporting.

Yvan Champagne – Director

As the President of Blue Source Canada, the largest developer and marketer of greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction projects in Canada, Yvan Champagne oversees project sourcing, offset sales and brokerage and advisory services for the Canadian market. An experienced leader and entrepreneur in carbon markets, he has a great passion for and understanding of environmental technologies and GHG reduction projects.

His broad experience includes GHG project screening, assessment and contracting, advising companies and organizations across Canada on sustainable environmental strategies and programs, government relations consulting in the energy sector, public affairs and marketing, and growing companies in new markets. Champagne obtained his B.A. in Political Science from Yale University with a focus on environmental policy and business-government relations. He is also a graduate of the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA Program.

Dr. Samuel Peralta, Ph.D., P.Eng. – Director

Dr. Samuel Peralta has 35 years of business experience in the energy and technology sectors, overseeing business development, product and process innovation and corporate transformation. He holds a Ph.D. in physics, with industry background in energy, mobile platforms and digital media, advanced sensors and semiconductors. Currently, he is CEO of Windrift Bay, which develops and manages a portfolio of technology and media properties. He was previously Director of Business and Corporate Development at Kinectrics, overseeing $70 million annually in high-tech programs for the energy industry.

Previously, he was CEO of Qvadis, a smartphone software provider; CTO for OH Solar, a photovoltaic firm based on an acquisition from Texas Instruments; and served in key positions at Ontario Power Generation and the Ontario Laser and Lightwave Research Centre. Dr. Peralta has served on the Board of Directors of public, private and non-profit firms, with committee leadership in governance, finance and audit and special projects (M&A), including for the boards of Qvadis, Envergence, OPEL Solar, Axiom NDT, POET Technologies and the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries. He is currently sitting on the boards of Cobalt Blockchain Inc., Noble Mineral Exploration and Windrift Bay.

Stephen Balch, P.Geo. – Director

Stephen Balch has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration as an exploration geophysicist. He is one of Canada’s leading experts on geophysical techniques used to identify nickel-copper sulfide and platinum-group-metal targets. Since 2010, he has served as President and a director of Triumph Instruments, a company that conducts airborne time-domain electromagnetic surveys in North America, China and Mexico.

Since 2001, he has been President of Balch Exploration Consulting Inc., a company that provides consulting services to major mining and junior exploration companies. He previously served as the President and a director of Canadian Mining Geophysics Ltd., a geophysical data recording company, from 2007 to 2015. He was President, CEO and a director of Chevrier Metals Corp. (formerly Tawsho Mining Inc.), previously a TSXV listed mining exploration company, from 2013 to 2016, as well as a director of RHC Capital Corporation (formerly Rockefeller Hughes Corporation), a TSXV listed exploration company developing oil and gas resources in Texas, from 2013 to 2016.

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on March 14, 2022. At the Meeting, the shareholders:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that its Board of Directors approved a special dividend-in-kind (the " Dividend ") of common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (trading symbol TSX-V: CNC) (" CNC") to Noble's shareholders.  The Dividend ratio will be 0.01725 of a CNC share per whole common share of Noble held (or approximately 1 CNC share per 58 Noble shares held).  No fractional shares will be distributed as part of the Dividend.  The shares of CNC being distributed were primarily acquired by Noble through the transaction that was most recently discussed in Noble's news release of December 20, 2021, as well as in other transactions.  After the Dividend has been distributed, Noble anticipates that it will continue to hold nearly 2 million common shares of CNC, not including the additional shares of CNC that Noble would receive if it completes the proposed transactions with CNC that are subject to approval by shareholders of Noble at its shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Previously Announced Transactions with Canada Nickel to Option its Properties in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Twps and to Sell its Properties in Kingsmill and Mabee Twps

Noble Completes Previously Announced Transactions with Canada Nickel to Option its Properties in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Twps and to Sell its Properties in Kingsmill and Mabee Twps

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 24, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed agreements with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" CNC ") to option approximately 625 single cell mining claims (the " Claims ") in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Townships (the " Option Agreement "), and to sell approximately 198 of its mineral rights only patented properties (the " MRO Patents ") in Kingsmill and Mabee Townships (the " Purchase Agreement "). These agreements were entered into further to the letter of intent previously signed between Noble and CNC, as announced in the Company's news release of November 22, 2021.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Equity Incentive Plan

Noble adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Equity Incentive Plan

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 8, 2022 TheNewswire - ( TSXV:NOB ) ( FWB:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF ) Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Shareholder Rights Plan ") and an equity incentive plan (the " 2022 EIP "). The TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has conditionally approved the Shareholder Rights Plan and the 2022 EIP (collectively, the " Plans "), subject to Noble obtaining shareholder approval of each Plan and satisfying certain other conditions. Noble is submitting the Plans for approval of its shareholders at the annual general and special meeting (the " AGM ") to be held (in virtual format only) on March 14, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update Noble Mobilizes Drill to Dargavel/Aubin Townships to Verify Historic Gold Values

Exploration Update Noble Mobilizes Drill to Dargavel/Aubin Townships to Verify Historic Gold Values

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

  • Drill program designed to test historical targets drilled by Inco in the 1960's and Chevron in the 1980's

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The most recent discovery intersected 9.30 meters of combined massive sulphides containing 1.20% NiEq, consisting of 0.72% nickel, 0.86% copper and 0.09% cobalt mineralization in NRC-22-24 at 142.5m.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 13.1 Meter Massive Sulphides Zone with Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Close to Surface at Graal Battery Metals Property in Quebec

The most recent discovery intersected 9.30 meters of combined massive sulphides containing 1.20% NiEq, consisting of 0.72% nickel, 0.86% copper and 0.09% cobalt mineralization in NRC-22-24 at 142.5m.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec, including the most recent assays results from drill hole NRC-22-24 which intersected 13.1 meters of combined massive sulphides within a 30-meter zone of disseminated and massive sulphides in a new area located 5 km from the previously reported discovery of massive sulphides.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

Canada Silver Announces Appointment of New CFO

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

April 1, 2022 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that Robert Suttie has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today, replacing the Company's CFO, Mr. Ryan Webster.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Closes Fourth Tranche of Oversubscribed Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Closes Fourth Tranche of Oversubscribed Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a fourth, and final, tranche (the "Fourth Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 14, 2022, January 24, 2022, February 14, 2022, March 1, 2022 and March 17, 2022 (the "Offering").

Gross proceeds for the Fourth Tranche total C$2,560,600, which was oversubscribed. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, which closed on January 24, 2022 for gross proceeds of C$3,250,000, the second tranche of the Offering, which closed on February 14, 2022 for gross proceeds of $698,960, and the third tranche of the Offering, which closed on March 17, 2022 for gross proceeds of C$3,865,900, the Company raised an aggregate of C$10,375,460 under the Offering, up from the previously announced $10,000,000 Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

The cobalt market continues to thrive, driven by demand for lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries are used to power electric vehicles (EVs), and as EV adoption becomes more widespread, increasing amounts of cobalt will be required. This surging demand is expected to support cobalt prices.

“Price performance has certainly surprised to the upside this year, but it reflects strong downstream demand, particularly from EVs, which have continued to outperform market expectations, and tight market conditions overall,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the Investing News Network at the end of 2021. “EVs remain the real driving force of the cobalt market and will continue to see substantial gains in 2022."

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Establishes Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp. to Pursue Large-Scale, Low-Cost and Permanent Carbon Capture and Storage

FPX Nickel Establishes Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp. to Pursue Large-Scale, Low-Cost and Permanent Carbon Capture and Storage

  FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has established a new subsidiary company, CO 2 Lock Corp. (" CO 2 Lock "), to pursue opportunities in large-scale, low-cost and permanent carbon capture and storage (" CCS ").  CO 2 Lock has raised $1.7 million in a seed round financing, leaving FPX Nickel with an approximately 76% ownership interest (fully diluted) in CO 2 Lock, which will proceed with an independent management team in developing carbon sequestration operations in geological settings worldwide with similarities to FPX's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • FPX establishes an approximate 76% ownership interest (fully diluted) in CO 2 Lock, which has a cash balance of $1.7 million and a fully diluted post-money valuation of $16.8 million
  • CO 2 Lock will build on five years of laboratory and field research conducted with partners including the University of British Columbia (" UBC ") and Natural Resources Canada in understanding the controls for carbon sequestration in the serpentinized peridotites at Decar
  • CO 2 Lock will operate as a standalone entity from FPX, and will establish ownership interests in prospective mineral tenures, license or advance projects to commercial production and develop intellectual property associated with the operation of carbon sequestration sites worldwide
  • FPX will retain 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and will retain a right to use, free of charge, any intellectual property developed by CO 2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties

"Since 2016, FPX has played a leading role in applying fundamental science to evaluate the potential for large-scale permanent CCS in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotites, and we expect the launch of CO 2 Lock to greatly accelerate those efforts going forward," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "The establishment of CO 2 Lock provides immediate value for FPX shareholders and launches a platform for CO 2 Lock's independent management team to aggressively pursue the economic and environmental benefits of large-scale permanent CCS on a global scale.  Importantly, FPX will have the right to use any intellectual property developed by CO 2 Lock, further raising the potential for development of a low- or zero-carbon nickel mining operation at Decar."

Background

Since 2016, FPX has led research on technologies that maximize the reaction between CO 2 and brucite (a highly CO 2 -reactive mineral form of magnesium hydroxide) present in the host rock at the Company's Decar Nickel District, and at its secondary properties in British Columbia and the Yukon.  In a natural process called carbon mineralization, CO 2 reacts with brucite, and to a much less extent with serpentine minerals, in the tailings and waste rock, binding the CO 2 in a benign, solid magnesium carbonate which is stable on a geological time scale.

Previous laboratory and field tests conducted by researchers from UBC have confirmed the ability of FPX's tailings material to mineralize CO 2 both when exposed (a) to air, and (b) to a point source of concentrated CO 2 gas (see the Company's news releases dated February 16 , June 9 , and November 2 , 2021).  Through this work, FPX has become an industry leader in advancing the understanding of the controlling chemistry and mineralogy of carbon capture and the sequestration potential of the host serpentinized peridotite rock.

Ongoing and future test work conducted by both FPX and CO 2 Lock will underpin FPX's efforts to optimize CCS parameters in the Decar development plan, including the potential to leverage CCS to advance Decar as an industry-leading low- or zero-carbon nickel operation.

CO 2 Lock Corp.

FPX has established CO 2 Lock as a standalone entity with a sole focus on pursuing the commercialization of profitable carbon sequestration operations in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotites.  In return for its approximate 76% ownership interest (fully diluted) in CO 2 Lock, FPX will provide the new company with various intangible assets, including research data and samples from previous laboratory and field tests on FPX's properties, and access to the Company's extensive global database on locations with similar geology, thereby greatly facilitating CO 2 Lock's pursuit of mineral tenures in favourable geological settings worldwide.  FPX will hold an initial approximate 76% ownership interest (fully diluted) in CO 2 Lock and will have the right to use all intellectual property developed by CO 2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties, free of any royalties or other payments to CO 2 Lock for such use.  Each of FPX and CO 2 Lock will retain 100% of the carbon credits associated with their respective properties.

CO 2 Lock will operate as a standalone private entity, establishing ownership interests in prospective mineral tenures and advancing intellectual property associated with the operation of carbon sequestration sites worldwide.  CO 2 Lock's vision is to commercialize the CCS potential of ultramafic brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite host rocks, with a mission to license or construct and operate commercial CCS projects capable of permanently and profitably locking away millions of tonnes of CO 2 per year.  In pursuit of this objective, CO 2 Lock will execute exploration and engineering activities to advance the development of large-scale carbon operations capable of mineralizing carbon dioxide in these rocks and associated carbon-depleted waters both at-surface (ex-situ mineralization) and underground (in-situ mineralization).  CO 2 Lock's website is accessible at www.co2lockcorp.com .

CO 2 Lock has raised $1.7 million in a seed round financing and has a fully diluted post-money valuation of $16.8 million .  Certain insiders of FPX participated in this financing on the same terms as arm's length investors.  FPX has not and does not intend to make any financial contributions to the future development of CO 2 Lock.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity.  In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c7242.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×