Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 6, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with six parties to acquire approximately 695 mining claims near Hearst, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 144 square km . The Transaction will provide Noble with control over a contiguous area of ~ 14 km by ~ 12.5 km. Click Image To View Full Size Figure 1: Comparison of the Nagagami ...

NOB:CA