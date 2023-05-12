INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q1 2023 Financial Results May 18th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers plans to release its First Quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18 at 5:00pm ET. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Title:Nextech3D.ai Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings & Conference Call
Call Date: Thursday May 18, 2023
Time: 5:00PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Details

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2024
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0187
Conference ID: 7778367
Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/768727107

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's IR website.

Q1 Highlights:

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754559/Nextech3Dai-Provides-Earnings-Call-Details-for-Q1-2023-Financial-Results-May-18th

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

Nextech3D.ai is a Preferred 3D Model Supplier for Amazon

Nextech3D.ai Now Approved for Amazon Exclusive "Early Access" Program

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Nextech3D.AI's Launch of Breakthrough Generative AI Technology that Facilitates the Generation of 3D Materials from Text Prompts

Nextech3D.ai, formerly NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier to major e-commerce retailers, has launched breakthrough generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts. This breakthrough in text to 3D material creation is key in driving the company forward in its quest to be the dominant 3D model supplier for the eCommerce industry, where it already includes Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Kohl's among its clients.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Nextech3D.ai Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in Text to 3D Material Generation

Generative AI is now giving Nextech3D.ai a Competitive Edge in 3D Model making for the $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has launched breakthrough generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts. This breakthrough in text to 3D material creation is key in driving the company forward in its quest to be the dominant 3D model supplier for the ecommerce industry. The 3D models for ecommerce TAM are estimated to be worth $100 billion over the next decade

Nextech3D.ai to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 18

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its First Quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the First Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 18 at 5:00pm ET. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Nextech3D.ai Files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements

Appoints New Independent Auditor, Davidson & Company LLP.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1 , 2023 / Nextech3D.ai(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers, today announced that at the Company's request Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has been appointed as the Company's new independent auditor effective today, May 1, 2023. Davidson's retention follows the resignation of Nextech's former auditor, Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), at the Company's request.

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

~Regained gross margin, taking action to improve operating leverage~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the completion of the previously-announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Under the terms of the sale, unchanged from those previously announced , BlackBerry received $170 million in cash at closing.

The transaction included the sale of approximately 32,000 non-core patents and applications, and excluded those necessary to support BlackBerry's current core business operations. BlackBerry has retained all existing revenue generating agreements, and approximately 2,000, primarily standards essential, patents relating to mobile devices. The transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-completes-patent-sale-transaction-301822492.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a sales pipeline of over $1.4MM in potential enterprise contracts, representing a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue to build its pipeline for sales opportunities throughout the year with a goal of exiting 2023 with a $10mill pipeline going into 2024

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023
TSX Venture Companies

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract With Major Ecommerce Brand For 3000 3D Models

Company is Seeing a Global Surge in the 3D Modeling Business

Renewal Contract is for Hosting Existing 3D Models as well as Over 500+ Additional 3D Models

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement with Prospect Resources Limited to Sell 51% Interest of Its Highly Prospective Kesya Rare Earth Project in Zambia

SKRR Exploration: Assets with Blue-sky Potential in Underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor

INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

