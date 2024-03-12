Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the launch of its new AI Incubator and AI Development Division, signaling a significant leap forward in its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence technologies. This new venture, set to be spearheaded by a dynamic team of three esteemed AI scientists alongside the visionary leadership of Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, and Hareesh Achi, former Microsoft executive renowned for his pivotal role in digital transformation and technology strategy. This new division marks a major milestone in Nextech3D.ai's growth trajectory and sets the stage for additional potential IPO spin- outs of new AI technology Companies to its shareholders

The AI Incubator and Development Division is established with the mission to nurture AI solutions that will enhance the human experience across various sectors, including education, healthcare, ecommerce, blockchain, retail, and more. This initiative is a testament to Nextech3D.ai's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI and 3D technology integration for its shareholders.

Evan Gappelberg, celebrated for his foresight and innovation in the tech arena, will provide strategic direction and vision for the division. His leadership has already positioned Nextech3D.ai and its two spin outs Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai as frontrunners in the 3D technology landscape.

Joining him in steering this ambitious project is Hareesh Achi, an ex-Microsoft and META executive whose expertise in AI, digital advertising, and operational efficiency has earned him acclaim in the technology community. Achi's proven track record of leading high-impact teams and his strategic vision for AI applications make him an invaluable asset to the Nextech3D.ai leadership team.

The division's core team of AI scientists, handpicked for their pioneering work and contributions to the field of artificial intelligence, will focus on developing AI-driven technologies and solutions that are not only innovative but also ethically responsible and sustainable.

Katyani Singh, Computer Vision/Machine Learning Scientist who obtained her Masters in Computing Science at the University of Alberta. Her research interests lie in Computer Vision and Deep Learning.

Amir Salimnia, Computer Vision/Machine Learning Scientist, who is an MSc. Computer Engineering graduate from Western University with more than three years of experience developing machine learning.

Omid Alemi, Machine Learning Researcher and Software Engineer, who holds an MSc in Computer Science from the University of Northern British Columbia and a BSc in Software Engineering from the University of Arak and has 3+ years experience working on developing and deploying machine learning solutions for computer vision and 3D asset creation.

This core team of AI scientists will conduct research and development efforts geared towards creating AI tools and applications that empower businesses and consumers alike, fostering a future where technology and humanity intersect seamlessly.

New Path to Innovation and Growth

In a groundbreaking move, Nextech3D.ai has announced that once the AI technologies incubated within the AI Incubator and Development Division reach commercialization, they will be spun out as new public companies as it has done this twice already with Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai. This strategic approach not only accelerates the path to market for these innovative solutions but also maximizes value for Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Following the successful precedents set by Arway.ai and Toggle3d.ai, shareholders in Nextech3D.ai will receive a stock dividend in these new entities, underscoring Nextech3D.ai's commitment to rewarding its investors and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of technology ventures.

CEO Evan Gappelberg stated, "We are at the cusp of a new era in AI and 3D technology. With the launch of our AI Incubator and Development Division, and our unique approach to commercialization and value creation."

Hareesh Achi added, "It's an honor to join forces with Evan and the incredible team at Nextech3D.ai. Together, we're not just exploring the potential of AI; we're shaping its future, ensuring that the technologies we develop are used to make a meaningful difference in the world. The opportunity to directly reward our shareholders as we grow and spin out these innovations into new public companies is incredibly exciting."

The AI Incubator and Development Division is now actively working on several projects, investing heavily into the future of AI while also looking at possible acquisitions with more innovative solutions and updates expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Recent News

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, is pleased to announce that it has established a new business unit to target the Jewelry Industry with 3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs. The initiative will be led by former META & Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. This new business unit will focus on using the GPT AI CAD to 3D texturing platform of its spin-off Company, Toggle3D.ai (OTCQB: TGGLF CSE: TGGL). Toggle3D.ai's technology can convert jewelry CAD files into lightweight, web-friendly 4K 3D quad meshes, then uses AI to texture the jewelry in yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. After this is complete, the AI photography studio creates stunning lifestyle images before it is published onto the web. Toggle3D.ai intends to license this all-in-one GPT AI platform to global manufacturers, while Nextech3D.ai will be conducting the sales and marketing for this new business unit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space as Demand Increases for GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production in Hyderabad, India

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space as Demand Increases for GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production in Hyderabad, India

Company is Negotiating Major Licensing Deals For its GPT AI 3D Modeling Technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative GPT AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce the expansion of its AI tech team by doubling its office space in Hyderabad, India, to accommodate its expanding team. The Company is also in negotiations for a major license of its GPT AI 3D modeling CAD to 3D and texturing technology. Nextech3D.ai will continue to supply 3D models to the largest brands and .platforms as it gears up increasing revenue and profit margins by signing licensing deals with global manufactures that have CAD files.3D GPT AI Licensing TechnologyThe Company's strategic move to license its GPT AI tech is set to remove the traditional barriers of price and volume that have long restricted the accessibility of high-quality 3D modeling technology for e-commerce and other industries. Nextech3D.ai has leveraged its groundbreaking GPT AI powered technology to dramatically slash the cost of 3D models from CAD files to $10 to 20 while producing the highest quality 4K quad mesh photo realistic models, enabling scalability while being highly profitable

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to announce a significant $1.8 million 3D modeling contract with a major enterprise client. This deal provides significant revenue for the Company to be delivered in 2024, and showcases Nextech3D.ai's position as an industry leader for 3D modeling in the $6.3 trillion e-commerce market.1

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Nextech3D.ai has been at the forefront of the massive shift from 2D static images to 3D immersive experiences, utilizing augmented reality and cutting-edge generative AI technology to create photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce companies. Nextech3D.ai is seeing demand from around the globe and is currently negotiating with three additional enterprise clients that are in the six and seven figure range." He continued, "This $1.8 million deal is not just a testament to Nextech3D.ai's technological prowess but also to the rapidly growing importance of 3D modeling in e-commerce, and demonstrates the scalability and adaptability of Nextech3D.ai's technology. We are focused on large enterprise deals in an effort to ramp up our revenue base and solidify Nextech3D.ai's position as a leader in the field of 3D and AI for e-commerce."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4,2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, but especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce new partnerships with leading innovators in the industry, Holition.com, 3D Marx and Aigentless. ARway.ai is quickly becoming the preferred choice among industry developers, following successful pilots and established credibility, and these subscriptions signify a major ramp-up in XR project adoption across various sectors

These subscriptions represent a leap forward in the adoption of AR/VR/XR technologies for location based mobile applications, showcasing a commitment to pushing the boundaries of spatial computing, marketing, and advertising.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NSCI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND UP TO $1.0 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (the " Company " or " Nanalysis Scientific ") is pleased to announce a best efforts prospectus exempt offering (the " Offering ") of up to 11,111,111 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 , pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.nanalysis.com .  Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

Price Increases Being Driven by Growing Global Demand for Spatial Computing, Indoor Navigation & Location Based AR Experiences

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure and brand new website, www.ARway.ai. ARway is redefining the way developers and businesses interact with spatial computing and augmented reality technology, providing more robust solutions at valuable rates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 68 th Emerging Growth Conference on March 6 & 7, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with DesignSA.me. This deal will redefine government sectors by integrating ARway's cutting-edge technology into their applications through the ARwayKit SDK

Advancing Government Services with DesignSA.me

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

Gold Investing

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Lithium Investing

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

Gold Investing

Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston

Gold Investing

Spartan Announces Updated Exploration Target for the Never Never Gold Deposit

Gold Investing

Brightstar Gold Pours Ongoing at Gwalia

×